2024 Voter Guide: Candidates for Madison County Board District 22 Republican primary













Linda Wolfe

Linda Wolfe

AGE AS OF MARCH 19, 2024: 68

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE OR SOCIAL MEDIA: N/A

OFFICE SEEKING: Madison County Board District 22- Collinsville

ARE YOU AN INCUMBENT: No

HAVE YOU RUN FOR ELECTED OFFICE BEFORE: No

OCCUPATION: Retired

EDUCATION: Collinsville High School, Class of 1973

LIST HIGHLIGHTS OF CIVIC INVOLVEMENT: Secretary of Conservative Women’s Coalition, Election Judge, Community Volunteer

WHO ARE YOUR 3 TOP CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTORS: Friends and local families who believe I am the right person to represent District 22.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING? With the current issues being faced by local and state government in Illinois, I believe we need fresh eyes and thinking. Involvement in our local government is very important as the actions of our local representatives directly impact our everyday lives today and in the future. I am committed to attending and engaging in the county meetings.

WHAT IS THE TOP ISSUE IN YOUR RACE AND HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT? The top issue is property taxes and the spending of those dollars. I will work to keep our county budget in check. We need to drive solutions and results for taxpayers, making sure our tax dollars are being used wisely and working for the people who work hard to earn those dollars. To do this, we need to ensure that the local government is making wise decisions based on common sense practices.

WHY SHOULD PEOPLE VOTE FOR YOU? I am a lifelong resident of Collinsville, married with grown children and grandchildren. Volunteering in the community and serving weekly in my church are very important. I care about our community and am invested in making changes for the better, not just pushing a narrative but engaging in the process. This candidate is committed to “Suit up and Show up,” attending and engaging in our county meetings. Thank you for your consideration in having me represent you!

Ryan Kneedler

The BND has not received a response from Republican primary Madison County Board District 22 candidate Ryan Kneedler.