In 2030, Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Land A $32M Payday Thanks To His Lifetime Deal With Reebok

The phrase “greatest of all time” is used loosely. However, when it comes to Allen Iverson, his name is synonymous with GOAT — period.

Iverson has achieved great feats within the NBA, including consistently leading his teams to the playoffs and even a stint in the finals, but as a person, he has continued to defy all odds, remain humble, and most importantly, show love where it’s due.

As previously reported by AfroTech, there was once a time when Allen Iverson blew through $200 million, yet he still landed on his feet. Today, Allen Iverson reportedly has a $1 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Plus, he’s about to reap the rewards of a lifetime deal with Reebok.

In most instances, people may dread the thought of growing older, but in this case, the next few birthdays for Iverson will lead him to a huge payday. On his 55th birthday, the Newport News, Virginia native will receive $32 million, thanks to a lifetime deal he has with Reebok, FadeAwaySports reports.

Let’s take a look at the details of Iverson’s ground-breaking Reebok deal.

One Birthday Toward Millions

Per reports, he currently receives $800,000 annually due to a deal that he signed with the sportswear company in 2001. Just this year, AfroTech reported on the role endorsements play in the net worth of the world’s highest-paid athletes. However, if we’re being honest, it’s legends like Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson who’ve broken down doors that now allow the LeBron James and Steph Currys of the world to walk through them and into lucrative deals with big name brands.

The Legacy That Is Allen Iverson

Whether it’s his playing style, his fashion, or the way he approaches his business, Allen Iverson is more than deserving of the payout he will receive from Reebok in the year 2030. Beyond just that, he is also taking up space in the cannabis industry with Al Harrington’s Viola.

In true Allen Iverson fashion, every deal is a chance for the world to catch up to what he’s mastered over the years — getting to the money and remaining authentically him every step of the way.