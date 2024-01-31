2024 Session: Florida Legislature rolling back state spending in 'austere' budget plans

TALLAHASSEE – State budget plans only a whisker apart in bottom-line spending advanced Wednesday in Florida House and Senate committees, but still loom as slightly bigger than what was proposed just over a month ago by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

With billions of dollars in federal aid drying up, money that kept Florida and most states afloat during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis and fellow Republican legislative leaders are intent on belt-tightening for 2024-25.

The House's blueprint for state spending is $115.5 billion and the Senate’s is $115.9 billion.

DeSantis rolled out a $114.4 billion recommendation in December that he promoted as $4.6 billion smaller than current year spending – marking one of the few times in recent decades that a governor has dialed back on dollars.

Now, the House and Senate are joining DeSantis with rollbacks of their own. Still, both sides have included 3% pay raises for state employees – maintaining another year of pay hikes after shunning them for most of the past dozen years.

But House Appropriations chair Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, described his chamber’s plan as “austere:” “We have balanced the needs of our growing state while also assuring a bright future for our state.”

Revenue projections are shrinking in years ahead

State economists have cautioned that revenue projections are diminishing headed into coming years and that the spending for the year beginning July 1 should begin reflecting that to assure that Florida’s budget remains balanced, as required by the state constitution.

DeSantis recommended eliminating more than 1,000 state jobs – most of them now unfilled – along with reducing spending in health care and emergency management, with many of the cuts stemming from the loss of federal dollars.

House and Senate Appropriations committees followed a similar course Wednesday, unanimously approving their separate budget plans with position cuts scattered across agencies.

Lawmakers will be settling spending differences in the weeks leading to the session’s scheduled March 8 finish. But just as with their bottom lines, the two sides are close to agreement on a lot.

Dollars for schools not far apart

For schools, each side is recommending a 2.5% per-pupil increase in total funds going to Florida’s 67 districts for almost 3.2 million school kids. The base student allocation – the dollars targeted for each student – is slightly better, a 3.4% boost.

In another big-ticket area, environmental spending, the House and Senate also are in the same ballpark. With $1.4 billion for water improvements and Everglades funding, the House weighs in slightly higher than the Senate’s $1.1 billion.

But the two sides match with $50 million for springs restoration and $50 million for beach restoration, and modest differences elsewhere. Florida Forever, the environmental land-buying program, gets $158 million from the House and $116.3 million from the Senate.

Some disputes in coming weeks may be expected over some areas of perennial clash.

While the Senate steers $50 million toward Visit Florida, the House puts $30 million into the tourism promotion agency. Its lowball isn't surprising for a chamber that once sought to eliminate the public-private organization completely.

Similarly, the Job Growth Grant Fund gets $75 million from the Senate and only $25 million from the House. DeSantis, who controls this infrastructure and training money, wants $100 million in this pot and $100 million for Visit Florida.

The House largely ignored Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s sweeping “Live Healthy” plan.

"Live Healthy" a Senate favorite; not yet in the House

The House also largely ignored in its budget Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s sweeping “Live Healthy” plan, designed to improve the state’s health care workforce and provide more treatment options for Floridians.

While the Senate puts $716 million into the effort, Leek, the House budget chair, said that his side didn’t include Live Healthy funding in its spending plan. He indicated, though, he’d be watching the fate of legislation creating the program already approved in the Senate but not yet taken up by the House.

The Senate also puts $100 million in its budget as the first installment in a $3 billion, 30-year effort to improve Florida’s crumbling prison system. It’s a dramatic scale-back of the at-least $6.3 billion-over-20 years program which consulting firm KPMG recommended after being hired by the state to evaluate needs of the 85,000 inmate system.

It’s clear the House and Senate will have to reach an accord on that big spending item in upcoming negotiations.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a town hall meeting Jan. 19 at Cara Irish Pub & Restaurant in Dover, NH, ahead of the New Hampshire presidential primary. He quit the race for the GOP presidential nomination two days later.

Could a big paycheck await Florida's next governor?

The House, similarly, went its own way with an ambitious plan that could dramatically boost the salary of Florida’s next governor, the successor to the term-limited DeSantis.

In budget-related legislation, the House proposed increasing the governor’s salary from what would be $145,642 next year to match in 2027 the amount recommended for Florida Supreme Court justices, $258,956.

The recommended 78% pay hike was prompted by what Leek said is DeSantis’ current status as earning the least amount of any governor in the nation’s 10 largest states. Florida’s Cabinet members and lieutenant governor also would be in line to earn 95% of the governor’s salary under the proposal, also gaining a big pay bump.

Rank-and-file House and Senate members would continue to make $29,697 annually, a level frozen since 2010. The bill would repeal an annual adjustment that is still included in law but deferred since that year.

“This just puts some rationale into how those salaries will be computed,” Leek said of the changes proposed for Florida’s top officials.

John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @JKennedyReport.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida lawmakers rolling back state spending in proposed budgets