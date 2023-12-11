2024 Texas Primary Elections: Who’s running for Congress in Tarrant County area?
Tarrant County has two open seats on the March primary ballot, as candidates line up to replace longtime U.S. Reps. Kay Granger and Michael Burgess, who are not seeking reelection.
The seats are just two of seven congressional districts on the ballot for voters in Tarrant County. Voters will also pick who they want to represent them on the November ballot for U.S. Senate.
The Democratic and Republican primaries are on March 5, with early voting running from Feb. 20 to March 1.
Candidate filing ends at 6 p.m. Monday. Here’s who’s on the ballot so far, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
Check back for updates as candidates file for election.
U.S. Senate
Ted Cruz (Republican, incumbent)
Holland “Redd” Gibson (Republican)
RE (Rufus) Lopez (Republican)
Collin Allred (Democrat)
Roland Gutierrez (Democrat)
A. “Robert” Hassan (Democrat)
Steven J. Keough (Democrat)
Thierry Tchenko (Democrat)
Congressional District 6
James Buford (Republican)
Jake Ellzey (Republican, incumbent)
Cliff Wiley (Republican)
John Love III (Democrat)
Congressional District 12
Shellie Gardner (Republican)
Craig Goldman (Republican)
Anne Henley (Republican)
Sebastian K. Gehrig (Democrat)
Trey J. Hunt (Democrat)
Congressional District 24
Beth Van Duyne (Republican, incumbent)
Sam Eppler (Democrat)
Francine Ly (Democrat)
Congressional District 25
Matthew Lucci (Republican)
Roger Williams (Republican, incumbent)
Congressional District 26
Scott Armey (Republican)
Brandon Gill (Republican)
John Huffman (Republican)
Lusia Del Rosal (Republican)
Joel A Krause (Republican)
Doug Robison (Republican)
Ernest Lineberger III (Democrat)
Congressional District 30
Jasmine Crockett (Democrat, incumbent)
Congressional District 33
Patrick David Gillespie (Republican)
Kurt Schwab (Republican)
Marc Veasey (Democrat, incumbent)