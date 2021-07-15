208 years for Mexican expert over quake-collapsed school

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, volunteers and rescue workers search for children trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school, collapsed by a 7.1 earthquake in southern Mexico City. A judge sentenced a Mexican building expert to 208 years in prison Wednesday, July 14, 2021, for signing off on defective remodeling work blamed in the collapse that killed 27 people. (AP Photo/Miguel Tovar, File)
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge sentenced a Mexican building expert to 208 years in prison Wednesday for signing off on defective remodeling work blamed in the collapse of school that killed 26 people during a 2017 earthquake.

It was the longest sentence yet handed down in relation to the magnitude 7.1 quake of Sept. 19, 2017, though it is largely symbolic, because Mexico does not permit life imprisonment and limits sentences to 60 years.

City prosecutors said Juan Mario Velarde, the “responsible director” of the remodeling, was convicted of 26 counts of homicide. He is one of hundreds of private experts who are paid to oversee safety and standards on building sites.

In 2020, the owner and director of the private elementary school that collapsed in Mexico City was sentenced to 31 years in prison. That woman, Mónica García Villegas, was convicted of charges equivalent to manslaughter.

Much of the Enrique Rebsamen school fell, killing 19 students and seven adults, all employees of the school.

García Villegas was prosecuted because officials said her decision to improperly build an apartment atop part of the school contributed to its collapse.

As in other cases, authorities apparently failed to enforce building and operation regulations prior to the quake, which killed a total of 228 people in the capital and 141 others in nearby states.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump rages over post-presidential books he did interviews for

    The avalanche of coming books has caused recriminations. And there is anxiety about what’s to come.

  • NASCAR at New Hampshire betting preview: Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite

    Truex has won at Phoenix and Martinsville already this season.

  • Ex-oil company head sentenced for not reporting to prison for plant explosion conviction

    The former president of a Montana oil processing company was sentenced to an extra day behind bars for repeatedly failing to show up to serve an earlier 18-month prison term stemming from a 2012 plant explosion that left two workers severely burned. Peter Margiotta, 64, of Edmonton, Alberta, had been convicted in 2019 of conspiracy and violations of the Clean Air Act in the blast at the Custom Carbon Processing Inc. plant in Wibaux, Mont. A subsequent blaze took firefighters eight days to bring under control. Prosecutors alleged Margiotta had cut numerous safety corners, creating what they called a “140 barrel bomb.”

  • Russian envoy expects Taliban not to threaten Central Asia

    Moscow expects the Taliban to fulfill its pledge not to threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia, the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan said in an interview published Wednesday. Zamir Kabulov, who met with a Taliban delegation that visited Moscow last week, voiced confidence that the Taliban would focus on securing their gains in Afghanistan and wouldn't try to challenge the countries of the region. "They visited Moscow to offer guarantees on behalf of the Taliban's supreme leadership that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against the interests of third countries,” Kabulov said in an interview with the state RIA-Novosti news agency.

  • ‘Manifest’ Viewing On Netflix Surges After Cancellation To Dominate U.S. Streaming Ratings

    Nielsen said Thursday that Manifest on Netflix ran away as the most streamed program for the week of June 14-20 — the same week it was canceled by NBC after three seasons. The cult hit sci-fi drama drew almost 2.5 billion viewing minutes for the two seasons currently available on the streamer that week, swamping […]

  • Marine Corps investigates helicopter that dropped shipping container into sea near Okinawa

    The Marine Corps is investigating how a shipping container fell from a helicopter into the sea off the western coast of Okinawa.

  • Who could buy the film studio behind “Moonlight” and “Lady Bird”?

    The company has carved out a small but powerful niche of releasing original movies for adults at a time when seemingly everything else in theaters is a superhero sequel.

  • Statue of Liberty model is unveiled in Washington

    One-sixteenth the size of the original statue, the iconic statue reflects the bond between the two allies, Le Drian said at the official unveiling ceremony.Blinken said the countries are united not because of what they have achieved, but because of their allegiance and dedication to freedom, democracy and self-improvement."That's the journey of America. That's the journey of France. That's the journey of all free democracies, not the perfect embodiment of principled self-government, but the perpetual effort to fix our flaws and, as we like to say in the United States, to form a more perfect union," he said.At just under 3 meters in height, the scaled-down replica traveled first to New York City, where it stood next to the original Statue of Liberty, before moving to the U.S. capital.The work is being loaned by the Museum of Arts and Crafts in Paris to the United States for 10 years, in a gesture aimed at cementing Franco-American friendship.The larger version of the Statue of Liberty, who stands at 305 feet tall (93 meters) including the base, was given by France to the United States as a gift. It was assembled in 1886 and has been on Liberty Island in New York Harbor ever since.

  • Britney Spears Wants to Formally Charge Her Father with "Conservatorship Abuse"

    "I thought they were trying to kill me," said the singer in court. "If this is not abuse, I don't know what is."

  • DOJ report slams FBI's handling of Larry Nassar investigation

    The Department of Justice released a report hammering the FBI for numerous failures when originally presented with allegations of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in 2015.

  • Go away: Biden’s ‘door-to-door’ hunt for unvaccinated rejected

    President Joe Biden’s plan to have teams go door-to-door to urge those unvaccinated for COVID-19 to get the shot is being rejected by the public even before it begins.

  • U.S. begins shipping 3.2 million COVID shots to the Philippines - White House

    The United States has started shipping 3.2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines, the White House said on Thursday, as Washington continues its coronavirus diplomacy by sharing doses with developing nations. "We are beginning to ship over 3.2 million doses of J&J to the Philippines today," White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter. The Philippines so far has administered at least 13,442,299 doses, enough for just 6.2% of its population based on a two-dose regiment, according to Reuters data.

  • After Harden trade, Rockets no longer among NBA’s top merchandise sellers

    Houston had consistently ranked in the NBA's top 10 in merchandise sales. But after trading James Harden, that's no longer the case.

  • U.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang

    The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Wednesday to ban the import of products from China's Xinjiang region, the latest effort in Washington to punish Beijing for what U.S. officials say is an ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act would create a "rebuttable presumption" assuming goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labor and therefore banned under the 1930 Tariff Act, unless otherwise certified by U.S. authorities. Passed by unanimous consent, the bipartisan measure would shift the burden of proof to importers.

  • Op-Ed: In drought-stricken California, who owns water rights can still be a mystery

    Water rights records are completely buried, so it's nearly impossible to determine who can legally use water at any given time or place.

  • White House declares 'America got so much stronger' upon first disbursements of new child tax credit

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the disbursement of the first round of expanded child tax credit payments Thursday as the "day the American family got stronger."

  • Maricopa County votes to spend $2.8 million to replace election equipment subpoenaed for audit

    The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to spend $2.8 million to replace election equipment it deemed disqualified for reuse after the GOP-led Arizona Senate subpoenaed machines for an audit of the 2020 general election.

  • Damian Lillard believes his role with Team USA will be 'similar' to his with Blazers

    Damian Lillard has received his first opportunity to represent his country for the first time in his career.

  • JPMorgan Strategist Warns of Dot-Com Era ‘Bull Trap’ in Ark Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF is showing many of the bubble-like traits seen in growth-based funds in 2000 and investors should consider betting against it with options, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Shawn Quigg.The derivatives strategist reckons a second-half increase in Treasury yields could trigger declines for the ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ticker ARKK), which is up about 19% since mid-May.“Enter the bull trap reversal,” Quigg wrote in a Thursday note to clients.

  • Everything You Need to Know About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18

    We’re not getting rid of Meredith Grey so easily...