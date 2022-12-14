21 best stocking stuffer ideas $10 and under

Stocking stuffers under $10

While big-ticket items get all the attention, it’s often the small gifts that make the most impact. Think back to when you were little. There was nothing quite like opening your stuffed stocking on Christmas morning. They’re just as fun to give and receive today, too. In truth, stocking stuffers are the unsung heroes of the holiday season.

We’re cutting close to Christmas so if you’re on the lookout for some last-minute gifts that can stock those stuffers and are easy on the wallet, look no further. With a little work from us, you’ll find some real budget-friendly crowd-pleasers here from candles and Airpods accessories to socks and hand creams. Take a look below at our favorite stocking stuffers, all $10 and under.

1. For a safe place for their Airpods: Elago silicone case

stocking stuffers under $10: airpods case

This Elago silicone case is designed for Apple AirPods and comes in 17 different pastel colors and a handy key chain attachment. The flexible, shock-resistant material is perfect for keeping those AirPods in tip-top shape, so they are ready when you need them.

$8 at Amazon

2. For the one who has cold feet: A warm and fuzzy pair of socks

stocking stuffers under $10: fuzzy socks

You can never have too many pairs of fuzzy socks. These cozy, fuzzy socks come in five brilliant Christmas designs with fleece lining to make sure they keep your feet warm all winter long. Rubber soles help prevent slipping and skidding.

$10 at Amazon

3. For those with dry hands and lips: A mini lotion and lip balm

stocking stuffers under $10: eos holiday kit

Tis’ the season for dry skin. Add in a mini Eos holiday kit, which includes its Vanilla Cashmere hand cream and Candy Cane Swirl lip balm for 24-hour hydration with natural, hypoallergenic shea butter and coconut oil. They’ll thank you later!

$5 at Amazon

4. For those who get pesky zits: Pimple patches

stocking stuffers under $10: pimple patches

These COSRX pimple patches have a cult following for a reason. Go to sleep with one on, and blemishes all but disappear overnight.

$9 at Amazon

5. For the one who's into haircare: A sleep scrunchie

stocking stuffers under $10: scrunchies

Keep their locks safe from split ends and tears with these 100% mulberry silk sleep scrunchies from LilySilk. The scrunchies help prevent breakage, and won’t crimp or agitate strands so they’ll wake up frizz-free and ready to go.

$10 at Amazon

6. For the one with a skincare routine: A cherry spa headband

Stocking stuffers under $10: spa headband

This adorable cherry spa headband is perfect for keeping their locks up and away from their face while they go about their daily skincare or makeup routine. The cute pattern and big bow are a plus. Reviewers loved how cozy and comfortable it feels on the head.

$6 at Ulta

7. For the one who's always on their phone: Tech-friendly gloves

stocking stuffers under $10: tech gloves

Winter weather calls for gloves, but you can’t always use a touchscreen when wearing a pair. These touchscreen gloves from Achiou are made with tech-friendly material that’ll keep their hands warm and allow them to text, type and swipe on the go.

From $6 at Amazon

8. For the one who gets cold easily: Hand warmers

stocking stuffers under $10: lip balm

These HotHands hand warmers heat up gently and provide warmth for up to 10 hours. Your giftee can slip them into their pockets or gloves to keep their hands toasty all winter long.

$7 at Amazon

9. For the eco-conscious: A pencil that blooms

stocking stuffers under $10: package free pencil

When they’re done with this eco-friendly pencil from Package Free, they can plant it for a sweet surprise. These plantable single pencils will grow into cherry tomatoes once they’re all used up. It’ll make for an incredibly cool stocking stuffer.

$3 at Package Free

10. For the one who needs a relaxing home spa experience: Bath bombs

stocking stuffers under $10: bath bombs

Tree Hut is known for their fragrant, moisturizing bath and body products. Grab a bath bomb or two, like the Moroccan Rose, and treat your giftee to sweet scents and skin-softening ingredients like shea and coconut extract.

From $5 at Amazon

11. For the one who needs a spirit-lifting lather: Words of Inspiration soap bars

stocking stuffers under $10: soap bars

These adorable Words of Inspiration Soap Bars from Uncommon Goods are handmade and pressed with inspiring messages to lift their spirits as they lather.

$8 at Uncommon Goods

12. For the note-taker: Rite in the Rain notebook

stocking stuffers under $10: Rite in the Rain notebook

Rite in the Rain is a water-resistant notebook that’s perfect for all the outdoorsy people on your shopping list. Whether they’re jotting down ideas or sketching a favorite bird during their hike, they’ll never have to worry about the weather.

$7 at REI

13. For the one with a sweet tooth: Chocolate variety pack

stocking stuffers under $10: chocolate bars

Chocolate in fun flavors? Yes, please. This Tony’s Chocolate variety pack includes six fan-favorite bars.

$10 at Target

14. For the one who lights up the room: Aesthetic travel candles

stocking stuffers under $10: mini candles

These aesthetic 2 oz. travel candles from Cozy Vibe Candle Studio come in a variety of scents that are sure to bring a warm, comforting glow to any room.

$9 at Etsy

15. For the one who needs to manage stress: A fidget

stocking stuffers under $10: fidget

Kids and adults alike love fidget toys to keep stress at bay. These Huyichen articulated sensory slugs keep hands busy and make a satisfying clinking sound when you give them a shake.

$7 from Amazon

16. For fans of manis and pedis: An at-home manicure

stocking stuffers under $10: press on gel nails

Give the gift of an at-home manicure and pedicure with these press-on gel nails from Dashing Diva that work just like a sticker for long-lasting color. Choose from solid colors, glitters and patterns perfect for holiday jazz or fun nail art. They might never go back to the salon.

$8 at Dashing Diva

17. For the exercise enthusiast: Sweatbands

stocking stuffers under $10: sweatbands

If you have an exercise enthusiast on your list, gift them a cotton terry sweatband set so they can exercise in comfort. The fabric is naturally absorbent for all of their hardest workouts.

$7 at Amazon

18. For chapped lips: Holiday Chapstick

stocking stuffers under $10: lip balm

Chapstick’s holiday collections include peppermint candy cane and s’mores, which comes in marshmallow, graham cracker and milk chocolate flavors for a nostalgic take on their favorite fireside treat. It's perfect for a holiday stocking stuffer.

From $3 at Amazon

19. For the one who forgets to stay hydrated: Electrolyte drink mix

stocking stuffers under $10: drink mix

Liquid I.V. is a lifesaver after a night out. The electrolyte powder is mixed with water and delivers 5 essential vitamins including vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12 and vitamin C for an immediate pick-me-up. They come in single-serve, travel-friendly packets for hydration on the go.

$5 at Amazon

20. For the one with a cool noggin: A ribbed beanie

stocking stuffers under $10: beanie

Do they need a new hat to keep the chill at bay? Try this ribbed beanie from Land’s End that comes in seven frost-free colors.

$10 at Land End

21. For the one who has their Christmas tree up: A kitschy ornament

stocking stuffers under $10: food ornament

Everyone can use a kitschy ornament for the tree. These food decoupage ornaments from Five Below come in a variety of iconic food and drink offerings, including Spam, Mountain Dew and more.

$5 at Five Below

