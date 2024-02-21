2024 Voter Guide: Candidates running for federal, state and county offices in metro-east

Welcome to Belleville News-Democrat’s Voter Guide for the March 19 Illinois primary election.

We have reached out to 26 candidates in 13 contested primary races for federal, state and local offices in the metro-east and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.

We asked the candidates to focus their answers on specific issues rather than making attacks on their opponents. Some candidates ignored those guidelines, and we’ve removed attacks from their questionnaire responses.

The names of candidates who have returned questionnaire responses are hyperlinked in alphabetical order below so BND subscribers can access the candidates’ answers to questions about issues important to their communities:

U.S. Congress - 12th District - Republican

Darren Bailey and Mike Bost

U.S. Congress - 12th District - Democrat

Preston Gabriel Nelson and Brian Roberts

U.S. Congress - 13th District - Republican

Thomas Clatterbuck and Joshua Loyd

State Senate - 58th District - Republican

Terri Bryant and Wesley Kash

State House 110th District - Republican

Matthew Hall and Blaine Wilhour

Madison County Board Chair - Republican

Kurt Prenzler and Chris Slusser

Madison County Circuit Clerk - Republican

Stephen J. Adler and Patrick McRae

Madison County Board District 7 - Republican

Linda K. Ogden and Michael Turner

Madison County Board District 15 - Republican

Bob Coles and Terry Eaker

Madison County Board District 22 - Republican

Ryan Kneedler and Linda Wolfe

Madison County Board District 24 - Republican

Dwight Kay and Fred Schulte

Madison County Board District 26 - Republican

Douglas Matthews and Jason Palmero

Randolph County Commissioner - Republican

Andy Gerlach and Christopher Hayer

There will be far more contested races in the Nov. 5 election after voters select Republican and Democratic nominees in contested primary races.

We will continually update this Voter Guide for the primary as we receive responses from candidates.

The early voting period has started and runs until March 18. Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. Also, you can request a mail-in ballot from your county clerk or local election commission.

If you have any questions or comments about the BND’s coverage of the election, email your message to Election2024@bnd.com.