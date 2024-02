When do 2024 spring classes end for Arizona's universities, Maricopa Community Colleges?

The final stretch of the 2023-24 school year for Arizona college students is imminent.

The state's major universities end classes in late April or early May. Some students have final exams after the last day of class.

Here's when each of Arizona's major universities and the Maricopa Community Colleges release students for summer break and when Spring 2024 commencement ceremonies are planned.

University of Arizona

The University of Arizona's last day of classes is Wednesday, May 1. Final exams are scheduled between Friday, May 3, and Thursday, May 9.

UA will hold its 160th commencement on Friday, May 10.

For the University of Arizona's academic calendars, please visit catalog.arizona.edu/academic-calendar.

Arizona State University

The last day of classes for Arizona State University varies by session.

Session A courses end on Tuesday, February 27. Session B and C courses end on Friday, April 26.

Session A and Session B final exams are held on the last day of class. Session C final exams will be held between Monday, April 29, and Saturday, May 4.

ASU will hold its Spring 2024 commencement on Monday, May 6.

For Arizona State University's academic calendars, please visit registrar.asu.edu/academic-calendar.

Northern Arizona University

Northern Arizona University's final week of instruction for the 16-week Spring 2024 term is from Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3. Final exams will be held from Monday, May 6, through Thursday, May 9. May 10 is the last day of the term.

Commencements for NAU will be held on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11.

For Northern Arizona University's academic calendars, please visit in.nau.edu/registrar/important-dates/.

Grand Canyon University

Face-to-face instruction ends on Friday, April 26, and the official end of the Spring 2024 semester is Sunday, April 28.

Traditional campus commencements will be held, based on the college, on Thursday, April 25, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Friday, April 26, at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For Grand Canyon University's academic calendars, please visit gcu.edu/academics/calendar.

Maricopa Community Colleges

The last day of classes for Maricopa Community Colleges is Sunday, May 5.

Final exams for Maricopa Community Colleges will be from Monday, May 6, to Friday, May 10.

Commencement ceremony dates vary by college.

For Maricopa Community Colleges' academic calendars, please visit maricopa.edu/students/important-dates.

