21 Biggest Bankruptcies in American History

Ty Haqqi
·10 min read

In this article, we will be taking a look at the 21 biggest bankruptcies in American history. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest bankruptcies in American history.

"Bankruptcy" is a term in fashion in 2023, and hasn't been this popular in almost 15 years since the 2008 Great Recession which led to the folding of some huge companies. Had we written this article just a month ago, there would be two changes in this list, two bankruptcies which have resulted in a global crisis that we still don't know the extent of. While bankruptcies are common not just in the U.S. but globally, as successfully running a business is a lot more difficult than TedTalks and motivational speakers would have you believe, major bankruptcies are generally quite uncommon. You can compare this list to our earlier work if you visit the 15 biggest companies that went bankrupt.

After the 2008 Great Recession which resulted in some of the biggest bankruptcies in American history as well as the folding of several smaller businesses, some of the biggest financial institutions in the U.S. were deemed systemically important or colloquially referred to as "too big to fail", including most of the biggest banks in America by asset size.

While major banks in the U.S. haven't seen a failure since the Great Recession, 2023 saw that scenario change completely, with Silicon Valley Bank collapsing in March. Silicon Valley Bank, like most major and minor financial institutions, had invested heavily in governmental bonds when interest rates were hovering near zero. However, when record inflation hit the globe including the U.S. in 2022, the Federal Reserve Board (Fed) responded by hiking interest rates consistently throughout the year, continuing into 2023. Because of this rise in interest rates, the face value of the bonds that SVB had invested in declined. Now, normally, that wouldn't be an issue as if held to maturity, the decline in value would either likely recover or not be as significant, and any current losses would remain unrealized. Unfortunately, because SVB's clientele largely comprised of tech startups whose cashflows aren't as strong, when the cost of borrowing increased because of higher interest rates, these companies had to take out their deposits because of which SVB had to sell its bonds.

21 Biggest Bankruptcies in American History
21 Biggest Bankruptcies in American History

Pakhnyushchy/Shutterstock.com

The biggest misstep though, came from SVB's CEO announcing the company's losses and the requirement to raise capital to the public, when the capital had not yet been raised, and wouldn't generally have been considered to be a problem, but because of the public announcement, panic abounded and a bank run was made, resulting in around $42 billion being withdrawn in a single day, leaving the bank with a negative balance of $1 billion, and resulting in the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovations shutting down the bank. This was followed just a few days later by another huge lender in Signature Bank, thus sparking concerns of a wider banking crisis and resulting in financial institution shares plunging on 13th March. This led to the Biden administration stepping in to assuage concerns and promise to secure the deposits of all customers while simultaneously not bailing out the bank, which will cause huge losses to the company's shareholders and creditors.

After the Federal Government promised to secure the banking deposits, shares rose but as concerns continued, the week commencing the 13th of March 2023 was a wildly uncertain one. One of the worst impacted banks is First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), which has lost over 80% of its share price in just the last one month. There have been fears that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is on the verge of collapse, which led to a consortium of major banks, including Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) coming up with a rescue package for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) worth $30 billion, a move attempting to show their confidence in the banking industry. However, the share price of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) still closed 33% down even after the deal.

The ramifications of the U.S. banking crisis go far beyond the country, considering the importance of its financial institutions to the global economy, which is why it was unsurprising to see European banks impacted heavily as well, none more so than Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS), the second-largest bank in Switzerland, whose share price fell by a third in just the last one month, resulting in $54 billion being offered by the Swiss National Bank as an emergency loan, and UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) acquiring Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) on 19th March 2023, for over $2 billion.

While the long-term fallout of the current situation is uncertain, it may impact the probability of the U.S. avoiding a recession after Janet Yellen, the Secretary of Treasury in the U.S., said “That could turn this into a source of significant downside economic risk.” The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has also said that the banking crisis increases the odds of a U.S. recession in 2023, saying that the change of the U.S. entering a recession is now 35% instead of 25% in the next one year.

Because of the uncertain situation right now, the biggest bankruptcies in American history may potentially change over the course of the next few months. For example, if First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) fails, its $212 billion in assets will make it one of the biggest bankruptcies in American history easily. While there have been some major bankruptcies in the cryptocurrency sphere after the collapse of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, followed by Celsius, their assets pale in comparison to the companies in our list. We have used our previous compilation of the largest bankruptcies in American history and updated them to include any major collapses which deserve to be in this list. For SVB, we have used its assets value from its website, while for Signature Bank, we used its asset value from Yahoo Finance. So now, let's take a look at the largest collapses in U.S. history, starting with:

21. General Growth Properties, Inc.

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $27,392

General Growth Properties was a commercial real estate company which was the largest such company to declare bankruptcy in 2009, after missing a deadline to repay loans worth $900 million.

20. Bank of New England Corp

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $29,773

Based in Boston, Bank of New England was the 18th biggest bank in the country at its peak, but met its demise in 1991, one of the oldest in our list of the biggest bankruptcies in American history. Poor investments in the real estate market were one of the biggest contributors to the end of the company, and most of what's left over of the company is now owned by Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

19.  Global Crossing Ltd

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $30,185

Global Crossing was a major telecommunications company which had operations in more than 700 cities in 70 countries and was valued at $47 billion at the height of its success despite never being profitable, and became bankrupt in 2002.

18. IndyMac Bancorp

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $32,734

IndyMac Bancorp was a thrift and mortgage bank which filed for bankruptcy in 2008. At the time it was the fourth largest bank failure in U.S. history and its involvement in reverse mortgages and Alt-A mortgages being credited for both its rise and its fall.

17. Refco Inc.

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $33,333

Refco was a financial services company based in New York which collapsed in 2005. At the time of its collapse, the company had over 200,000 customer accounts but entered intro bankruptcy to obtain protection from its creditors.

16. Financial Corp. of America

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $33,864

Financial Corp. of America filed for bankruptcy in 1988 after being seized by the Federal Savings and Loan Insurance Corporation.

15. Texaco

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $34,940

Texaco was the largest bankruptcy in American history when it happened in 1987 and held the record for 14 years. The bankruptcy occurred after Pennzoil entered into a binding yet unsigned contract with Getty Oil and Texaco then signed a contract to buy Getty Oil. This resulted in Pennzoil earning a civil verdict of $10.5 billion which was the biggest civil settlement in U.S. history at the time.

14. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (NYSE:PCG)

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $36,152

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (NYSE:PCG) is a California-based utility company which filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after being held liable for the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Northern California. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (NYSE:PCG) was able to exit bankruptcy in June 2020.

13. Thornburg Mortgage

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $36,521

Many of the biggest bankruptcies in American history took place in 2009, and Thornburg Mortgage, an REIT company, was no exception. Mortgage companies were one of the worst-impacted in the 2007-2010 financial crisis because of the subprime mortgage crisis.

12. Chrysler LLC

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $39,300

Owned by Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA), Chrysler filed for bankruptcy in 2009 after which the company was completely reorganized. The bankruptcy resulted in the company defaulting in over $4 billion worth of debt, while the overall cost to taxpayers was $1.3 billion.

11. MF Global Holdings

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $40,541

MF Global Holdings was a global financial derivatives broker which became bankrupt in 2011. Because of liquidity issues faced by the company, it went bankrupt in 2011, mainly because of several repo agreements the company entered into which were off-balance sheet. In addition, a failure of a $6.3 billion bond investment in Eastern European bonds helped send the company over the edge.

10. Energy Future Holdings Corp

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $40,970

Energy Future Holdings is a Texas based utility company which filed for bankruptcy in 2014. Financial problems resulted in the company having to file for bankruptcy.

9. Conseco Inc.

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $61,392

Currently known as CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO), Conseco filed for bankruptcy in 2002, mainly because of its acquisition of Green Tree Financial in 1998, just before the subprime bubble burst, with the $6.5 billion purchase proving to be a major issue for Conseco at the time, though it reemerged from bankruptcy in 2003.

8. Enron Corp

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $65,503

Enron is still currently considered as perhaps the biggest corporate scandal of all-time in the U.S. which resulted in the demise of one of the biggest accounting firms in the world as well after the collapse of Arthur Anderson. Enron was an energy company which used accounting deception to hide billions of dollars of debt and was the biggest bankruptcy in American history at the time, when it happened in 2001.

7. CIT Group

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $80,448

CIT Group is an American financial services company which filed for bankruptcy in 2009, and emerged on 10 December 2009 from bankruptcy protection.

6. General Motors Corporation

Assets at time of bankruptcy (in millions): $91,047

You might be surprised to see General Motors Corporation in our list of the biggest bankruptcies in American history, considering that General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is one of the biggest car companies by sales. However, General Motors Corporation refers to the company to whom the liabilities were left while assets and subsidiaries were sold to General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) in 2009. The company received over $17 billion in bailouts from the Federal Government.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 biggest bankruptcies in American history.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 21 biggest bankruptcies in American history is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Credit Suisse and First Republic Crashed, but This Other Regional Bank Soared This Week

    Distress in the regional banks is leading to huge declines in riskier banks, but opportunity for healthier ones.

  • Fund managers worry systemic credit crunch could crash US markets

    A Bank of America survey of fund managers shows that the threat of a systemic credit crunch is the newest threat to the market after two bank failures.

  • Fed raises interest rate by 0.25 points

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said on March 22 the latest interest rate hike was to offset the economy’s high inflation.

  • Zillow Home Value and Sales Forecast: March 2023

    Recent home price resilience has resulted in Zillow's latest home value forecast being revised up slightly compared to last month. The national Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which rose 4.4% in the 12 months ending in February, is expected to rise 0.6% over the next 12 months. The post Zillow Home Value and Sales Forecast: March 2023 appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • Ron DeSantis proposed a bill to ban CBDCs. A trade policy professor calls that ‘a little ludicrous’

    With his eyes on the 2024 presidential election, the Florida governor's proposal "is largely a political gesture."

  • India current account deficit likely narrowed to 2.7% of GDP in Q4: Reuters poll

    India's current account deficit is likely to have improved in the final quarter of 2022 from a nine-year high in July-September as the goods trade gap moderated and net services exports rose, a Reuters poll found. The median forecast of 22 economists polled March 16-23 showed a current account deficit of $23.0 billion in October-December 2022, or 2.7% of gross domestic product (GDP). More than half of the expected narrowing is due to a reduction in the goods trade deficit, suggesting weakening domestic demand in Asia's third-largest economy.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks - memo, sources

    As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp. warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • These Stocks Moved the Most Today: Coinbase, Block, PacWest, KB Home, Accenture, and More

    Coinbase was warned by the Securities and Exchange Commission the agency could take enforcement action against the crypto exchange.

  • Barry Sternlicht warns the economy is facing a sharp slump as the Fed uses 'a steamroller to get the price of milk down 2 cents'

    There'll be an economic "hard landing" as the Federal Reserve carries on pushing up interest rates, billionaire investor Sternlicht said Thursday.

  • Fed's Moves May Further Entrench US Dollar's Global Supremacy

    Programs initiated by the Federal Reserve this month to shore up global liquidity, stabilize the banking system, and soothe investors may further entrench the U.S. dollar's global supremacy.

  • Trump to face anonymous jury in high-profile New York defamation trial

    A U.S. judge on Thursday said Donald Trump will get an anonymous jury in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll's upcoming defamation trial, citing the threat of juror harassment, including by supporters of the former U.S. president. Saying "this is a unique case," U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said the names, addresses and places of employment of prospective jurors for the former Elle magazine columnist's April 25 trial against Trump will be kept secret. Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Elon Musk Is Very Worried About Italy

    The billionaire CEO of Tesla has made it his mission to alert the world about the problems threatening our civilization.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These historically profitable dividend-paying stocks are ideal for risk-averse investors wanting to take advantage of a bear market discount.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Since the banking crisis began, investors have been looking toward the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s move on interest rates had been widely anticipated, and investors were eager for a sign to indicate whether the Fed saw inflation or a bank run crisis as the greater threat. With central bank’s announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike, or 0.25%, the impression is that the Fed has tried to take a middle path, and is slowing its interest rate policy to calm the banking sector while not aban

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • $8.3 Billion Reasons to Avoid This Growth Stock, Down 98% From Its High

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) made a big mistake when it slammed the growth accelerator during the pandemic years; total debt quadrupled in just a few years to $8.3 billion. The Federal Open Market Committee's aggressive shift in interest rate policy tightened the lending environment last year, and now Carvana's scrambling as investors demand profitability from their stocks. The stock's 98% decline from its high is a loud statement about the market's skepticism toward Carvana.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    Often, when a stock has a high and rising dividend yield, it's a red flag that the dividend may not be sustainable. This is exactly what happened recently with two popular dividend stocks, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY). Intel, the semiconductor chipmaker, slashed its quarterly dividend in late February to $0.125 per share, down from $0.365 the previous quarter -- a 66% cut.

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks Down 90% to 93% That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Despite taking an absolute beating, these innovative growth stocks can deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years.

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.