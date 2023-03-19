On the 20th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, these photos tell the story of the war

Sunday marks 20 years since American and coalition forces invaded Iraq on a mission to topple Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship and find weapons of mass destruction.
Former President George W. Bush and his administration wagered to the American public and the international community that Hussein was hiding weapons of mass destruction. The coalition found no such weapons, and two years later the WMD Commission, established by Bush, acknowledged in a report that the "WMD" fiasco was “one of the most public – and most damaging – intelligence failures in recent American history.”
Forces did succeed in knocking Hussein out of power, clearing the way for a fraught nation-building project that would stretch for nearly a decade.
"This is a regime that has something to hide from the civilized world," Bush said. "States like these and their terrorist allies constitute an axis of evil … The United States of America will not permit the world's most dangerous regimes to threaten us with the world's most destructive weapons."
Monday marks 20 years since the United States invaded Iraq. After the fall of Saddam Hussein, the rise of ISIS, and more, what does the country look like today? Charlie D'Agata, who has covered the region for decades, reports from Baghdad.
Jimmy Garoppolo's introductory news conference was delayed a day, but after some details of his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders were finalized, he finally took the podium Friday. Whether he's the Raiders' long-term answer at quarterback remains to be seen, and given Garoppolo's injury history, that's always a question. If so, that could put Garoppolo in a role similar to Alex Smith in 2017, when he served as a mentor before Patrick Mahomes became the Kansas City Chiefs' starter.
Mexico's army has dramatically revised upward the number of drug lab raids it says it conducted under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to government data and leaked military documents reviewed by Reuters. The documents, found among a trove of millions of emails leaked last year by the Guacamaya hacker group, show the upward revision being due to the army retroactively including hundreds of inactive labs on its seizures list under Lopez Obrador's presidency. Mexico's army, in a response to a freedom of information request in February, now says it seized 635 synthetic drug labs during 2019, 2020 and 2021 - the first three years of Lopez Obrador's administration - up from 104 busts it had previously reported for the same period.
An Iraqi person walks down a road blocked by burning tires in Basra in August 2002. Hussein Faleh/AFP via Getty ImagesPresident George W. Bush and his administration put forward a variety of reasons to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq. In the months before the U.S. invasion, Bush said the looming conflict was about eradicating terrorism and seizing weapons of mass destruction – but also because of a “freedom deficit” in the Middle East, a reference to the perceived lag in participatory governme
The Russian military is unsuccessfully trying to break through the defences of Ukrainian fighters on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts; positional battles are ongoing in Bakhmut. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 17 March Details: The Ukrainian Air Force carried out six strikes on clusters of Russian manpower and military equipment.
Among millennials and Generation Z, 79% have gotten financial advice from social media, according to a survey by Forbes Advisor. Investing in stocks and bonds was the most common choice, with 57% of young adults saying they used social media to learn about this. Can you trust financial advice from social media?
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has asked the Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that overturned a federal law banning those under domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in February that the law was no longer constitutional based on the Supreme Court’s decision last June in New…
BEIJING (Reuters) -China has fined auditing firm Deloitte 211.9 million yuan ($30.8 million) for failing to perform its duty in assessing the asset quality of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, the finance ministry said on its website on Friday. Deloitte's Beijing operations also will be suspended for three months, the ministry said in a statement. China Huarong and its investment arms were fined for internal governance lapses, risk control failures and severe inaccuracy of accounting information from 2014 to 2019, the statement added.
One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...
Berkshire Hathaway repurchased an estimated $1.9 billion of stock during the first two months of 2023. This is a Barron’s estimate based on the share count shown in the Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK/A, BRK/B) proxy statement released late Friday. Berkshire is on pace to repurchase nearly $3 billion of stock in the current quarter, in line with the $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter.
Last month, when “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong announced that the fourth season of the Emmy-winning HBO drama would be its last, the internet howled in despair. But Brian Cox — who’s played the ferocious mogul Logan Roy since the show’s 2018 premiere — applauds Armstrong’s decision. “He’s very disciplined in that way, and also he’s […]
Farmworkers were leading a five-day, 45-mile (72-kilometer) trek on foot this week from one of the poorest communities in Florida to a mansion-lined, oceanfront town that is one of the richest in an effort to pressure retailers to leverage their purchasing power for better worker pay and working conditions. The farmworkers said they were marching to highlight the Fair Food Program, which has enlisted companies like McDonald’s, Walmart, Taco Bell and Whole Foods to use their clout with growers to ensure better working conditions and wages for farmworkers.