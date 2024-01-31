207 Ukrainian brought back home from Russian captivity

Ukraine has managed to bring back home 207 Ukrainians, both servicemen and civilians, from Russian captivity.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Our people are back home. 207 guys.

We are bringing them back no matter what. We remember everyone who is in captivity. Both servicemen and civilians. We have to bring everyone back. We are working on it.

Now we have another great job done by the Ukrainian team. Budanov, Yermak, Usov, Maliuk and Klymenko – well done!" [Kyrylo Budanov is Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, Andrii Yermak is the head of the President’s Office, Dmytro Usov is the secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Vasyl Maliuk is the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and Ihor Klymenko is the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine – ed.]

