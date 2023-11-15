The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia Is an All-Hybrid, Almost-Luxury SUV

The Toyota Crown returned to the our shores last year, reviving one of Toyota's most long-running global nameplates for the U.S. market. That car has garnered plenty of interest, but Toyota announced Tuesday that it wouldn't stand alone. The company introduced an all-hybrid SUV on the same platform, dubbed the 2025 Crown Insignia.

The result is what you'd expect from a Crown SUV. It's offered exclusively as a hybrid, though notably it does not get the 340-hp, 2.4-liter turbocharged "Hybrid MAX" powertrain from the Crown Platinum. Instead the Signia gets the same setup as the base and mid-grade Crown sedan: a 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain. In this application it produces 243 hp, up from 236 hp in the Crown sedan. All Crown Signias have standard all-wheel drive. Toyota says the SUV should get 36 mpg combined, down from 41 mpg for the Crown sedan with the base powertrain.

Toyota

On the tech and design front, the Crown Signia is more of the same. The styling language will look familiar to Crown sedan fans, though in my opinion the Signia looks far better than the awkward sedan that shares its name. It looks nicer than your average Toyota SUV but not quite as flashy as a Lexus, which speaks to how Toyota is positioning this SUV. If the Crown replaces the Avalon as Toyota's larger, nicer offering that isn't quite luxurious, the 194.1-inch Signia brings that formula to its two-row crossover lineup.

Toyota

Buyers will choose between XLE and Limited grades, but you're getting power seats, all the safety tech, a 12.3-inch screen, wireless charging, a power liftgate, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as standard regardless. Opt for the pricier Limited and you upgrade from synthetic to real leather, an 11-speaker JBL audio system, ventilated front buckets, heated rear seats, parking sensors, and a panoramic roof. The interior looks plush and relatively simple by modern standards. Nicer materials than a Rav4, but with more physical controls and a more straightforward layout than the newest Lexus models.

Toyota

Pricing and additional specs have not been announced for the 2025 Crown Signia, but expect the Crown to land on the high end of Toyota's SUV lineup. The two-row crossover is no replacement for a Grand Highlander, but it's not trying to be. It's a two-row Toyota SUV, slightly elevated. The Buick to Lexus' Cadillac. And it'll be on sale next summer. Toyota says more specs will be revealed in the spring.

