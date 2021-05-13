31 Best Modern Wall Clocks to Buy Now

The Telegraph

Douglas Ross has accused a senior SNP of "inept and poor chairing" of the powerful Commons Scottish affairs committee after he focused on a second independence referendum rather than the Covid crisis. The Scottish Tory leader lashed out at Pete Wishart during the committee's session yesterday after the Nationalist spent the first 20 minutes quizzing Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, about another separation vote. Mr Wishart, the Perth and North Pertshire MP, questioned Mr Jack over last week's Holyrood election results and whether they gave the SNP a mandate for a referendum. He interrupted the Scottish Secretary repeatedly as he claimed that the SNP increasing its seat tally by one last week, but falling short of a majority, meant the UK Government must now transfer the powers to Nicola Sturgeon for another vote. Mr Jack confirmed that the Advocate General for Scotland, the UK Government's most senior advisor on Scots law, would give his opinion on whether any Independence Referendum Bill passed by Holyrood was within the parliament's powers. Called to ask a question via video link, Mr Ross said: "I have to say at the outset, how disappointed people must have been to watch the quite frankly inept and poor chairing of this committee so far by Mr Wishart."