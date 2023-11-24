$20K approved for mental health evaluations

Nov. 23—An add-on to the Cumberland County Budget Committee meeting on Nov. 7, General Sessions Judge Amanda Worley requested $10,000 in Circuit Court Clerk's budget and $10,000 in juvenile court budget for mental health evaluations.

"We do not have a line item for mental health evaluations for cost of those and that is with both juveniles and adults," Worley said.

The evaluations are requested on a case-by-case bases to assess if the accused are competent to stand trial, participate in their own defense and their mental state at the time of incidents in question.

Worley added that the evaluations were about $1,000 each; however, those being evaluated who have been charged with felonies are covered by the state. Those needing mental health evaluations who have been charged with misdemeanors are the responsibility of the county.

Worley said that they don't see as many adults needing evaluations as kids, and what is coming out of the county's budget is mostly for the kids with misdemeanor charges.

"I think $10,000 is a good amount because we don't see that many, but we're seeing more," Worley said. "We don't want to be in the position where they're not doing evaluations because we're not paying for them and there's a fight between the state and the county on who's paying for it. The kids need the evaluations."

The budget committee approved creating the line items in the juvenile and general sessions court budgets, as well as $10,000 for each, with the funds added to the juvenile court budget for the juveniles and the funds added to the Circuit Court Clerk's budget for the adults from the fund balance.

Worley continued, "I need some money," presenting that both of her two full-time office staff have left her employ in the last three months, the second of which is working out the two-week notice. She said she needed to move one week's pay of what would have been paid as salary into a fund to hire someone immediately so they would have the benefit of being trained as part of that notice.

The budget committee approved.

"I'll be back, asking for that part-time position," Worley said.

The budget committee told her to "do your thing," and those funds would be reconciled at the end of the year.

As well, Cumberland County Budget Committee discussed and approved the following fourth-quarter budget amendments:

—Cumberland County School District Chief Operations Officer Kim Bray addressed the committee, informing them that they received a Governor's Book Bus Funds grant and requested to accept the $16,500 grant funds into the general budget.

The funds are for a mobile book bus.

"This is not taxpayer money," Bray said. "We're going to purchase the bus and then they're going to help us outfit it."

Bray added that Cumberland County School District also applied and was awarded a Public Schools Security Grant for $282,868.89, requesting a budget amendment to accept the grant into the general program school fund.

"This is a one-time grant. There's no matching funds here," she continued. "It will be used for all things safety."

The Public Schools Security Grant funds will be used for such security items as fencing and numbering, cameras, cylinders and door locks among others.

Bray presented that the Perkins Basic Federal Fund Grant required an increase in the vocational equipment budget from the Perkins Reserve Consolidated.

"The next on is just FYI," Bray said of the items she presented. "These are federal budget amendments. The first one is just where Dr. [Leslie] Eldridge is moving some money for an equipment line from her other supply line, simply because those supplies are going to be purchased out of her department's reserve consolidated funds. So, she's going to be able to buy some additional equipment."

The amount moved was $8,920.

Budget Committee Chairperson Nancy York inquired about the high schools' Career Technical Education buildings for their expanding programs. Bray reported that one CTE classroom had been modified at Stone Memorial High School, taking down a wall, installing additional outlets and stove. Bray added that Eldridge was looking to potentially modify a CTE classroom at Cumberland County High School.

"Possibly, to have cosmetology," Bray said. "She's got big plans."

Bray also presented items regarding the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER 3.0) funds to be revised to match ePlan-approved line items in the amount of $79,105.

"This just makes everything match ePlan," Bray said.

ePlan is the department's online grants management platform and serves as the reimbursement system for over $8 billion in state and federal funding for local education agencies, state special schools, non-public schools, charter schools and community-based organizations.

The Federal TN ALL Corps budget also required revision to match ePlan-approved line items.

"And, basically, the next one is TN ALL Corps, and this basically just makes the ePlan match the actual people that we have in these positions," Bray continued. "It just balances it to ePlan. Once we got everyone hired and then where they were on the salary scale, we had to make some adjustments."

—Art Circle Public Library Director James Houston presented a budget amendment to request to move $12,500 from the donations from private citizens for genealogy materials and services. Houston said the library's microfilm machine no longer works and plans to use the funds to purchase a new one for genealogical research.

—Mayor Allen Foster presented to the Budget Committee on behalf of the Vehicle Maintenance Department, and said that the department had issues with being able to scan vehicles.

"Our scanner is past upgrading," Foster said.

The request called for $10,000 from the unassigned fund balance to be moved to other equipment fund for a diagnostic scanner for necessary repairs on county vehicles.

—$1,000 requested by the building and grounds committee from the unassigned fund balance for a plaque dedicated to the memory of the late Steve Norris, local icon and weatherman, to be installed on the Huckabee Building.

—$600 from the unassigned fund requested by the building and grounds committee for a conference phone that would allow Cumberland County Commissioners who cannot attend to listen to meetings.

"You can't vote but you can at least listen," Foster said.

—Cumberland County Fire Department Chief Trevor Kerley requested to move $1,600 of the remainder of his capital budget to have enough in the fund for equipment.

—Road Supervisor Stanley Hall requested $6,500 out of his unassigned fund balance to put it toward in-service training for eligible employees to acquire their commercial drivers license at Tennessee College of Applied Technologies, necessary to operate equipment for their job requirements. After some discussion, the committee also agreed to require employees to sign a contract, like EMS employees, that if the county pays for their training, they must stay in the employ of the county for a certain amount of time or will reimburse the county for the training.

These budget amendments were also approved by the Cumberland County Commission during its Nov. 21 monthly meeting.