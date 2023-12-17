20th anniversary celebration for SpaceShip One

TechCrunch

Mastodon founder Eugen Rochko lauds Threads' entry into the decentralized social media space, saying the move will make Mastodon -- the open source Twitter/X rival -- "a far more attractive option." Mastodon's app, which is powered by the decentralized social networking protocol ActivityPub, has gained more attention in the wake of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, a network that's been since renamed X to reflect Musk's ambitions to turn the microblogging platform into an everything app encompassing creators, payments, video, live audio and shopping.