Up to $20k reward offered for information on escaped Bibb County inmates, feds say

The FBI and U.S. Marshal’s office offered a reward of up to $20,000 Wednesday for information leading to the capture of four inmates who escaped the Bibb County jail Monday morning.

The agencies offered up to $5,000 per inmate for tips leading to their capture, a press release from the U.S. Marshals service read. The search for the inmates continues more than two days after the four men broke out of the Bibb County jail in downtown Macon early Monday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force is responsible for three of the inmates — Joey Fournier, 52, Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, and Marc Kerry Anderson, 24. The FBI is responsible for Johnifer Barnwell, 37, as he was held in the Oglethorpe Street jail on federal drug charges, according to sheriff David Davis.

The four men escaped at about 3:30 a.m. after they damaged a window and cut through the fence of the jail, Davis said. A blue Dodge Challenger helped the men cut through the fence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The inmates were gone for roughly three hours before authorities knew they were gone.

The new reward comes in addition to a $1,000 reward offered by the Bibb sheriff’s office Monday afternoon.

The release included an additional tip line for the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office tip lines can be called at 478-310-4485 and 478-310-4502.