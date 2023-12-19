A total solar eclipse will be passing over a swath of the United States in 2024 and Indianapolis will be one of the lucky cities with front-row seats.

Indy is in the path of totality for the April 8 event, meaning the moon will completely block the visible surface of the sun.

This also means Indy observers will see the sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, which is usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun, according to NASA, as long as weather permits.

While the 'Ring of Fire' eclipse made headlines in 2023, there hasn't been a total solar eclipse since 2017, and the next won't occur over the US until 2044.

Map of 2024 solar eclipse path

See the NASA image and video below for the path of the total eclipse, or click here to see a 3D visualization.

A NASA map shows the trajectory for the total solar eclipse April 8, 2024.

Indianapolis solar eclipse viewing spots

If you are planning to travel to Indianapolis to watch this rare event, make plans early. Many hotels and even campgrounds sold out months in advance in areas that had the best view of the 2023 'Ring of Fire' eclipse.

In terms of viewing options, NASA will broadcast live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the eclipse in what IMS has dubbed, 'The Greatest Spectacle in Eclipse Watching.'

State and national parks are often a popular choice for these events thanks to plenty of open spaces, and White River State Park is among those going all out with more than 40 food trucks and a full weekend of events.

For more on viewing events, spots and hotels check out the eclipse page on VisitIndy.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2024 solar eclipse map: See the path of totality in Indiana, U.S.