2024 Voter Guide: Candidates for 110th State House Republican primary







Matthew T. Hall





Age as of March 19, 2024: 49

Campaign website or social media page: Americansformatthall.com Facebook: Americans For Matt Hall - 110th House District

Office seeking: Illinois House District 110

Are you an incumbent? No

Have you run for elective office before? (Please list previous offices sought.) Vandalia Community Unit #203 Board of Education; Fayette County Board

Occupation: Staff development specialist for the Illinois Department of Corrections

Education: AA -Kaskaskia College; BS Greenville University; FBI Hostage Negotiation Course

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Fayette County Board, VCUSD #203 Board of Education, Volunteer football coach for YMCA flag football, junior high football and high school football (IHSA certified), Security detail for Bethel Baptist Church, former Youth Sunday School teacher and director

Who are your top three campaign contributors? Information is available at the State Board of Elections website.

Why are you running? I am running to be an effective representative for the 110th District. One main focus will be constituent services. I will fight for state dollars to repair our roads and infrastructure. I will lead the way for economic growth and for lower property taxes.

What is the top issue in your race, and how would you address it? I would strive to be an effective communicator for the needs of this district.

Why should people vote for you? My past record of improving the financial stability of the local school district and county shows that I am trustworthy with the taxpayers’ dollars. I will strive to be an effective voice for the overall needs of this district.

Blaine Wilhour





Age as of March 19, 2024: 42

Campaign website or social media page: https://wilhour4il.com/

Office seeking: State Representative 110th

Are you an incumbent? Yes

Have you run for elective office before? (Please list previous offices sought.) Yes, I am the current state representative.

Occupation: Construction company owner and farmer

Education: Graduate of St. Elmo High School

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Blaine is a former Fayette County Board member. He is a public speaker, having spoken on behalf of OpenTheBooks.com at Tea Party rallies and various other groups. He also has appeared on national news programs such as the Tucker Carlson show and is a 2023 Fellow with the Club for Growth. He is a member of the Illinois Freedom Caucus and has advocated for good government, transparency and accountability in government. Blaine graduated from the Army Intelligence School at Fort Huachuca, AZ.

Who are your top three campaign contributors? Bailey for Illinois; Restore Illinois PAC; HRO

Why are you running? I first ran for office because of my concern with many of the policies coming out of Springfield. Illinois is fiscally and morally bankrupt. Instead of focusing on fixing long-term challenges such as pensions and property taxes, our state leaders are pushing legislation to allow for gender neutral multi-occupant restrooms in public places. We are spiraling towards bankruptcy and our unserious leaders are passing bills to allow men and women to use the bathroom together in public. Now more than ever, we need common-sense people representing us in Springfield. I am a committed, grassroots conservative who will not waver in my commitment to conservative principles. I will never compromise on the right to life for the unborn, our 2nd Amendment rights, parental rights and I will always stand up for working families.

What is the top issue in your race, and how would you address it? What I hear about in my district is how high Illinois taxes are and how corrupt our leaders are and how out of touch the leaders in Springfield seem to be. People want tax relief and an end to Illinois politicians being arrested by the FBI. They want leaders who will focus on their concerns instead using our tax dollars to fund programs for illegal immigrants and state-funded abortions. They are tired of corrupt, career politicians using their hard-earned money to benefit a select few politically connected individuals. They want more reform-minded legislators to go to Springfield and clean up this mess and that is the only way it gets cleaned up.

Why should people vote for you? There are big differences between my vision for Illinois and my opponent’s. ...I will never take money from radical, woke special interests because I will never compromise my values. The path to transforming our state begins with electing Republicans who won’t compromise their Republican values. I will stand up for pension reform, spending reform, lower taxes and meaningful ethics reform. The lines in this race are clearly drawn. I am the grassroots, conservative.