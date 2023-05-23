2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Revealed

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma has been revealed and it will be offered in a wide array of trim levels, but the majority of them will probably look like this slightly more modest limited trim.

We say modest granted, this is a higher trim level with plenty of chrome, but it looks closer to lower trim levels than say the TRD Pro or the Trail Hunter.

It shares much in common styling wise with the Tundra and in fact, it shares quite a bit underneath as well.

It uses the same basic platform as the Tundra and the Sequoia.

Some additional upgrades over the previous Tacoma include standard four wheel disc brakes and now there's an available coil spring rear suspension which is a multi link live axle set up.

However, lower trims will get a traditional leaf spring, two main engines are available.

There's a regular 2.4 liter turbo charged four cylinder and on this limited is a hybrid version, the regular gas engine makes 278 horsepower and 317 pound feet of torque.