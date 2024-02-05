2026 World Cup matches in Dallas: What to know, ticket information and more

On Sunday FIFA released the schedule for all 104 matches of the 2026 World Cup including the location of the final which will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026.

The 2026 World Cup is being hosted jointly between the United States, Mexico and Canada with the tournament’s first match taking place in Mexico.

Here are the dates for the opening matches of the 2026 World Cup.

Opening Matches

The opening match of FIFA World Cup 2026 will be on June 11, 2026, at Aztec Stadium in Mexico City.

Canada’s opening match will be on June 12, 2026, at BMO Stadium in Toronto.

The United States will also have its first match on June 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Matches in the Metroplex

The first game in Dallas will be played on June 14, 2026, at AT&T Stadium.

The remaining four group-stage games will take place on June 17, June 22, June 25 and June 27.

AT&T Stadium will also host two games in the Round of 32 on June 30 and July 3.

There will be one Round of 16 game on July 6 and the last 2026 World Cup game in Dallas will be the semifinal match on July 14.

Buying Tickets

Fans interested in attending games in the Metroplex or at any of the other 15 host cities will have to wait as FIFA has not yet released when tickets will be available.

For fans who want to stay in the loop, they can register on FIFA’s website to receive updates about when and how to buy tickets for the 2026 World Cup.