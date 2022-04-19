$20K cash, large amount of fentanyl found during apartment search

Apr. 19—LAWRENCE — Nearly $20,000 cash and more than two kilos of fentanyl were found by a team of investigators that searched a Floral Street apartment last week.

A woman, a newborn baby and a 4-year-old child were also found in the third floor apartment, according to a report by Lawrence Detective Rob Lakin.

Armed with a search warrant from Lawrence District Court, the local, state and federal investigators swept apartment number three at 22 Floral St. on Wednesday afternoon, Lakin wrote.

Franklin Diaz Diaz, 32, who lives there was arrested shortly before the raid as he left the apartment.

Diaz Diaz was arrested and charged with being trafficking more than 200 grams of fentanyl after he was found in possession of nine, finger shaped bags and 13 twist bags of what appeared to be fentanyl, Lakin wrote.

After Diaz Diaz was in custody, detectives went to execute the search warrant. They said after knocking and announcing themselves several times in English and Spanish they would hear a "commotion" and movement inside the apartment.

Then, one of the investigators, a Homeland Security investigator, saw someone throw a black bag out a third floor window. Inside the bag was "a large amount of narcotics," Lakin wrote.

Upon entering the apartment, police found a 27-year-old woman who was hold the newborn. The 4-year-old was also in the apartment, police said.

Police seized $19,450 cash believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales, according to report.

The total amount of fentanyl seized was 2,315 grams, Lakin wrote.

While Diaz was arrested, the woman was issued a summons by police. The state's Department of Children and Families was also immediately notified.

The search was conducted by Lakin, who is assigned to Lawrence Police's Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit, and investigators assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration task force in Boston, Homeland Security and the Massachusetts State Police North Shore gang unit.

