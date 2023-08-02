2024 Toyota Land Cruiser revealed

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is officially here, and its arrival marks the return of Toyota’s legendary Land Cruiser nameplate after it took a few years off from our shores. If you were thinking this new Land Cruiser would just be a slight revision on the last one, think again. The 2024 model is smaller, cheaper, hybrid-only and way more purposeful looking than the previous model.

Toyota hasn’t put its finger on an exact price yet, but it says the new Land Cruiser will start “in the mid-$50,000 range for the base 1958 trim. Hearing “Land Cruiser” and “$50,000” in the same sentence is downright astonishing considering the previous model ended life with an over $87,000 starting sticker. Sales are scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024, and the first two months will be limited to just 5,000 units of the First Edition model. After that, the other trims will come online, hopefully with greater production volume.

