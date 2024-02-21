2024 Voter Guide: Candidates for 12th Congressional District Republican primary







Darren Bailey

Age as of March 19, 2024: 58

Campaign website or social media page: https://www.facebook.com/BaileyforIllinois; https://twitter.com/DarrenBaileyIL; baileyforillinois.com

Office seeking: 12th Congressional District

Are you an incumbent? No

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought) State representative, state senator, Illinois governor

Occupation: Farmer

Education: Associate of Science degree in Agricultural Production from Lake Land College

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Darren is a member of the Louisville Rotary Club and Illinois Independent Business Federation, as well as the Illinois Wheat Association, National and State Corn Growers Association, National and State Soybean Association, and the Fellowship of Christian Farmers. Darren is also a lifetime member of the Farm Bureau and an alumnus of Future Farmers of America.

An avid outdoorsman, Darren is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. He is a member of the Illinois State Rifle Association, Guns Save Life, and is a Life member of the National Rifle Association.

Who are your top three campaign contributors? Small business owners, farmers and individuals

Why are you running? I’m stepping into this race because our district needs a leader who doesn’t just talk the talk but walks the walk—a true conservative fighter. … I’ve not only voiced my concerns about our border crisis but have also put my money where my mouth is, personally funding trips to the border to understand firsthand the challenges we face. This is the level of commitment and leadership the 12th District deserves. … My decision to run is fueled by the urgent need for genuine, conservative representation in Congress—someone who will ensure our voices are not just heard but acted upon. The 12th District needs a representative who’s on the front lines, defending our values, and standing firm against the tide of illegal immigration and government overreach. It’s time for a change. It’s time for a representative who backs up their words with decisive action and fights for us.

What is the top issue in your race, and how would you address it? Immigration is the most critical issue in this race, both locally and nationally. … I will not vote for amnesty. We need a leader who will take decisive action to secure our borders, finish President Trump’s border wall, and enforce our immigration laws without falter. This issue, though complex, is far from insurmountable. The missing piece has always been political will. … What we need now are leaders in Congress ready to act boldly and unequivocally in the interest of American security and integrity—leaders who prioritize the safety and wishes of their constituents above all else.

Why should people vote for you? I’m stepping up as the true conservative champion our district desperately needs. … I’ve been on the front lines, battling Governor Pritzker’s overreaches and fighting for the freedoms of Southern Illinois. My record? Unapologetically conservative, fiercely defending our rights, and standing strong against absurd mandates. My pledge to you is unwavering: I will fight for working families, tirelessly work to complete President Trump’s border wall, secure our borders, and always put America’s interests at the forefront. … Vote for me, and together, we’ll take on the swamp, championing the causes that matter most to our district. I promise to be your relentless advocate, dedicating every day to securing the prosperity and safety our community deserves. Let’s unite to support our families, strengthen our borders, and reaffirm our commitment to keeping America first.

What would you do to increase good-paying jobs in southern Illinois? In Congress, my mission will be straightforward: focus on the needs of Southern Illinois, steering clear of the top-down dictates from Washington DC. My commitment is to work hand-in-hand with our communities to draw in jobs and opportunities, leveraging the unique assets our region already possesses. Southern Illinois is blessed with everything necessary for economic revitalization: a strategic location, access to major rivers and rail networks, and, most importantly, a workforce renowned for its hard work and resilience. Our task isn’t to find new resources but to better utilize what we already have. The key is a government that actively markets these assets and invests in creating the right conditions for businesses to thrive. As your representative, I will champion efforts to make Illinois more business-friendly. Our state’s high tax burden is a significant barrier to growth; we need leadership that will advocate for lower taxes and reduced government spending, halting the outflow of individuals and businesses from our state. Moreover, I will act as an ambassador for our region, bringing Congressional leaders to Southern Illinois not for campaign fundraising, but to see the potential that lies in our resources and people. By demonstrating our region’s value and advocating for policies that encourage free-market solutions, we can attract the investments necessary to generate good-paying jobs. We have everything we need right here; we just require a government willing to market, invest, and bring the opportunities to our doorstep.

What would you do to help southern Illinois communities improve their infrastructure and spur economic development, including communities that find they don’t qualify for federal grants? Upon taking office as your representative, a top priority will be to empower Southern Illinois communities to enhance their infrastructure and ignite economic development, particularly those who often fall through the cracks of federal grant qualification. I plan to hit the ground running by appointing a dedicated staff member with a deep background in economic development. This individual’s role will be to actively collaborate with our communities, guiding them through the complexities of identifying suitable grants and navigating the application process effectively. The truth is, securing a grant begins with a well-prepared application, and I intend to make my office an indispensable ally for our communities in this endeavor. My commitment to the people of the 12th District is unwavering: My office will not just be another government entity, but a dynamic, proactive partner for all communities across the district. Serving the people of Southern Illinois isn’t just my job; it’s my foremost responsibility. Together, we’ll unlock the potential of every community, ensuring no opportunity for growth and improvement is missed.

What would you do to help southern Illinois communities improve public safety? To bolster public safety in Southern Illinois, my approach centers on a robust partnership with local law enforcement agencies, supporting them in securing grants for both advanced training and essential equipment. Ensuring our police departments are well-equipped and thoroughly trained is fundamental to enhancing community safety. Leadership matters in public safety. That’s why I stand firm in my commitment not to support any budget that overlooks funding for border security. The integrity of our national borders is intrinsically linked to the safety of our local communities. How can we champion law and order at home when we neglect to address the issue of illegal entry into our country? The path to improved public safety begins with decisive action at the federal level, demonstrating unwavering support for our law enforcement officers while enforcing our immigration laws without delay. It’s time for a concerted effort to safeguard our communities, ensuring they remain safe and secure for all residents.

What’s your position on Illinois’ new assault weapons ban? I staunchly oppose Illinois’ new assault weapons ban—a direct affront to our Constitutional rights. My stance is unequivocal: I will not abide by this egregious legislation. It’s more than an overstep; it’s a blatant attack on our Second Amendment rights, demanding citizens to register firearms and seek state approval to exercise freedoms enshrined in our Constitution. Mark my words, this law stands on shaky ground and will, in due time, be struck down as the unconstitutional overreach it is. I was the trailblazer in this race to condemn this law, taking a bold stand for our liberties when silence pervaded. … My commitment is to fiercely defend our freedoms, ensuring such overreaches find no foothold.

In 2023, Congress passed a historically low amount of bills, and it didn’t agree to a budget. What do you think needs to be done to pass important legislation in 2024 and beyond? Washington’s spending spree is out of control, fueled by establishment Republicans who lack the backbone to fight the critical battles. … We’re drowning in wasteful spending, with billions squandered each year and no one held accountable. … I’m ready to shake things up. By joining the Freedom Caucus, I’ll push for real fiscal discipline and take a stand against the reckless tax-and-spend culture. It’s not about the number of bills passed; it’s about tackling the real challenges with the courage our leaders sorely lack. Change starts with sending fighters, not followers, to Congress.

What’s your solution to fixing the nation’s immigration system? We need to finish the Trump border wall. We need states like Illinois to repeal their sanctuary state policies or hold cities like Chicago accountable for not abiding by the laws. We need to enforce our current laws and we need to send a message to the cartels that we are no longer tolerating illegal entries into our country. They are terrorist organizations and should be designated as such.

If you are the incumbent, what’s been your biggest achievement for the district? If you are the challenger, what would you like to accomplish for the district that you haven’t seen the incumbent accomplish, and how would you do it? As the conservative outsider, my mission is to bring fresh, uncompromising leadership to our district. ...Joining the Freedom Caucus will be my first order of business, ensuring that my votes in Congress are a direct reflection of our steadfast conservative values. I categorically refuse to fund Planned Parenthood, oppose any form of amnesty, and vow to champion conservative principles and values without hesitation. Beyond that, I’m committed to actively supporting conservative candidates at the local level, fostering a new generation of leadership that aligns with our core beliefs. My role will extend to being Southern Illinois’ fiercest advocate, working tirelessly with local communities to attract jobs and opportunities. My principles aren’t mere rhetoric; they are the very foundation of my actions in Congress. … It’s time for a leader who embodies the true spirit of Southern Illinois—unwavering, dedicated, and ready to fight for the prosperity of our community.

Mike Bost







Mike Bost

Age as of March 19, 2024: 63

Campaign website or social media page: bostforcongress.com

Office seeking: Representative in Congress, 12th District

Are you an incumbent? Yes

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought) Jackson County Board, 1984-88 - Treasurer of Murphysboro Township, 1989-92 - Trustee of Murphysboro Township, 1993-95 - Illinois House of Representatives from the 115th District, 1995-2014 - U.S. House of Representatives from the 12th District, 2015-present

Occupation: Member of Congress. Former professional firefighter and small business owner.

Education: Murphysboro High School - University of Illinois Certified Firefighter II Academy

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: United States Marine Corps- 1979-1982

Fulltime Firefighter- 1993-1995

Who are your top three campaign contributors? I’m proud to have received strong financial support from across Southern Illinois, including from hundreds of low-dollar conservative donors.

Why are you running? I am running for Congress because I want a better, brighter and more secure future for our children and grandchildren. The woke Biden agenda is crushing our families, and Southern Illinoisans deserve a fighter who will stand up for our values in Congress. … The people want real, conservative leadership that beats back the liberal agenda and improves conditions for working families. That’s what being a governing conservative is all about.

What is the top issue in your race, and how would you address it? The invasion at our southern border. We have a crisis that is out of control thanks to Joe Biden’s reckless policies. The drugs and dangers that are pouring into our country must be stopped. I have visited Eagle Pass, Texas, twice in the last year and met with border patrol agents who are overworked and undermanned. They know Biden has failed them. We must re-elect President Trump and implement the no-nonsense border security bill I voted for: H.R. 2 would finish President Trump’s border wall, end catch and release and hire more border patrol agents to end this crisis once and for all.

Why should people vote for you? I am a battle-tested conservative with a record of results. I’m not in this race for a job title or an ego trip. … I strongly supported the Trump agenda when he was in the White House and never hesitated to stand up to the liberals who were destroying our economy, our security, and our values. I am proud to have the endorsements of National Right to Life, the National Rifle Association, the Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois’ police officers and firefighters, and House Freedom Caucus conservatives Jim Jordan and Byron Donalds. These folks know a real conservative when they see one; and I couldn’t be happier they chose to support me.

What would you do to increase good-paying jobs in southern Illinois? With total Democrat control in Illinois and Joe Biden in the White House, our job creators in Southern Illinois are struggling due to rampant inflation, labor shortages, high taxes, and over-regulation. I’ve owned a small business and I know what it is like to sign both sides of a paycheck. I have always supported a pro-growth agenda that puts working families and job creators first. I’ve supported meaningful tax relief, cutting through over-regulation, and reducing the size of government. If we can ever get the liberals in Springfield to do the same, then Illinois can once again start attracting large employers and build businesses that thrive.

What would you do to help southern Illinois communities improve their infrastructure and spur economic development, including communities that find they don’t qualify for federal grants? American businesses, workers and farmers need to be able to efficiently and affordably ship their products to consumers not only here in the United States, but across the world. As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am working to fund surface transportation programs that provide certainty and stability for the private sector and state and local governments. I am working for solutions that build our economy without breaking the bank for our children and grandchildren.

What would you do to help southern Illinois communities improve public safety? As a former professional firefighter, I appreciate the risks our first responders take every day to keep us safe. I am committed to giving our law enforcement officers the training, resources, and support they need to succeed, specifically in our schools. I am proud to have created a law that provides competitive grants for schools across the country to improve classroom safety. Public safety is a top priority of mine in Congress and will continue to be if I have the honor of being re-elected.

What’s your position on Illinois’ new assault weapons ban? Our Founding Fathers are rolling over in their graves at J.B. Pritzker’s tyrannical gun grab bill. I will never register my firearms with the government, especially here in Illinois, where power hungry liberals occupy every constitutional office in the state. Southern Illinoisans will fight harder than ever before to ensure our Second Amendment rights are not infringed upon, just like many of our local law enforcement who have already announced they will not be enforcing this outrageous law.

In 2023, Congress passed a historically low amount of bills, and it didn’t agree to a budget. What do you think needs to be done to pass important legislation in 2024 and beyond? I will not compromise my conservative beliefs in Congress. For too long, politicians on both sides of the aisle have turned a blind eye to addressing our nation’s unsustainable debt. I have stood up to both parties’ leadership in Washington and voted against an endless string of short-term continuing resolutions that do nothing to reduce out-of-control spending. The status quo just won’t cut it, and I won’t hesitate to push back on anyone in D.C. who feels differently - I don’t care which party they are from.

What’s your solution to fixing the nation’s immigration system? We need to draw a line in the sand and say enough is enough. Enough of the open borders. Enough of releasing migrants into our country. Enough of refusing to put the boots on the ground necessary to stop the flow of illegals across the border. House conservatives passed the Secure the Border Act nearly a year ago to finish Donald Trump’s wall and end this crisis once and for all. Senate Democrats have let that bill gather dust on their desks the entire time. We don’t need amnesty. … The crisis has only been made worse by Democrats, and even some Republicans, who have refused to act.

If you are the incumbent, what’s been your biggest achievement for the district? If you are the challenger, what would you like to accomplish for the district that you haven’t seen the incumbent accomplish, and how would you do it? As chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I’ve been entrusted by House conservatives to be the leading voice in Congress for our veterans. It’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly; and I’m proud to report Congress has passed my legislation to streamline the disability appeals process for veterans seeking their benefits. I also introduced bills to stop the Biden administration from taking resources intended for our veterans and using them for illegal migrant healthcare or from violating veterans’ Second Amendment rights. As a Marine, the father of a Marine, and the grandfather of a Marine, my proudest achievement is being able to serve our veterans in such an important role.