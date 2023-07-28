2024 ZL1 Collector’s Edition Is A Small Batch Camaro

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This will be an instant collectible.

Limited to just 350 units, the 2024 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Collector's Edition is set to become a rare gem in the world of sports cars. As GM Authority has exclusively revealed, this special edition Camaro will have a unique ordering process, with a one-time order opportunity after GM determines dealer allocation.

Learn how muscle cars will chase away unstable women here.

Of the 350 units, 300 will be reserved exclusively for the U.S. market, making it a highly sought-after model for American muscle car enthusiasts. All of these collector's editions will be assembled at the GM Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan, adding to its exclusivity and prestige.

The 2024 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Collector's Edition draws inspiration from the first-generation Camaro, paying tribute to its internal program code, Panther, with unique content. Among its standout features are two special paint options - Panther Black Metallic and Panther Matte Metallic - with the latter being exclusive to this special edition model.

Enhancing its already aggressive stance, the Collector's Edition will boast 1LE aero components and 20-inch wheels, further solidifying its place as a performance-oriented masterpiece. The design will also feature distinctive decals and Panther-themed Easter eggs discreetly placed throughout the car, adding an element of surprise for its lucky owners.

Stepping inside the cabin, buyers will be treated to a Shinola Canfield Sport 45mm watch, making each example of the 2024 Chevy Camaro Collector's Edition even more unique and valuable.

Under the hood, the 2024 Chevy Camaro ZL1 is powered by a beastly supercharged 6.2L V8 LT4 gasoline engine, producing a jaw-dropping 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, ensuring heart-racing performance on every drive.

Built on the GM Alpha platform, the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro promises a thrilling driving experience, combined with the allure of being part of an exclusive group of passionate car enthusiasts.

With only 350 units being produced, the 2024 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Collector's Edition is set to become a coveted addition to any collector's garage. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history - this limited-edition Camaro will undoubtedly be a gem for generations to come.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.