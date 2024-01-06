Make 2024 the ‘Year of You’ — Here are some of the ways The N&O hopes to help
Happy New Year.
And I mean it.
For reasons unknown, I have eased into 2024 with few groans and a decided downturn in — shall we politely say — colorful colloquialisms that I’d never use in front of my 91-year-old mother. (She still thinks I’m a good boy.)
Oh, I have reasons to be curmudgeonly.
When I finish writing this column, I’ve got an appointment with a radiologist. (I foolishly tried to get out of a stroll along the San Antonio River Walk last week by mentioning my ribs hurt. My wife immediately started the interrogation, and I confessed the pain “might” have started a month ago. So, yippee-ki-yay for me, I’ve been testing our company’s health plan to start the year.)
And then there’s the Triangle weather. I am not conditioned for temperatures below 40. That I’m semi-wishing for an early pollen season because pounding headaches mean warmer weather … well, there are issues of logic here.
And don’t even bring up the cheeriness some folks have about New Year’s resolutions. (Quit mailing me gym membership offers. Those aching ribs didn’t happen because I lounge around. And I added tomatoes and guacamole to Tuesday’s tacos. That qualifies as a salad. That checks the healthy-living box.)
The Year of You
All of the above as I painfully wasted your time with my self-musings … and you’re still reading?
Thank you.
This is why 2024 should be the Year of You.
I’m not going to navel-gaze today about how local journalism has changed. It has. You’re still reading and engaging with The News & Observer because — despite these changes — you care about your neighborhood, your community and our state.
We appreciate that you turn to The N&O often and also hold us to high standards. When we don’t deliver — literally and figuratively —you let us know.
So, let’s start the Year of You with our hopes for 2024:
We want to continue looking after your interests. The public expects accountability from local and state agencies and governments. Recent stories on staffing needs for schools statewide and whether the proposed Buc-ee’s is top big for a small Triangle town are examples of “daily” accountability reporting. Our digital audience metrics and your ongoing feedback confirm this interest in watchdog reporting. Digital subscribers know The N&O’s Politics & Government section is full of current and relevant stories about public-policy issues. In 2024, our goal is to elevate our accountability journalism — from breaking news to “reality” checks to quick-turn explainers to in-depth reporting on issues that matter across the Triangle and North Carolina.
We’re concerned about childhoods lost. We’ve started this year with the death of a 6-year-old Cary girl and a 5-year-old Raleigh boy killed, leading to murder charges. In 2024, expect an ongoing public-service report that examines the data- and records-based reality of Triangle children being killed and the impact it is having on families and communities. We want to partner with community members and organizations concerned about this sad crisis.
We want to spend more time with you. In 2024, The N&O staff was involved in eight community events and were speakers or ongoing guests of nearly 40 media partnerships, events or outreaches. Expect more in the coming months.
We want to highlight the uniqueness of you. You’re familiar with N&O journalists Josh Shaffer, Martha Quillin and Andrew Carter because they bring a voice and sense of place to their storytelling. And check out Visuals Editor Scott Sharpe’s ongoing feature of historic photos documenting North Carolina’s changing landscape. You live here for a reason, and have every desire to spread the word of what makes the Triangle a special place.
Thank you for your time.
Let’s make this year meaningful.
Let’s make it about you.
Bill Church is executive editor of The News & Observer. He fell asleep before 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.