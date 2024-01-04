Our 2024 Upstate Parent Preschool Directory: Setting the stage

For a few hours a week, a pre-kindergarten introduction to “big school,” or full-time child care, where your children spend their days matters. Start your search early – programs can fill up fast! Many have lengthy waiting lists. Preschool and child development programs can offer more than daily care. In many cases, they help set the stage for kindergarten readiness and for your child’s enthusiasm for school. Learn more about what to look for in a program at scchildcare.org. Find tips for kindergarten readiness at palmetto.thebasics.org. And find out about free pre-K programs at palmettoprek.org.

Abiding Peace Academy401 Batesville Road, Simpsonville 864-288-4867, info@apacademysc.org, apacademysc.org

Preschool programs are available for students in K2, K3 and K4. Full brochures and details are online.

Adora Early Learning Academy 2825 Woodruff Rd, Simpsonville 864-382-1833, info@adorachildcare.com, adorachildcare.com

Adora Childcare was founded on the vision that children learn best through the playful exploration of the world around them. See full details on programs, extracurricular activities, and more online.

Aldersgate Child Development Center 7 Shannon Drive, Greenville 864-268-5028, jnelson@aumcsc.org, aldersgatecdc.com

Aldersgate CDC offers classes for children ages 1 – K5. The program promotes social, physical, intellectual, and spiritual growth through hands-on and play-based learning.

Berea First Baptist Church Child Development Center

529 Farrs Bridge Road, Greenville

864-294-9001, cdcdirector@bereafbc.org, http://www.bereafbc.org

The center offers a comprehensive age-appropriate program with caring and loving teachers, and integrating God’s love for all children into every aspect of daily activities.

Big Blue Marble Academy

809 North Main St., Greenville

864-383-3055, center09@bbmacademy.com, bbmacademy.com

3 Banking Way, Greenville

864-383-3310, center08@bbmacademy.com, bbmacademy.com

715 Main St., Mauldin

864-383-3304, center07@bbmacademy.com, bbmacademy.com

4349 S. Church St., Roebuck

864-383-3369, center06@bbmacademy.com, bbmacademy.com

1201 Springfield Road, Boiling Springs

864-383-3331, center05@bbmacademy.com, bbmacademy.com

911 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville

864-662-6263, bbmacademy.com

678 Fairview Road, Simpsonville

864-514-6616, bbmacademy.com

Big Blue Marble Academy believes that all children deserve the opportunity to reach their highest potential. The center aims to provide that opportunity by igniting a child's natural curiosity through a curriculum that focuses on global education, language immersion and character development through giving back to communities around the world.

Bob Jones Academy

1700 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville

864-770-1395, bobjonesacademy.net

Bob Jones Academy’s early childhood education programs strive to provide Christ-centered care in a clean, safe and stimulating environment and to assist parents in the nurturing of their child’s physical, emotional and spiritual development.

Brushy Creek Weekday Preschool

4999 Old Spartanburg Road, Taylors

864-244-5015, brushycreekweekday@gmail.com, brushycreekweekday.org

Program and registration details are available online.

Cadence Academy Preschool Greenville

8596 Pelham Road, Greenville

864-606-4141, cadence-education.com/locations/sc/greenville/705

Cadence Academy offers programs for infants and toddlers, educational preschool programs, and after-school and summer programs for ages 5-12. Details are online.

Cadence Academy Preschool Mauldin

798 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

864- 214-9080, cadence-education.com/locations/sc/mauldin/704

Cadence Academy offers programs for infants and toddlers, educational preschool programs, and after-school and summer programs for ages 5-12. Details are online.

Carolina Prep

212 Roper Mountain Road Ext., Greenville

864-385-6020, info@carolinaprepschool.com, carolinaprepschool.com

Carolina Prep serves infants – 5th grade. It is a preparatory school committed to providing small class sizes for a rich learning experience, creative teaching methods based on an exceptional core curriculum and a nurturing environment that develops confidence and respect for others.

Christ Church Episcopal School

245 Cavalier Drive , Greenville

864-884-5651, bryantj@cces.org, cces.org

The CCES Lower School emphasizes academic excellence and unique learning opportunities in interactive, child-centered classrooms. The school serves students in Primer (K5) and grades 1-4. Students gain necessary foundational skills in reading, writing and mathematics. Through inquiry-based learning children also learn that their questions and interests are valued, and integrated instruction across a broad range of subject areas encourages students to explore their creativity and expand their intellectual pursuits.

Disciples Child Development Center

185 Riley Smith Drive, Greenville

864-297-6951, disciplescdc.org

Disciples CDC is a multicultural pre-school that serves infants through K4. Learn about staff, admission and more online.

Edwards Road Baptist Weekday

1050 Edwards Road, Greenville

864-292-0194, edwardsroadpreschool.org

Full program and registration details are online. Children in K3 – K5 programs are involved in a variety of pre-writing and pre-reading activities with the goal of having each child fully prepared for kindergarten or first grade.

First Baptist Spartanburg Weekday Preschool

250 E. Main St., Spartanburg

864-699-4219, fbs.org/ministries/weekday-preschool

This weekday preschool program provides Christian education and childcare for infants – K4, with a variety of scheduling options available. See website for details.

First Presbyterian Academy Downtown Campus

200 W. Washington St., Greenville

864-565-0990, vburr@firstpresacademy.com, firstpresacademy.com

At First Presbyterian Academy Preschool, each child receives instruction with sensitivity toward developmental stages. Students remain active and engaged throughout the day. In addition to a challenging academic program, students are also nurtured in their social and emotional needs according to a biblical worldview. Related classes include Music, Physical Education, Chapel and Art. The Academy Downtown offers programs for children K2 - K4, K5 (Kindergarten) and 1st Grade. Related Arts classes include K2 - Music and Physical Education, K3 - Music, Physical Education and Art, K4, K5 and 1st Grade - Music, Physical Education, Spanish, Art, and STEM.

First Presbyterian Academy – Shannon Forest

829 Garlington Road, Greenville

864-678-5107, mmartin@firstpresacademy.com, firstpresacademy.com

At First Presbyterian Academy Preschool, each child receives instruction with sensitivity toward developmental stages. Students remain active and engaged throughout the day. In addition to a challenging academic program, students are also nurtured in their social and emotional needs according to a biblical worldview. Related classes include Music, Physical Education, Chapel and Art. Garlington Road K3 & K4 Crusader Station:

• Little Crusaders will attend classes at the brand, new Crusader Station Campus that includes an engine car, train car, and a caboose, joined by a deck in the middle.

• Each railway car will house two classrooms that are adjoined by a middle space holding bathrooms and cubbies.

• All classrooms are outfitted with state-of-the-art whiteboards and projectors. New IT security is in place and all doors are locked at all times. Only staff with badges are able to gain access.

• The preschool and playground is fully fenced and gated. All new playground equipment provides students a fun place to socialize and play.

Five Oaks Academy

1101 Jonesville Road, Simpsonville

864-228-1881, fiveoaksacademy.com

Five Oaks Academy is a Montessori school that offers a cohesive program for age 2 through middle school. The program embodies rigorous academic instruction steeped in teaching interpersonal skills and personal development. Interdependence between academics and social development offers students opportunities to grow fully.

Foundations Early Learning Center

100 Sudduth Farms Drive at Highway 14, Greer

864-881-7868, Center237@foundationselc.com,

foundationselc.com/greer

7 Magnolia Cove Drive at Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville

864-256-0404, center218@foundationselc.com, foundationselc.com/simpsonville

Offering early education programs for children ages 6 weeks – 12 years, in an environment that prepares children for a lifetime of learning. Educational programs give children a solid academic foundation and the tools to be successful in school and life.

Giggles Drop-In Childcare of Pelham Road

3620 Pelham Road, Suite 1A, Greenville

864-252-4252, pelham@gigglesdaycarein.com, gigglesdaycareinc.com

Giggles Drop-In Childcare offers flexible childcare options for ages 12 months – 12 years, full time or part time care at monthly rates or hourly care. Open evenings and Saturdays. Summer camp and afterschool program offered.

Greenville Explorers Academy Preschool

638 E. Washington St., Greenville

855-687-6923, greenville@explorerkids.us, greenville.explorerkids.us

Explorers Academy Preschool for ages 2 – 5 offers creative curriculum to engage each child. Added enrichment includes music, dance, cooking, and sports skills, as well as monthly family events and seasonal celebrations, wholesome breakfast, lunch, and snacks. A flexible summer extension camp is available.

Greer First Preschool

202 W. Poinsett St., Greer

864-879-3946, amyponder@greerfbc.org, greerfbc.org/preschool

Greer First Baptist Church has offered a Christ-centered preschool for over 40 years. Newly renovated facilities opened in September 2021. The half-day program serves children from 12 months to 4K. The goal at Greer First Preschool is to provide children with a strong educational foundation and point them and their families to Christ in a loving and safe environment.

Holy Cross Academy

203 East College St., Simpsonville

864-963-5986, childcare@holycrossep.org, holycrosskids.com

Located in downtown Simpsonville, Holy Cross Academy provides full-time care for children ages 6 weeks – 11 years/5th grade. Details are online.

Ivybrook Academy

305 Pelham Road, Greenville

864-501-5997, ivybrookacademy.com

Ivybrook Academy Five Forks

303 Highway 14, Simpsonville

864-661-0050, ivybrookacademy.com

Ivybrook Academy is a half-day preschool offering an individualized learning experience, socialization and a love for school.

Immanuel Lutheran School

2820 Woodruff Rd, Simpsonville

864-501-6822, immanuellutheranschool.net

Located on Woodruff Road, across from the Lowe’s Food shopping center, ILS offers a Christian education for children ages 1 – 4. Details and registration information are online.

Kids R Kids Pelham Medical Center

390 Westmoreland Road, Greer864-877-7746, kidsrkids.com/pelham-medical-center

Programs are offered for ages 6 weeks – 5 years. Details are online.

Legacy Academy Greenville211 Feaster Road, Greenville

864-288-4403, lagreenville.com

Programs are offered for infants through school age children. Details are online.

Legacy Academy Simpsonville

547 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville864-757-9951, lasimpsonville.com

Programs are offered for infants through school age children. Details are online.

Legacy Academy Woodruff Road

428 Woodruff Road, Greenville

864-520-1156, lawoodruff.com

Programs are offered for infants through school age children. Details are online.

Little Folks of Fourth

703 E. Washington St., Greenville

864-672-3329, fourthpres.com/little-folks

Little Folks of Fourth is a licensed child development center and follows the guidelines set forth by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Details are online.

Little Me Academy

120 Wicker Park Ave., Greer

864-419-6586, facebook.com/littlemegreer

Little Me Academy is a Christian preschool at O'Neal Village. Contact for program details and registration information.

Mauldin Methodist Preschool

100 East Butler Road, Mauldin

864-288-4729, mumcpreschool.com

This Christian-based preschool and kindergarten program offers science, music, PE, and chapel.

Meyer Center for Special Education

1132 Rutherford Road, Greenville

864-250-0005, MeyerCenter.org

The Meyer Center is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, a member of the South Carolina State Charter School District and a DSS-licensed and accredited childcare center. Services include special education and intensive therapy for students with disabilities birth – 2nd grade. For children ages 0 – 3, the center is a DSS-licensed childcare center and tuition is based on federal income level. Students 3+ are a SC State Public Charter School student and there is no tuition/fee. Students can remain at the Meyer Center until age 7 if it is their least restrictive environment. Services offered in addition to education and therapy are summer camp, nurse service and transportation (based on availability). School hours are 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mitchell Road Christian Academy

207 Mitchell Road, Greenville

864-268-2210, admissions@mitchellroadchristian.org, mitchellroadchristian.org

Mitchell Road Christian Academy provides a Christian environment with caring, accessible, and experienced teachers who challenge and nurture students. MRCA offers half-day Early Education programs for K3 and K4 as well as half- and full-day options for K5 classes. After-school care is available until 5:30 p.m.

Montessori School of Anderson

280 Sam McGee Road, Anderson

864-226-5344, admissions@msasc.org, msasc.org

Montessori School of Anderson serves infants through grade 12. Program details are online.

Mside Weekday Preschool

897 S. Pine St., Spartanburg

864-585-5424, msidepreschool@msidechurch.org, msidechurch.org/weekday-preschool

Mside Weekday Preschool strives to meet the spiritual, mental, social, emotional, and physical needs of young children by providing a Christian foundation and an educational curriculum, enhanced with additional programs. Details are online.

Oakbrook Preparatory School

190 Lincoln School Road, Spartanburg

864-587-2060, admissions@oakbrookprep.org, oakbrookprep.org

A non-denominational Christian school founded on the Charlotte Mason Philosophy, Oakbrook Prep strives to develop innovative thinkers and leaders for the 21st century. Programs are offered for K3 and older.

Park Place Children’s Center

205 Batesville Road, Simpsonville

864-270-5910, cindy@parkplacechild.com, parkplacechild.com

Park Place Children’s Center offers programs for children 6 weeks old through K4. An after school and summer camp program are available for elementary school children. Park Place is open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and part-time and full-time programs are available. Most teachers hold bachelor’s degrees in early childhood or elementary education, and 100 percent of staff is certified in Infant/Child CPR and First Aid. All staff members earn 15 hours of continuing education annually. Safety efforts include security system and video monitoring of all classrooms, parking lots and playgrounds, UVC lights in all HVAC systems to provide sanitized air throughout the building, and automatic doors in the lobby to provide a touch-free entry. A blended curriculum is provided to meet the learning styles of each child. Park Place Children’s Center includes 21 spacious classrooms, a gym, a library, an enrichment room and three age-appropriate playgrounds. A Spanish class is provided every day for children ages 2 and older, and optional extracurricular activities are available for children in K3 and K4. An on-site chef prepares a nutritious breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack each day and these are included in the monthly tuition. Additional details are online.

Primrose School of Greenville

404 Houston St., Greenville

864-370-8118, primroseschools.com/schools/Greenville

Primrose School of Midtown Greenville

19 Villa Road, Greenville

864-232-6101, primroseschools.com/schools/midtown-greenville

Primrose School of Simpsonville at Five Forks

2255 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville

864-757-1191, BJ@primrosesimpsonville.com, primrosesimpsonville.com

Primrose nurtures curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion, and staff pays close attention to all aspects of their students’ development. A high percentage of Primrose Pre-K students showed readiness for kindergarten in all domains per the spring 2019 Teaching Strategies® GOLD® assessment. Programs include infant care through private kindergarten, after-school care, and summer camp. Hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Students at Southside Christian School in Simpsonville SC

Southside Christian School

2211 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville

864-234-7575, sdunlap@southsidechristian.org, southsidechristian.org

Southside Christian School (SCS) partners with Christian parents in providing education consistent with biblical truth, encouraging students to discover, grow, and achieve all that God has for them. Early Education at SCS serves students from Pre-K 2 – Pre-K 5 with various program options including 2-day, 3-day, and 5-day schedules. The classes are taught from a biblical worldview, with curriculum designed to meet each child’s needs in a safe and nurturing environment. Pre-K 3 – Pre-K 5 students have the opportunity to attend chapel each week, as well as related arts classes including art, music, and physical education. Visit southsidechristian.org for details or to RSVP for an open house.

Spartanburg Christian Academy

8740 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg

864-578-4238, scawarriors.org

Spartanburg Christian Academy was founded in 1996 and is the education ministry of First Baptist Church of North Spartanburg. SCA is a co-educational college-preparatory school with students enrolled in 3 year preschool – grade 12. SCA is accredited by AdvancED/SACS and holds advanced accreditation with the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA).

St. Giles Presbyterian Church Preschool

1021 Hudson Road, Greenville

864-244-9403, preschool@stgilespres.org, stgilespreschool.org

St. Giles Preschool is a small family-oriented school serving children ages 1 – 4. With two teachers in every classroom, children are nurtured as they grow in their ability to manage their behavior, develop language, interact with friends and teachers, and grow in their academic skills. St. Giles offers an enriching preschool program focusing on emergent literacy, including reading, writing, speaking, listening, motor skills, art, music, drama, science, math, and play/creativity. In addition, the program offers chapel, Spanish for 4-year-olds, Soccer Shots, late stay and Super Saturday.

St. James Episcopal Day School

301 Piney Mountain Road, Greenville

864-884-9095, school@stjamesgreenville.org, stjamesgreenville.org/day-school

St. James Episcopal Day School serves ages 1 – 4 in a creative environment. School days are 9 a.m. – 1p.m. Monday-Thursday. Core curriculum is rounded out with French, music and art lessons. Time is allotted to work with children individually, in small groups and as a large group, for social interaction and educational reinforcement. Opportunities are available to see and create art, to hear and produce music, to take part in creative drama and movement exercises, to explore literature, and to get involved with nature and science as well as pre-kindergarten skills.

Students at St. James Episcopal Day School in Greenville SC

St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Preschool

2252 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville

864-288-4884, preschool@smmcc.org, smmcp.org

Catholic preschool in the Five Forks area serving K2, K3, K4, and Transitional K5 – Program and registration information is online.

St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Preschool

101 St. Matthews Lane, Spartanburg

864-576-0424, bcoleman@stmatthewsepiscopal.org, stmatthewsepiscopal.org

St Matthew's Preschool is a SC licensed play-based learning center providing care for children ages 20 months to age 5. Using Christian values, the whole child is considered when teaching and caring for the child and family. In addition, the preschool offers a First Steps 4K class. Small class size allows teachers to provide attention in small groups and to different learning styles. The program is located on the Westside of Spartanburg, just off of Ezell Boulevard.

The Early Learning Center at Church at the Mill

4455 Anderson Mill Road, Moore

864-587-1554, elcatthemill.com

The Early Learning Center is a ministry of Church at the Mill offering preschool for ages 3 months – kindergarten. See website for details and registration information.

The Goddard School of Greenville

533 Woodruff Road, Greenville

864-448-0004, greenvillesc@goddardschools.com, goddardschool.com

The Goddard School of Greenville serves ages 6 weeks – 12 years. In addition to a year-round program for younger children, The Goddard School offers a summer camp and after-school program for school-age students. The program focuses on academic essentials that help young learners hone valuable life and career skills such as communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking. Contact for full program details.

The Goddard School

8 Five Forks Plaza Court, Simpsonville

864-254-0708, simpsonvillesc@goddardschools.com, goddardschool.com

The Goddard School serves ages 6 weeks – 12 years. In addition to a year-round program for younger children, The Goddard School offers a summer camp and after-school program for school-age students. The program focuses on academic essentials that help young learners hone valuable life and career skills such as communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking. Contact for full program details.

The Nest Schools of Greenville

125 Verdin Road, Greenville

864-734-5001, thenestschool.com/locations/greenville

The Nest Schools offers care for infants through school age, with before and after-school care for Bethel, Greenbriar, and Mauldin Elementary Schools, as well as summer camp programs.

The Sunshine House

6900 White Horse Road, Greenville

864-294-0332, sunshinehouse.com/greenville

315 New Neely Ferry Road, Mauldin

864-288-3267, sunshinehouse.com/mauldin

6805 State Park Road, Travelers Rest

864-834-8414, sunshinehouse.com/tr

755 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

864-281-0167, sunshinehouse.com/east-butler

10 Edwards Mill Road, Taylors

864-244-8412, sunshinehouse.com/taylors

2685 Dry Pocket Road, Greer

864-288-5842, sunshinehouse.com/greer

9370 Highway 81 N., Piedmont

864-295-2226, sunshinehouse.com/piedmont

1944 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson

864-772-3266, sunshinehouse.com/anderson

804 S. Danzler Road, Duncan

864-949-6556, sunshinehouse.com/duncan

626 Powdersville Road, Easley

864-850-7737, sunshinehouse.com/easley

3030 Reidville Road, Spartanburg

864-574-1013, sunshinehouse.com/reidville

1085 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg

864-582-3757, sunshinehouse.com/spartanburg-17

1225 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff

864-670-8014, sunshinehouse.com/woodruff

The Sunshine House offers children the chance to build a solid social and educational foundation – with the fun of childhood mixed in. Programs for children ages 6 weeks – 12 years focus on school readiness, social, emotional and intellectual development, literacy, problem-solving skills and love and care.

Upstate Montessori Academy

109 N. Leach St., Greenville

864-551-1152, upstatemontessoriacademy.com

Program details for 3K and older are available online.

Westminster Day School

309 Fernwood Drive, Spartanburg

864-585-8751, wpcspartanburg.org/westminsterdayschool

Programs are offered for infants – kindergarten. Details and registration information are available online.

Woodruff Road Christian Preschool

20 Bell Road, Greenville

864-288-6428, elisha@wrcc.church, wrcc.church/wrcc-preschool

A ministry of Woodruff Road Christian Church, the preschool program is offered Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., with 2-day and 4-day programs available.

YMCA Judson Community Center

2 Eighth St., Greenville

864-271-8800, stephanie.knobel@ymcagreenville.org, ymcagreenville.org/locations/ymca-judson-community-center

YMCA Judson Community Center is a branch of the YMCA of Greenville. The program follows the High Scope “Active Participatory Learning” model. The curriculum helps young children excel in language and cognitive development and promotes independence, curiosity, decision-making, cooperation, persistence, creativity, and problem-solving. Four key elements include adult-child interaction, learning environment, daily routine, and ongoing child assessment. The program operates 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, all year with a week break during the Christmas holidays. Children thrive in a nurturing environment, where they read, participate in physical activity and develop friendships, all in a safe, caring atmosphere with experienced, highly qualified staff. Thanks to support from our community, these programs are available to all families at a reduced rate.

