21 airlines have canceled flights outside of China amid fears the coronavirus outbreak is turning into a pandemic — here's the full list

Passengers wearing masks are seen at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China Jan. 27, 2020.

Reuters/Aly Song

As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 spreads globally, airlines are canceling routes beyond Chinese territory both as a precaution and to stop the spread of the virus.

Iran and South Korea are among the top countries where airlines are canceling service due to increased reports of the virus.

The cancellations and reductions in service can be felt as far as Europe and North America.

Airlines and countries are continuing to restrict travel following the spread of the novel coronavirus outside the borders of Chinese territory.

With increased cases of coronavirus being reported in countries near and far from China including South Korea, Italy, and Iran, numerous routes around the world are being cut to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The reductions in service are caused by a mix of low-demand and government mandate restricting travel to certain regions. Middle Eastern and Asian countries are among those being the most proactive in attempting to stem the spread of the virus as it finds its way across their regions.

While most services are being cut on routes within those regions, the effects of the virus on air travel can be felt as far as North America.

Here's a list of airlines that have cut back services due to the spread of coronavirus.

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner More





Stephen Brashear/Getty

Air New Zealand is canceling flights between its base in Auckland and Seoul, South Korea from March 8 to June 30 as coronavirus spreads in the Asian country, the airline announced.

The route is the Kiwi flag carrier's sole route between New Zealand and South Korea, with Korean Air left as the only operator on the route during Air New Zealand's suspension.

Air Seoul

Korean flag More





KIM HONG-JI/Reuters

Air Seoul is cutting flights to seven destinations outside of China, the airline announced, with cancellations to Guam, Da Nang, Vietnam, Hanoi, Vietnam, Nha Trang, Vietnam, Boracay, Philippines, Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, and Siem Reap, Cambodia

The Korean budget airline was among many to cut service between Korea and Vietnam as health authorities attempt to prevent the spread of the virus, The Star reported.

Asiana Airlines

FILE PHOTO: An Asiana Airlines Airbus A350-900 is seen at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo More





Reuters

Asiana Airlines is reducing flights between South Korea and Thailand as well as South Korea and Vietnam, the Bangkok Post and The Star reported, as well as suspending a route between Jeju and Daegu.

The city of Daegu has the highest reported cases of coronavirus in South Korea, Reuters reported, prompting Korea's two largest airlines to stop service entirely to the city.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia Airbus A320 More