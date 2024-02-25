$20K in merch stolen from beauty supply store, 1 in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a beauty supply store and stole approximately $20,000 in merchandise.

According to reports, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a burglary at Beauty & Company in southeast Shelby County on Hacks Cross Road.

Reports say deputies observed two Infiniti sedans backed into parking spaces in front of the store. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicles.

One of the suspects was located parked in a field near an apartment complex at Winchester Road and Forest Hill Irene.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Donald Woods.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the recovered Infiniti contained a large amount of the stolen property, including the cash register. Approximately $20,000 in stolen goods was recovered from the vehicle.

Woods is charged with burglary of a building/business, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and intentionally evading arrest in an automobile.

SCSO says that one other suspect is responsible for the burglary, but they were unable to locate them. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

