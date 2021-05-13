31 Best Modern Wall Clocks to Buy Now
Lemnos Riki Clock$135, Amazon. Get it now!
Because they’re way better than the clock on your phone
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Jimmy Harrell, a supervisor on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig that exploded in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, has died at age 65. Harrell, who worked for rig owner Transocean, died Monday, according to Wolf Funeral Home in Morton, Mississippi. Harrell was a key Transocean supervisor on the rig leased by BP.
Douglas Ross has accused a senior SNP of "inept and poor chairing" of the powerful Commons Scottish affairs committee after he focused on a second independence referendum rather than the Covid crisis. The Scottish Tory leader lashed out at Pete Wishart during the committee's session yesterday after the Nationalist spent the first 20 minutes quizzing Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, about another separation vote. Mr Wishart, the Perth and North Pertshire MP, questioned Mr Jack over last week's Holyrood election results and whether they gave the SNP a mandate for a referendum. He interrupted the Scottish Secretary repeatedly as he claimed that the SNP increasing its seat tally by one last week, but falling short of a majority, meant the UK Government must now transfer the powers to Nicola Sturgeon for another vote. Mr Jack confirmed that the Advocate General for Scotland, the UK Government's most senior advisor on Scots law, would give his opinion on whether any Independence Referendum Bill passed by Holyrood was within the parliament's powers. Called to ask a question via video link, Mr Ross said: "I have to say at the outset, how disappointed people must have been to watch the quite frankly inept and poor chairing of this committee so far by Mr Wishart."
Whilst a restive Pacaya has proven a popular tourist attraction for those coming into this rural area, for residents it is a threat to their homes and livelihoods.A group of locals have come together for a procession to Pacaya where they will pray for an end to the eruption as well as for a stop the COVID-19 pandemic.Pacaya is one of Central America's most active volcanoes, and sits some 28 kilometres (17.4 miles) south of Guatemala City.
Smartphones, intelligent adaptive devices and connected security systems have made an immeasurable contribution to the convenience of our daily lives. Smart technology is expanding every day, so it makes sense that other companies are trying to emulate the usefulness and success of these universally beloved smart devices. The line between “making our lives better in …
Police say the man was having lunch with a woman in a car when she reportedly shot him several times. A child in the back seat was unhurt.
After a year of record-setting wildfires in 2020, California could be in for a difficult year due to extensive drought conditions in the West.
"It was beyond denial," the House speaker said of the GOP comparing the Capitol insurrection to a normal tourist visit. "It fell into the range of sick."
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi hailed Wednesday's White House meeting on infrastructure featuring mayors and top Republicans as positive. Yet, Pelosi cited an issue where Democrats and Republicans disagree rather than where they agree. (May 12)
Yup, I'm talking about your hands—and it's officially time to start protecting them with an SPF hand cream. According to dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor at Yale, the skin on your hands is actually one of the first areas to show signs of aging. “90 percent of the signs of aging come from daily, unprotected UV exposure,” she says.
Scientists have recorded a rise in nuclear activity in the destroyed nuclear reactor at the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine since it was covered over in 2017, but the rise has levelled off and does not exceed safety standards, staff said on Wednesday. Staff at the plant said the rise in "neutron flux density", which if significant could indicate an uncontrolled nuclear reaction, did not pose a threat of such an event based on their mathematical models. "After the establishment of a new safe confinement which has been in the designed position for more than four years, an increase in the neutron flux density is actually observed," scientists at Ukraine's Institute For Safety Problems Of Nuclear Power Plants said in a statement.
Scientists world-wide are racing to understand why Covid-19 vaccines are causing rare but potentially deadly blood clots. A scientist in Germany thinks he has found an answer.
FOR SALE: A real estate listing for a 1.1-acre underwater lot near San Francisco's Candlestick Park has been making waves in the local property development community.
A botched-up plan for procuring jabs has dried up stocks and sent prices soaring on the private market.
The top golf courses in the world are secretive about what it costs to become a member. If you have to ask, you'll never know.
According to people who bet on royal baby names, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's soon-to-be-born daughter might be a "Philippa." The U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes "slashed the betting odds on the name to 3/1" following the death of Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, last month, People reports, noting that the younger generation of the royal family has a recent history of honoring the patriarch (Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, Harry's cousins, gave their newborn sons the middle name Philip). Diana (after Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana) and Elizabeth (after Harry's grandmother, the Queen) are also still going strong, at 5/1 and 10/1 respectively. Celebitchy further casts doubt on Philippa, noting that the baby would be "Pippa for short" and "the Middletons would be so mad." Celebitchy predicts, rather, that "it will be something unexpected. Archie Harrison was unexpected. It won't be 'Elizabeth Philippa Diana.'" More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxA short history of White House catsThe problem with Ohio's $1 million vaccine lottery
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The long-awaited "Friends" cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday. "Friends: The Reunion," featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York.