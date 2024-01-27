2024 WTRC Telethon and Auction

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The 54th annual West Texas Rehab Center Telethon and Auction is happening tonight, Saturday, January 27, 2024, and will stream live on this page starting at 5:30 p.m.

The online auction benefits patients across West Texas, who can receive care at the West Texas Rehabilitation Center (WTRC) regardless of their financial situation.

The telethon will take place at the Abilene Convention Center and will feature performances by Aaron Watson, the Frontmen, Ariel Hutchins, Red Steagall, the Boys in the Bunkhouse, Charlie Chase, and many more.

The telethon and auction are WTRC’s primary fundraisers, with donations funding patient care. Last year’s event raised over $1.8 million, and WTRC hopes to raise more this year. You can watch the auction and telethon live on KSAN and on Concho Valley Homepage.

