What 2024 has in store for house prices – and who will benefit most

There’s no denying that 2023 has been a challenging year for the property market, as it’s had to endure what’s been dubbed the most “imperfect storm” of both high inflation and elevated interest rates.

Many people have taken a more cautious approach to both buying and selling over the past 12 months, opting to sit on their hands during this unpredictable period.

While there are hopes that 2024 will bring more stability, it remains to be seen how this potential recovery might play out.

Amid the crystal-ball gazing, what we do know is that we are seeing subtle signs suggesting we might be slowly emerging from the worst of the turmoil.

Here, we take a closer look at what could be in store for mortgages and the property market next year.

Interest rates to decline, eventually

As the Bank of England (BoE) has held the Bank Rate steady since August, this has created some stability and given consumer confidence a slight boost since mortgage rates are set to continue to get cheaper.

This should allow prospective buyers and homeowners more freedom to think about their future – and to begin making plans.

But even though experts generally believe that interest rates have peaked, borrowers will still need to tread carefully.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “In mid-August, investors had expected the Bank to raise rates to a peak of around 6pc and then lower them only modestly (to around 4pc) over the next five years.

“By the end of November, this had shifted to a view that rates have now peaked (at 5.25pc), and that they will be lowered by around 3.5 percentage points in the years ahead.”

He added that while markets are projecting that the next Bank Rate move will be down, there are still upward risks to interest rates.

Mr Gardner said: “Inflation is declining, but measures of domestic price pressures remain far too high. Policymakers have cautioned that it is too early to be talking about interest rate cuts.”

House prices continue to be difficult to predict

Higher interest rates – and mortgage rates – may have sent the property market into chaos over the past year, yet house prices have yet to tumble, and have, in fact, been rebounding.

According to the latest figures from Halifax, UK house prices rose for the second month in a row, up by 0.5pc, in November.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: “Over the last year, despite the economic headwinds, property prices have held up better than expected, falling by a relatively modest -1pc on an annual basis.

“But the resilience seen in house prices during 2023 continues to be underpinned by a shortage of properties available, rather than any significant strengthening of buyer demand.”

Nationwide reported a slightly more modest rise of 0.2pc in November. On an annual basis, it reported a higher drop of 2pc.

House prices are still higher today than they were in December 2021 when the Bank Rate was close to zero.

That said, economic conditions remain uncertain, making it hard to assess the extent to which market activity will be maintained.

Ms Kinnaird added: “Other pressures, like inflation, the broader cost of living, overall employment rates and affordability mean we expect to see downward pressure on house prices into next year.”

Elsewhere, Pantheon Macroeconomics has cut its forecast for the “peak-to-trough” fall in the official measure of house prices from 6pc down to 5pc, with the low point likely coming in early 2024. It expects prices to rise by 5pc over the final three quarters of the year, and predicts prices to recover most of the ground lost since August 2022 by the end of next year.

But predictions do vary.

Estate agent Knight Frank has said it expects property prices to fall 4pc in 2024, while Savills, another estate agent, projects prices will fall 3pc. Zoopla, the property website, is more conservative, estimating house prices will fall 2pc.

Rightmove predicts a modest average fall of 1pc in new seller asking prices in 2024.

Rightmove’s Tim Bannister said: “This reflects our prediction that it’s likely to be another muted, and in parts challenging, year for some buyers and sellers in 2024.”

Mortgage rates to continue falling

Borrowers have had a tough time in 2023, but the latest data from financial analyst, Moneyfacts, shows mortgage rates have fallen for the fourth consecutive month.

You can now get a two-year fix below 6pc, down from their peak in the summer (6.85pc in August), while average rates for a five-year fix now stand at 5.55pc.

Further findings show product choice has also increased to 5,694 options, the highest level of availability for 15 years.

Rachel Springall from Moneyfacts, said: “Fixed mortgage rates have continued to drop across all loan-to-values (LTVs), month-on-month, on two-year and five-year fixed terms. It is hoped the fixed-rate cut momentum continues into 2024.”

Pantheon Macroeconomics says it expects mortgage rates to fall further and faster than previously forecast, with rates on mortgages at 75pc LTV heading back below 4pc by the end of 2024.

This, if it happens, will offer a big boost to borrowers.

Karen Noye, mortgage expert from Quilter, said: “The Bank may begin to feel confident enough to start reducing interest rates in the second half of next year, and some borrowers would benefit as a result.

“Those on a variable rate or tracker mortgage would see a fall in their monthly bills. And, if inflation continues on its downward path, those looking for a fix may also find they are able to secure better deals, as these rates are based on future market predictions.”

How will falling mortgage rates affect property prices?

But while further declines in mortgage rates would ease affordability, issues still remain.

Mr Gardner said: “A rapid rebound [in house prices] still appears unlikely.”

This is a view shared by Nathan Emerson, chief executive of trade body Propertymark.

He said: “While there are indications a turning point may be on the horizon, the dust needs to fully settle. Andrew Bailey, BoE Governor, recently suggested there will be no quick drops in the Bank Rate for the foreseeable future to keep inflation in check.

“We remain optimistic the entire UK housing market will steadily gain traction, but it’s unlikely to be a quick process.”

Property data firm, Acumen, adds that despite some cause to be positive about the economic progress we have made through 2023, we haven’t turned the corner yet.

Andy Sommerville from Acumen, said: “Those macro-economic conditions, particularly the likelihood of very high borrowing costs for some time to come, mean sustained growth may still be a way off.”

If you’re a first-time buyer

Given that mortgage rates have stuck around 5pc – even though house prices have fallen less than expected this year in 2023 – purchasing a property still remains relatively expensive.

Ms Noye said: “Prices remain significantly elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels. Coupled with interest rates, which are expected to stay higher for longer, harsher stress tests on mortgage affordability, and inflation eating away at deposits, this will all reduce first-time buyer spending power.

“As a result, this group will continue to struggle with affordability.”

That said, if house prices do fall further in 2024, we may see more of a “buyers’ market” emerge.

This would almost certainly be the case if interest rates remain high and more people are forced to list their properties. In this scenario, we could see a surge in stock at a time of limited demand.

Ms Noye added: “This would be a positive for first-time buyers.”

At the same time, those looking to take the first step may also be able to take some solace from the fact mortgage rates are falling.

Ms Springall said: “Those borrowers with small deposits will find that average rates are now down considerably from just a few months ago.”

Cheaper mortgages and falling house prices could bring first-timers a step closer to realising their dream.

The extension of the Mortgage Guarantee scheme – aimed at supporting those with 5pc deposits onto the property ladder – to the end of June 2025, will also help.

If you’re moving house

With mortgage rates starting to ease slightly, this could lead to increased buyer confidence, and we could see more people inclined to push ahead with their home purchase.

Those due to move up the property ladder would, like first-timers, also benefit from a buyers’ market.

Ms Noye said: “Given the current environment, we could see many making lower offers in the hope of getting a bargain.”

Tim Bannister, from Rightmove, said: “It is potentially an easier market for buyers in prime areas, with more choice and less pressure.

“Buyers coming to market in 2024 are in a strong position to negotiate on price, and take more time to choose the home that’s right for them. But our advice to both buyers and sellers is to be realistic with expectations.”

At the same time, those looking to move will welcome any falls in fixed-rate mortgages.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Two-year rates have dropped through the psychologically important level of 6pc. This could help bring a chunk of buyers back to the market.”

That said, while limited housing stock may be nudging people towards buying, experts warn it’s not quite that simple.

Ms Noye said: “The high cost of mortgages and economic uncertainties are weighing heavy on budgets, holding back a full-scale market revival.”

If you’re a homeowner with a mortgage

For those with a mortgage, the fact remains that higher interest rates will cause pain for years to come.

Laura Suter, director of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “Even if the Bank does start cutting rates next year, or early 2025, they are going to drop gradually, meaning they will take a long time to return to more reasonable levels.”

At the same time, homeowners are unlikely to ever see rates as low as they previously were.

Ms Suter added: “Even those with the most perfectly-timed remortgage date will feel some pain from higher rates.”

This is a view shared by Ms Noye.

She said: “The leap in mortgage rates seen in 2023 means that even if the Bank’s base rate does begin to fall, they will still be far higher than in recent years.

“Those homeowners and home movers with low interest-rate mortgages coming to an end in 2024 will face a considerable jump in monthly payments.”

If you’re a buy-to-let landlord

Buy-to-let investors may be benefiting from double-digit increases in rent, but the costs from higher interest rates, insurance costs, and the increased tax burden are still hitting hard.

There are predictions we could see an exodus of landlords next year – thereby reducing the supply of rental stock.

The latest BoE figures show the share of gross mortgage advances for buy-to-let purposes decreased to its lowest level since the third quarter of 2010.

Ms Noye said: “This demonstrates how inhospitable the tax environment has become for landlords. Many are now choosing not to bother adding to their property portfolios. Others are leaving the market altogether.

“Landlords have faced successive changes to the tax landscape over the last few years, making it harder and harder to turn a profit. Despite this, rents have skyrocketed as the number of properties available to rent dwindles.”

Matters will only be made worse if smaller potential landlords are put off from entering the market.

Amanda Aumonier from Better.co.uk (formerly Trussle), said: “I predict the era of the accidental landlord is gradually becoming a thing of the past. The complexities and regulatory changes are making it less attractive for amateur landlords to navigate the intricacies of property investment.”

As they are less able to spread costs across their portfolios, many will feel it simply isn’t viable.

