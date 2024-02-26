How can 21 Florida shelters avoid killing animals? Ask the Jacksonville Humane Society

After a "brutal" year of too many dogs and cats but not enough adopters, 21 Florida animal shelters will be getting a supportive hand from the Jacksonville Humane Society.

The private, nonprofit animal shelter with a vaunted national reputation has received a $2.7 million grant to mentor shelters that are struggling to achieve or regain no-kill status.

No-kill status is a benchmark meaning at least 90% of dogs and cats entering a particular shelter leave alive — having been adopted, returned to their owners or transferred to a rescue group — and no more than 10% are put down because of medical or behavioral issues.

The grant came from Best Friends Animal Society, a Utah-based animal welfare organization that has set a goal of achieving no-kill nationwide in 2025. Currently, 64% of the 135 Florida shelters have achieved that status, according to the nonprofit, and Florida's statewide save rate is 85%.

Still, Florida is 46th in the nation in saving shelter animals' lives.

Who needs help with no-kill goals?

Among the shelters working with the Jacksonville Humane Society are the city's Animal Care and Protective Services and Baker County Animal Control.

The Jacksonville shelter has achieved no-kill status previously but posted an 86% rate in 2023 and 88% in 2022, while the Humane Society had 92% for 2023 and 93% the previous year. The Baker shelter posted a save rate of about 57% in 2023 and 55% in 2022.

"It was a brutal year for shelters across the country," Humane Society CEO Denise Deisler said. "Bottom line, while fewer … animals entered shelters in 2023, adoptions did not keep pace."

More animals entered shelters than went out. As a result, "many shelters are over capacity and dogs in particular are languishing longer in shelters," Deisler said. Longtime shelter stays can lead to stress, illness and poor kennel behavior, which turns off potential adopters, she said.

Deisler cited multiple factors for the capacity problems. Many shelters retained limited public access policies enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic and have economic challenges and a lack of transportation partners. In the community, there is a lack of affordable, pet-friendly housing, she said.

At Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services, a dog in a double-occupancy kennel barks at visitors. When the shelter is crowded with dogs, an animal is put in both sides of the enclosure that was designed for only one.

The grant will cover preparing pets for adoption — including being spayed or neutered, behavior training and enrichment — with the specifics tailored to each community’s needs.

"Each mentorship is different depending on size of lifesaving gap and whether the need is primarily dogs or cats," Deisler said.

In Baker County, for instance, the society is funding a full-time staffer to focus on adoptions, customer service and returning animals to owners, she said. That person will enable the shelter to expand the hours it's open to the public.

"More varied and convenient hours will encourage greater community involvement, whether reuniting a lost pet with their family, recruiting and training volunteers, facilitating adoptions," Deisler said. It will allow Animal Control to focus on more than code enforcement — the county's two animal control officers spend most of their time in the field — and transport animals for medical and spay and neuter surgery, she said.

What is Baker County's animal situation?

Baker County government representatives did not respond to interview requests. But Connie Cannaday, a local animal rescuer who is chairwoman of the county's Animal Advisory Committee, said the agency could definitely benefit from mentoring.

Animal Care and Protective Services officers Joe Casey and Haytle Geer use a bit of peanut butter on a stick to calm an animal they brought to the Jacksonville shelter. Every animal is weighed, vaccinated and evaluated before being considered available for adoption.

The needs are many, including a larger, updated facility; a "robust" foster program; separate quarantine space; additional staff to expand operating hours; the ability to vaccinate and species-test all animals on arrival; transport animals to area adoption events; and review of protocols, Cannaday said. Because of the small staff and facility, "they can't keep up with the unhoused animal population in the county."

"Lots could be learned about updated practices on animal behavior, cleaning, newest trends for marketing animals for adoption," she said.

But Cannaday warned that policies that prove successful at large, city shelters may not work at a rural shelter. "The demographics are very different, the mentality and treatment of animals is thought of very differently," she said. Some of the larger shelters "don't possess the ability to think outside the box to come up with adaptations … that could potentially be a better fit in the rural areas."

Still, she said she hopes the funding will help Baker meet some of its animal control needs.

What's Duval County's animal situation?

The Jacksonville shelter's major challenge is constantly exceeding its capacity for dogs, Deisler siad.

"That leads to many other challenges. They are staffed for far fewer dogs than they currently have, so cleaning takes much longer, getting dogs walked and out to play also takes longer, both of which lead to poor kennel presence," she said.

At Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services' veterinary facility, certified veterinary technician Hieu Tran prepares a dog to be neutered. The biggest issue facing the city facility is the constant excess of dogs that need homes.

But recently the shelter has made "many very positive changes," including extended operating hours, enhanced volunteer recruitment and programming such as dogs day out, she said. The shelter also has a new leader — Michael Bricker, whose resume includes several Best Friends positions and took the job in September 2023 — who is enthusiastic about the mentoring program.

'Perfect storm': Dire situation for animal shelters in Jacksonville area and country

"Any time you can learn from one of the best, it is time well-spent," he said.

The grant funds will support the shelter's behavior program and partnership with another national leader in animal welfare, Dogs Playing for Life, a nonprofit that works to enhance shelter dogs' quality of life.

"These funds will give us more access to the skilled leadership team from that organization and will allow us to grow our employees, enhance their skills and create the behavior program that is severely needed here at our shelter," Bricker said.

He said the mentoring will have a "fruitful" outcome. The society, he said, "has shown what they’re capable of when it comes to assisting shelters all over Florida."

Jacksonville Humane Society is at forefront of collaborative mission

The grant is part of Best Friends' shelter collaborative program that pairs mentors from no-kill shelters with colleagues still striving for that status. As a national leader in animal welfare initiatives, the Jacksonville society was an "obvious choice" to be a mentor, according to Fraily Rodriguez, Best Friends' senior director of lifesaving programs.

Darrell Murphy walks Bam Bam, a dog available for adoption at Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services. Murphy and his wife are regular volunteers at the shelter, taking dogs for walks around the grounds and helping socialize the animals.

"When we first launched the shelter collaborative pilot program in Florida, the first call we made was to Jacksonville Humane Society," he said, because they have been "innovative and resilient in increasing pet lifesaving on a local level.

"Our goal was to find partners that had the ability to scale up … to support programmatic change across the state," he said. "... No one shelter, animal welfare group or rescue organization can do it alone."

Deisler said the grant is a direct reflection of the relationship-building that staff have fostered across the state through its Florida Leaders in Lifesaving program. Founded in 2018, Leaders in Lifesaving brings together government and nonprofit shelters and nonprofit clinics to improve save rates statewide.

"We do so by removing barriers to training and fostering collaboration between larger, well-resourced organizations and communities with smaller, less resourced organizations and communities," she said.

The grant will help the society "expand our reach," she said. "This allows us to help other communities while learning from them at the same time. Lifesaving increases when we all work together."

