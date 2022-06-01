$20k reward offered for woman shot and killed outside Midtown apartments, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) released that the reward for information leading to a suspect’s arrest has increased after a donation from the victim’s family.

The family of Mallory Morgan, 27, a young employee of the University of Tennessee, who was killed as she returned to her apartment one night last month has posted an $18,000 award with CrimeStoppers, a release said.

The money will be added to the $2,000 available in all homicide cases for a total reward of $20,000 for information leading to an arrest.

According to reports, Morgan was shot and killed at about 12:30 a.m. on May 12 in the parking lot of the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartment building at Poplar Avenue and Williamson Street in Midtown.

MPD responded to an accident report due to Morgan’s black Volkswagon crashing into another car, but when officers arrived, they found the driver’s window shattered and the victim inside, the release said.

She was dead at the scene and t least one witness had heard two or three shots, police said.

According to officials, Morgan had moved to Memphis from Knoxville months earlier and worked in the Communications office at UT – Health Science Center.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

