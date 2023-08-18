$20k bail ordered for Rochester man accused of sex crime against girl, 13

Aug. 18—ROCHESTER — A 36-year-old Rochester man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl multiple times and threatening to hurt her, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Jonathan Mark Tompkin appeared before District Judge Christa Daily on Friday, Aug. 18, for two charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of terroristic threats, all felonies.

Daily ordered that Tompkin can be released on $20,000 bail provided he has no contact with minors and he abstains from drugs and alcohol. Tompkin was arrested by the Rochester Police Department on Aug. 16, according to Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman. As of Friday morning, he remains in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

RPD became aware of the sexual assaults on Aug. 12, 2023, after a witness told police that he saw Instagram messages between the teenager and Tompkin regarding Tompkin raping the girl. The witness also said he saw Tompkin kiss the girl.

During an interview with police, the girl said that Tompkin met her on Snapchat and he would pick her up from a Rochester residence to bring him to his Rochester Townhome. The girl told Tompkin that she was 13 years old but Tompkin said that was fine and that it "turns him on."

Tompkin gave the girl alcohol and marijuana and raped her multiple times, she told police. He also told the teen that he "owns her" and that when she turned 18 years old, she would move in with him, she said.

At least one of the sexual assaults happened while she was sleeping.

He also threatened to shoot the girl and showed her a handgun. At one point, he bought the girl Plan B.

A search of Tompkin's home produced drug paraphernalia, a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, ammo, used condoms and a Plan B box.

Tompkin denied having any sexual contact with the girl and said he thought she was 23 years old.