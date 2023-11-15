2025 Toyota Camry Goes Hybrid-Only and Looks Good Doing It

The 2025 Toyota Camry made its debut Tuesday night, showing off its new, sleek shape largely borrowed from the charming new Prius . And much like the Prius, the venerable sedan is also going all in on electrification, as the ninth-generation Camry will be exclusively offered with a hybrid engine.

Penned at Toyota's Calty Design studios in California and Michigan and manufactured in various plants across the U.S., the Camry shines as a handsome and modern car tailormade for the few Americans who still prefer sedans over SUVs.

The 411

Four different Camry trims will be offered: LE, SE, XLE, and XSE. The XLE can be thought of as the range-topping "comfort" trim, while the XSE the range-topping "sport" trim, as there is currently no word on an upcoming TRD variant . Two different drivetrains will be available: front-wheel and all-wheel drive. All models will be powered by a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine and two hybrid motors. No pricing was released, but deliveries will begin in the spring of 2024.

Design

Toyota's new hammerhead design language now carries over to its best-selling sedan, giving it an athletic and modern stance that's a big departure from the previous model. However, the large grille underneath the slim LED headlights retains some of the old Camry's jawline. It may not appear it in photos, but the rear end is quite aggressive in person, even featuring a stylish ducktail spoiler that you wouldn't expect on a Camry. New wheel designs add the finishing touch to the sedan, and will be offered in 18- and 19-inch configurations depending on trim.

The new interior reinforces Toyota's "open-cockpit design," in which all screens and controls are visible and easy to reach by the driver and passenger (compared to being slightly tilted toward the driver). New materials also adorn the cockpit, which, depending on grade, will vary from cloth to leather-trimmed in various color combinations. Overall, the cabin is extremely spacious and looks like a great place to commute.

Speaking of, Toyota claims the seat cushion density and headrest materials have also been altered for the new model, making all seats more comfortable on long hauls. Higher-end models also get standard front-side acoustic laminated glass to reduce wind noise.

Drivetrain

Under the hood is the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5), which is a more efficient, compact, and lighter version of the previous drivetrain. It pairs Toyota's 2.5-liter four-banger with dual electric motors, in a configuration not unlike those offered for the Crown sedan. Together, they generate 225 hp in front-wheel-drive trim and 232 in all-wheel drive. Toyota has not released any torque, acceleration, or fuel economy figures.

For the first time ever, Toyota’s Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive will be available on every trim of the new Camry, rather than just the top-of-the-line model.

What To Look Forward To

The 2025 Toyota Camry represents a significant step forward for the brand, especially at a time when its biggest rival, the Honda Accord , is facing something of an identity crisis. The fact that Toyota is offering hybrid-only powertrains and great styling, is something to appreciate—especially for those who constantly decry the death of the sedan.

