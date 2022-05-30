21 bodies are recovered after plane wreckage is found in Nepalese mountains
Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal recovered the bodies of 21 of the 22 people who were on a plane that crashed Sunday.
Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal's mountains, officials said. The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Kathmandu, to the mountain town of Jomsom. The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft lost contact with the airport tower close to landing in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.
Fourteen bodies have been recovered from a remote mountainside in Nepal as rescue workers search through the wreckage of a small plane that crashed with 22 people on board.
Thick fog and poor weather are hampering efforts to recover all passengers who were on the flight.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, where they met with families of the victims of last week's mass shooting that killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. It was the president's second trip to the site of a mass shooting this month. He was met with demands for more than just his sympathy. Omar Villafranca reports.
Despite receiving shipments from several countries, the baby formula shortage in the U.S. continues. Last week, FDA chief Dr. Robert Califf faced lawmakers who grilled him on the agency’s response. Meg Oliver reports.
Two people died and at least 19 others were injured as a result of a two-car crash in Lincoln, Neb., during a Memorial Day weekend event. The crash occurred late Sunday evening when a black Ford Taurus traveling westbound on O Street struck a white Toyota Corolla that was facing eastbound, leading to a T-Bone…
Ukrainian troops fight to maintain foothold in Luhansk
Elon Musk has advice for Jeff Bezos. At least the CEO of Tesla and the former CEO of Amazon decided to rebel against the politicians. Tesla and Amazon also have in common that they are anti-union strongholds.
The killer whale stranded for weeks in France's River Seine between Rouen and Le Havre has been found dead and will be towed away for autopsy. The Sea Shepherd association says it located the animal on the surface thanks to information given by a sailor. Prior attempts to guide it back to sea failed and revealed it was severely sick, local authorities. Killer whales, which, despite their name belong to the dolphin family, are occasionally spotted in the English Channel but such sightings are considered rare, and even rarer in a river.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday met with first responders and families of the victims of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Romeo also paid tribute to his late sister on social media.
What first seemed like praise quickly turned uncomfortable for the NRA boss.
In Uvalde, Gov. Abbott said legislation is "on the table" to address gun violence, while in a pre-recorded speech to the NRA, he indicated that laws don't solve gun violence.
The 18-year-old who massacred students in Uvalde was known to plenty in the tight-knit Texas community, but few saw warning signs of a school shooter.
"Screwed up people," "crazy teachers" and "indoctrination programs" in schools, not assault rifles, are the real problems, said the former president's son.