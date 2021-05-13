31 Best Modern Wall Clocks to Buy Now

Kristi Kellogg, Elizabeth Stamp
  • $135, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lemnos-WR-0401L-RIKI-CLOCK-WR-0401/dp/B000OG26NO/ref=asc_df_B000OG26NO/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This ombre teal is reminiscent of the ocean. Prefer a different color? The Etsy artisan notes that the color scheme or fonts can be customized for no additional charge. The clock is available in three sizes: 7.9, 11.2, or 15 inches. $35, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/948104376/objectify-ombre-teal-wall-clock-with" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A modern home calls for modern wall clocks, and this steel clock fits the bill. It’s called the ribbon clock because the starburst design was inspired by the way ribbons look when wrapping a present. The clock measures 12.6 inches in diameter and is available in black (pictured) or steel. $45, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/ribbon-wall-clock-d9532/?pkey=cclocks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This elegant clock with quartz movement is made of agate. It’s surrounded by brass and features brass hands. You can customize it to have numbers, roman numerals, Arabic numerals, or text of any kind added. It measures 10 inches in diameter. $122, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/723732581/large-clear-crystal-agate-wall" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Gold clock hands stand out against the seagrass face. <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/midcentury-and-tropical-vibes-meet-in-this-barcelona-home?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tropical" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tropical</a> and airy, this modern wall clock will complement any coastal space. It measures 31 inches in diameter. $240, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/sea-grass-wall-clock-d10925/?pkey=cclocks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Who needs numbers when you have this funky modern style? Wherever you install this, it will immediately become a focal point of the room. It measures 19.75 inches by 18.5 inches. $225, Alessi. <a href="https://us.alessi.com/collections/clocks/products/time-maze-wall-clock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This Etsy find is crafted with Italian marble that’s polished to a glossy sheen and accented with 24K gold leaf. It measures 12 by 12 inches and is also available in <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/Lkx5GxxgQrBS7Y5xv9LPC9VFAPd1q9LDcKtaFPHZKKxAkBxNVVvv1U49FgfA5Mwy92nqen3JDpLEvPjJ6zUFEPh2hYBJ1Tuc3925pPsPU9sRnqXRTXBLQB4o7ea3w5zZvCQRLaY9NevSHp8bNa?cid=6091cb56b540745b8eee6acc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:burgundy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">burgundy</a>, <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/428C3oXt36dJeVhVx9UGgedcrVc5V33rdmfKdEF1v1wuoAj3G4wrzTysKNJoLqpSWSUM6gS5dq52nowbR4CsRV4Vg7FMmoz5kw4ADLrFcqTU918BYTPq31BrUJCCW2fdyVFmgcJUvwpo7?cid=6091cb56b540745b8eee6acc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:forest green" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">forest green</a>, and <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/428C3oXt36dJeVhVx9UGgedcrVc5V33rdmfKdEF1v1wuoAj3G4wrzTysKNJoLqpSWSUM6gS5dq52nowbR4Y2FvtBngXKVLBwCVsc2eZxmGpEC8DrEGLzzEi7mnT34Xr8LJYvAHijRsX72?cid=6091cb56b540745b8eee6acc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">white</a>. $395, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/774810359/marble-clock-24k-gold-italian-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Cement gives this round wall clock a neutral, matte finish that easily blends into surrounding decor. You can choose between six colors and gold, white, or black hands. It measures 11 inches in diameter. $41, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/675411335/modern-concrete-wall-clock-gray-concrete" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $320, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lemnos-Mens-Cuckoo-Clock-Brown/dp/B007BYIFPA/ref=asc_df_B007BYIFPA/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This hand-painted, American-made wooden wall clock gives off an abstract vibe and measures 14 inches in diameter. $100, Etsy. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/scribble-clock-d5940/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Basically overblown gingham in clock form, this charming pick from West Elm is available in two equally sweet colorways. It measures 12.6 inches in diameter. $75, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/flor-wall-clock-d11301/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $95, MoMa Design Store. <a href="https://store.moma.org/for-the-home/home/clocks/bi-color-plywood-clock/91838-91838.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This striking clock face features a line drawing of a woman rather than actual numbers. If you’re looking for a decorative wall clock with a modern design that doubles as a piece of wall art, you’ve found it. It measures 10 inches in diameter. Find it in white, black, or natural (pictured). $32, Society6. <a href="https://society6.com/product/une-ligne1710612_wall-clock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Bulova and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation joined forces to create the Exhibition Typeface wall clock with distinct, large numbers. Made of cast resin with antiqued-bronze metallic finish, the clock measures 12 inches in diameter. $63, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bulova-Exhibition-Typeface-Antique-Metallic/dp/B001VJ64KY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This oversized wall clock is a stunning addition to any bare wall. It’s crafted out of iron and measures 40 inches in diameter. $199, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/decor-pillows/pdp/gracie-oaks-oversized-mosher-40-wall-clock-ehq4306.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $525, DWR. <a href="https://www.dwr.com/decor-clocks/nelson-sunburst-clock/104487.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $289, Schoolhouse. <a href="https://www.schoolhouse.com/collections/clocks/products/schoolhouse-electric-clock-sergeant-green" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $590, DWR. <a href="https://www.dwr.com/decor-clocks/nelson-wheel-clock/509855.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The only thing better than a chic lacquered wall clock is a chic lacquered wall clock you can customize! Choose between four different hand styles and six distinct colors for a clock that’s all your own. It measures 12 inches in diameter. $125, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/840167909/modern-round-clock-lacquered-luxury-home" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $479, Georg Jensen. <a href="https://www.georgjensen.com/en-us/home-decor/wall-clocks/henning-koppel-wall-clock-40-cm/10015901.html#q=clock&start=13" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $95, Herman Miller. <a href="https://store.hermanmiller.com/accessories/clocks/analog-clock/100129669.html?lang=en_US" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Clocking in at just $2, you will not find a better deal. The battery-operated plastic pick may be basic, but it’s well designed and would fit a playroom or casual kitchen just fine. We love how the perforated numbers let the color of the wall behind them shine through. The diameter is just under 10 inches. $2, Ikea. <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/tromma-wall-clock-white-80454290/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For the time-telling-challenged, try this text-based flip clock from Cloudnola. This trickster measures 25.6 inches across. $265, EcoVibe. <a href="https://ecovibestyle.com/products/texttimeblackwhiteflipclock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Another one of our favorite contemporary wall clocks is this Japanese design. It comes in two styles: ash wood with white accents or walnut wood with black accents. The clock measures 10.4 inches in diameter. $50, Yamakazi Home. <a href="https://theyamazakihome.com/products/rin-wall-clock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This non-ticking timepiece is held in place by a leather strap that hangs over a wooden peg. Notably, the Toland Wall Clock has earned 5/5 stars from <em>all</em> its reviewers. It measures 11.5 inches in diameter. $179, Room & Board. <a href="https://www.roomandboard.com/catalog/home-decor/wall-clocks/toland-wall-clock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/17-pieces-that-prove-danish-design-is-cool-again?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Danish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Danish</a> architects Allen Shakir and Ewa Bryzek made this unique wood clock. The intentionally cut pattern creates interesting shadows that are part of its design. It measures 12 inches in diameter. $140, MOMA Design Store. <a href="https://store.moma.org/for-the-home/home/clocks/oak-delta-wall-clock/13166-152911.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Wall clocks don’t get more minimalist than this. The clock is available in black, white, or gold and measures 39.25 inches in diameter. $37, Umbra. <a href="https://www.umbra.com/products/blink-wall-clock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This clock design is the creation of craftsmen Ingela Noren and Daniel Grant. The piece is handmade using milk paints and lacquering technique. It measures 10 inches in diameter. $170, Artful Home. <a href="https://www.artfulhome.com/product/Wood-Wall-Clock/Burl-Comb-Wall-Clock/124540" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Here’s another take on the modern wall clock created by Italian designer Mario Trimarchi. The timepiece measures 18 inches by 13.25 inches. Find it in stainless steel (pictured) or black. $200, Alessi. <a href="https://us.alessi.com/collections/clocks/products/la-stanza-dello-scirocco-wall-clock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • No need to read the clock hands with this baby! Plus, those LED lights really light up the room. The frame is available in black, white, or green. The brightness is adjustable, and the clock measures nine inches across. $13, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/955669396/3d-wall-clock-modern-design-stand" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This splurge is more wall decor than timekeeper, but it effectively does both. Leave it to Lumens to create a large modern wall clock that will transform a living room entirely. The clock is available in 10 colors and five languages, and measures 17 by 17 inches. $1490, Lumens. <a href="https://www.lumens.com/qlocktwo-wall-clock-by-qlocktwo-BAF1933108.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Because they’re way better than the clock on your phone

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

