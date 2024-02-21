2024 Voter Guide: Candidates U.S. Congress 13th District Republican primary

Thomas Clatterbuck

Age as of March 19, 2024: 31

Campaign website or social media page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550330998031, clatterbuckforcongress.com

Office seeking: Congress, Illinois 13th District

Are you an incumbent? No

Have you run for elective office before? (Please list previous offices sought.) No

Occupation: Student, University of Illinois College of Law

Education: University of Illinois Springfield, BA- history, University of Illinois College of Law Urbana Champaign, JD expected May 2024

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: I did independent media in Springfield for several years. I earned my pro bono notation working at the Land of Lincoln legal aid clinic in 2022. I have served as an election judge.

Who are your top three campaign contributors? Self, Dennis Stubblefield, various classmates

Why are you running? Being a representative in congress gives you one of the most powerful platforms in the world to advance policy and raise issues. There are choices being made today that are going to shape our society for decades to come, especially when it comes to emerging technologies. I do not want to look back and say that I should have been more involved when I had the chance.

What is the top issue in your race, and how would you address it? The top issue is establishing a regulatory framework for emerging technologies like AI and self-driving vehicles. These technologies are going to have a major impact in all areas of society, and the frameworks that are adopted now are going to shape the world long into the future, in much the same way the decisions we made and didn’t make around the internet 30 years ago still shape our lives today. We need to ensure the federal government is taking proactive steps to regulate these technologies so the American people have a choice in what the future looks like, rather than letting a handful of companies dictate how these industries will operate.

Why should people vote for you? There is a formulaic answer to questions like this that every consultant in this field will tell their candidate to say. There is a standard party line, a standard song and dance. But that formulaic approach politics isn’t getting it done for the district or for the country. We are in a new era with new challenges. My focus has been on the emerging issues like AI because these are the challenges we face today. A cookie-cutter campaign is much simpler to run, but even though it would be easier for me, it wouldn’t be better for the district. If you want more out of your elected officials and your elections, vote for candidates that are willing to put more in.













Joshua Loyd







Joshua Loyd

Age as of March 19, 2024: Did not answer

Campaign website or social media page: loydforcongress.com

Office seeking: U.S. Congress - 13th Congressional District

Are you an incumbent? No

Have you run for elective office before? (Please list previous offices sought.) Precinct committeeman

Occupation: Veteran, self-employed

Education: West Point - B.S. in business management

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Three Presidential Volunteer Service Awards, Eagle Scout, military service

Who are your top three campaign contributors? 1: Myself 2. Friends 3. Family (I have had no major fundraisers yet). Individuals can certainly text ‘Loyd’ to (888) 444-8774) to see what it is like.

Why are you running? I have worked in government and tried to receive help from the government. In both instances, it has been a square peg into a round hole. There is so much fraud, waste, or abuse that many agencies now have “justifications” for spending billions unnecessarily. There are massive time delays and quality deficiencies in everything the government produces. I have seen it in every part of the inefficient government. They tax us to the extreme and waste our money. For example, the Air Force spent $300,000 on coffee cups that break (roughly $1,400 per cup).

What is the top issue in your race, and how would you address it? I am running on three pillars - “Teachers, preachers, service” or in other words, “Education, civic involvement and development, and law and order.” These are the base layers for every other issue we may have in society. Let us fortify our foundation before we build so we do not make a house on sand.

Why should people vote for you? Whether people vote me into office or not is irrelevant. I will continue to help the community in every way I can. I have a proven track record of volunteer service and community engagement. Getting into office would only amplify my abilities for the community. If people have suggestions or want to discuss certain issues, people have them reach out at 618-417-7336. Deo volente.