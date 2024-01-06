Make 2024 the ‘Year of You’ — Here are some of the ways The N&O hopes to help

Happy New Year.

And I mean it.

For reasons unknown, I have eased into 2024 with few groans and a decided downturn in — shall we politely say — colorful colloquialisms that I’d never use in front of my 91-year-old mother. (She still thinks I’m a good boy.)

Oh, I have reasons to be curmudgeonly.

When I finish writing this column, I’ve got an appointment with a radiologist. (I foolishly tried to get out of a stroll along the San Antonio River Walk last week by mentioning my ribs hurt. My wife immediately started the interrogation, and I confessed the pain “might” have started a month ago. So, yippee-ki-yay for me, I’ve been testing our company’s health plan to start the year.)

And then there’s the Triangle weather. I am not conditioned for temperatures below 40. That I’m semi-wishing for an early pollen season because pounding headaches mean warmer weather … well, there are issues of logic here.

And don’t even bring up the cheeriness some folks have about New Year’s resolutions. (Quit mailing me gym membership offers. Those aching ribs didn’t happen because I lounge around. And I added tomatoes and guacamole to Tuesday’s tacos. That qualifies as a salad. That checks the healthy-living box.)

The Year of You

All of the above as I painfully wasted your time with my self-musings … and you’re still reading?

Thank you.

This is why 2024 should be the Year of You.

I’m not going to navel-gaze today about how local journalism has changed. It has. You’re still reading and engaging with The News & Observer because — despite these changes — you care about your neighborhood, your community and our state.

Employees at the K-Mart in Raleigh watch the moon landing in the store on July 20, 1969. The image is part of our ongoing feature of historic photos documenting North Carolina’s changing landscape.

We appreciate that you turn to The N&O often and also hold us to high standards. When we don’t deliver — literally and figuratively —you let us know.

So, let’s start the Year of You with our hopes for 2024:

Thank you for your time.

Let’s make this year meaningful.

Let’s make it about you.

Bill Church is executive editor of The News & Observer. He fell asleep before 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.