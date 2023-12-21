2024 WA Legislature Preview: Q&A with state lawmakers. Ask your questions
Join State Politics reporter Shauna Sowersby for a Q&A livestream with the Washington State majority and minority leaders for a look at the issues coming up in the 2024 legislative session.
Our guests will be Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-3rd Legislative District, and Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-20th Legislative District.
Be sure to join us for this important look at the upcoming issues that will impact life in Washington.
You can register here for free and ask your questions in advance.
Join us
What: 2024 Washington Legislature Preview
When: 1 p.m. Jan. 10
How to watch: Join the livestream on all McClatchy Washington news sites: TheOlympian.com, TheNewsTribune.com, Tri-CityHerald.com and BellinghamHerald.com.
Free
WA Senate Majority Leader Sen. Andy Billig, D-3rd Legislative District
Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-20th Legislative District
Moderator: State Politics Reporter Shauna Sowersby