2024 Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade paints the town pink

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade took over downtown Baton Rouge. This year’s theme was “Wasted Away in Flamingoville.”

The parade is one of the largest in the city, this year having over 75 floats. Local residents weren’t the only ones in attendance, as paradegoers came from all over neighboring states, just to see this unique parade.

“This one is way bigger, more entertainment, just live, like the atmosphere,” said Lori Jordan, paradegoer.

The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade is known for its unique culture, themed color, and exotic mascot, the flamingo. They know just how to bring a mixture of creativity and good vibes to the downtown area.

Although Mardi Gras is a widely known celebration in some southern states, this parade was a first time for some attendants, and they were very happy with their experience.

“I’m a southerner and I ain’t never been here. I grew up in Georgia, but I ain’t never been to Mardi Gras,” said Michael Wiley, paradegoer.

The atmosphere for the Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade and events, are family friendly and a welcoming event for all to attend. Locals are no stranger to the fun, but have no problem bringing along newcomers to enjoy the ride and get a new experience.

“And then we like to bring friends in that are coming in from Colorado, have not gone to Mardi Gras parade yet. So, this is a good way to get them started, ease them into a parade,” said Casey Viovedich, paradegoer.

The parade lasted from 12-2 p.m., with hundreds of people out having an amazing time. The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade will never disappoint when it comes to putting on a show, and making sure they let those good times roll.

