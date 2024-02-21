2024 Voter Guide: Republican candidates for Illinois Senate 58th District







Terri Bryant

Age as of March 19, 2024: 60

Campaign Website: BryantforIllinois.com

Office seeking: Illinois State Senate 58th District

Are you an incumbent: Yes

Have you run for elected office before: Yes. Served Illinois State Representative 115th District from 2015-2021

Occupation: Retired Illinois Department of Corrections

Education: Attended John A Logan College and Rend Lake College

Please list highights of your civic involvement: Very active in Illinois Right to Life. I work through my church, Grand Ave. Christian Church at the Carbondale Warming Center. My husband and I provide meat to various food banks throughout the year. My office does a diaper drive by which we provide diapers, formula, bottles, etc to many crisis pregnancy centers. We partnered with multiple Lions Clubs to collect eye glasses. I am a member of the Eastern Star.

Who are your top three campaign contributors: Thousands of individuals contributing from $10-100’’s. I also, receive support from Labor, business, teachers, and school administrators.

Why are you running? I want to continue to give a strong informed voice in Springfield for the people of southern Illinois. For too long we were forgotten and ignored by the Chicago politicians. I will continue working in a way that demands we receive not just the crumbs from the Chicago table, but that we receive the lions share.

What is the top issue in your race and how would you address it? Illegal immigration! I have been a leading voice against the billions of dollars being spent on non- citizens while our own citizens including our veterans suffer from lack of proper housing, food and medical care. I have been exposing the Pritzker gold standard medicaid for non citizens, which pays for doctors, procedures, and hospitalization with no pre-approval or co-pays. All of this while veterans and other citizens struggle to receive the same services. This is not acceptable and it will be my top priority to end this injustice.

Why Should people vote for you? I am a well informed and assertive leader who puts southern Illinois first. No one will out work me as I strive to make our voices heard. I have been successful in ensuring we have the most funding for public schools in Illinois history as well as billions for safe roads and bridges. I am fighting to protect life and our 2nd Amendment Rights. In voting for me you are ensuring your voice will continue to be heard.

Wesley Kash

Age as of March 19, 2024: 34

Campaign Website: wesleykash.com

Office seeking: Senate 58th

Are you an incumbent: No

Have you run for elected office before: No

Occupation: Farmer/Attorney

Education: B.S. Biological Sciences, minor in chemistry and psychology. Also Juris Doctorate

Please list highights of your civic involvement: Worked as an assistant state’s attorney, volunteered for a sealing and expungement fair, participated in various storm damage clean up crews over the years.

Who are your top three campaign contributors: My grandmother, my father, and myself

Why are you running? I have a young son and when I look at what the future of our state and our nation, I am very concerned about the kind of world my son will inherit. We have to start now to get our finances under control. The truth is every county in the 58th District has a poverty level north of 11 percent.

I am running to lower taxes, reduce spending, fight corruption and make Illinois a destination state for jobs and opportunities. We have to reduce spending and we have to lower taxes. We also have to stop treating employers like criminals. We need to also hold state agencies accountable for their lack of competence. It should not take months and months for professionals who do come to Illinois to get licensed. Our leaders won’t even acknowledge we have a problem. States like Florida and Texas have shown what can happen when sound economic policies are put in place. We can do the same thing here, but we need new and better leaders to get it done. The change Illinois needs begins with new representation in the 58th District.

What is the top issue in your race and how would you address it? When I travel the 58th District, what I hear most from people is they are concerned about inflation and high taxes in this state. One way we can fight inflation is to lower taxes and fees and reduce spending. ...I will push to lower taxes, reduce business regulations, enact spending caps and work with local government officials to bring jobs to our region.

Why Should people vote for you? I am the grassroots, pro-Trump, conservative candidate. My values are the same values as my neighbors. ...I will put the people of this district first.