22 awesome gifts wine lovers actually want

The best gifts for wine lovers.

Finding the right gifts for wine lovers is no easy fête. If the oenophile on your list is serious about what they drink, chances are their cellar is already full of bottles they adore. And while wine subscription services keep popping up on the market, if you're really eager to give bottles, a gift certificate to their local bottle shop (many of which now have their own wine club programs, too!) makes a perfect wine gift.

As a certified wine geek who's often cynical about whether extra gadgets and accessories are really necessary, these are some of the best wine gifts any wine lover will enjoy—from $8 accessories to streaming services, puzzles and items to indulge with, there's something here for every legal-aged drinker.

1. For rosé and white wine lovers: wine chillers

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Glass and bottle chillers

Temperature makes a big impact on the taste of the wine. If the sipper on your gift list prefers a chilled wine, consider these cooling devices. Chillers are also extremely helpful for patio and front-porch sipping during the warmer months of the year. Last year, we discovered VoChill, which is designed specifically to cradle your glass (in my testing, it kept the wine 20 degrees cooler over a two-hour time period than wine left sitting in the glass on its own). If you prefer to keep the entire bottle chilled, check out the Vacu Vin Rapid Cooler instead.

2. For red wine lovers: stylish decanters

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Decanters

Decanters are one of those wine accessories every wine fanatic desires and renowned glassmaker Riedel makes some of the best. Whether it’s a beautifully designed hand-crafted piece of art like these pop-of-color varieties or a more simple design, any decanter will open a wine's aromas and flavors while smoothing those harsh tannins.

3. For sparkling wine sippers: Riedel Max Champagne flutes

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Riedel Max Champagne glasses

Wine geeks prefer to pass over traditional flutes for glasses with a wider bowl because flutes promote too many bubbles and less flavor. However, when I tried these stunning stems, I loved how they maintained the sparkler's structure and brought out the floral and fruit nuances in my favorite Champagne. The glass is even wide enough for those, who like me, enjoy their nose in the glass. The extra-long thin stem heightens any celebration, whether toasting the New Year, an anniversary or elevating a Sunday-night curled-up-on-the-couch routine.

Get the Riedel Max Champagne Glass from Amazon for $33.73

4. For stocking stuffers: silicone bottle stoppers

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Silicone bottle stoppers from OXO and Rabbit

The easiest way to recork your wine bottle is to use these silicone bottle stoppers. I've used the Rabbit beverage stoppers and the OXO expanding stoppers for a few years now because they securely prevent any oxygen from seeping into the bottle. I also love that these stoppers don't add too much extra height to the bottle, so they'll still sit neatly on my refrigerator door.

5. For the daily drinker who only wants a glass at a time: Coravin Pivot Wine Preservation

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Coravin Pivot Wine Preservation System

Year after year, the Coravin wine preservation remains one of the most sought-after wine gifts because it prevents wine from spoiling weeks, even months after the first pour. The pricey innovation is used by top sommeliers and high-end collectors. But this year, Coravin released the Coravin Pivot, aimed at the everyday wine drinker. At a more affordable price, and without sharp needles, this device, will let you pour one glass at a time, and save the rest of the bottle for up to a month.

Get the Coravin Pivot at Amazon for $99

6. For every wine buyer: Wine Enthusiast 32-Bottle Cooler

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Wine Enthusiast 32-Bottle Dual Zone Cooler

Here at Reviewed, we put the best wine fridges to the test, and the Wine Enthusiast 32-Bottle Dual-Zone MAX took top honors. Not only did it excel at maintaining optimal temperatures, but its sleek design made it easy to stash away bottles of all sizes. If 32-bottles is bigger than you want, there’s also a 24-bottle model, which we like for the creative way it combines traditional wine racks with room for a few standing bottles.

7. For those who host at-home happy hours: Wayfair wine bar carts

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Wayfair wine bar carts

The modern and practical designs of these bar carts will blend in seamlessly with anyone's décor, and help keep all the bar essentials organized in one place when it's time for happy hour. We love that these popular carts (both have more than 1,000 positive reviews on Wayfair) include specific accessories that will hang your glasses and cradle your bottles.

8. For curious drinkers: wine books

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Books

Passionate winos are just as interested in the intellectual aspects of winemaking as they are in the taste. It's a subject matter where you discover, the more you know, the more you actually don’t know. That’s why wine books make the perfect gift: Whether it’s for a novice, someone curious about the latest wine trend, or a seasoned wine professional studying for the master sommelier exam, these books will help them on their journeys.

9. For those who fumble with corks: A cordless wine opener

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless 4-in-1 Rechargeable Wine Bottle Opener

If your favorite wine drinker always disappears when it's time to uncork the bottle, consider an electric wine opener. The Cuisinart EvolutionX wine opener makes life super easy and only needs a touch of a button to pull a cork out of a bottle. When I tested it, I loved that it easily pulled both natural and synthetic corks. Plus, it’s cordless and includes a wine preservation stopper and foil cutter. What more do you need?

Get the Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless 4-in-1 Rechargeable Wine Bottle Opener at Amazon for $43.49

10. For those who snack while they sip: cheese and charcuterie boards

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Cheese Boards

The gift of a serving board is always helpful so there's a civilized place for all those important nibbles: whether it's a well-organized board like this one from the quirky-gift site Uncommon Goods or one that incorporates wood and marble that can double as a centerpiece for your dining room table.

11. For formaggio fans: Murray's Cheese

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Murray's Cheese

No pairing is more iconic than wine and cheese. Munching on that dairy goodness while sipping wine isn’t just delicious, it’s sustenance to soak up the alcohol. But whether it’s an aged Gruyere, a fresh Chevre, or a stinky blue, pairing selections can get complicated. Let the experts at one of the most famous fromageries in New York City do the choosing for you in gifts curated for red and white wine lovers.

Get the Red Wine Lover's Collection at Murray's Cheese for $95

12. For playful wine students: Wine Puzzles

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Wine puzzles

Even serious oenophiles can recognize the fun side of wine, and the folks at Water and Wines have found the perfect way to pull out the kid in all of us! Their stunning artistic wine puzzles are not only pretty to look at but with 1,000 pieces are a challenging endeavor that will allow you to learn something along the way. Created by sommeliers, these puzzles offer wine and geography lessons, helping those putting it together identify the region's specific wine grapes, and which styles are found in different regions. Here’s a hint if you’re not sure which puzzle to buy: The more you already know about the region, the easier the puzzle will be.

13. For those who want to wear a piece of wine country: Olive and Poppy Wine Barrel Bracelets

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Olive and Poppy Wine Barrel Bracelets

Do you have a friend or loved one who absolutely loves California wine country? This Napa-based small business brings a wine-country aesthetic home to anyone. These bangles are made from reclaimed wine barrels and give the wearer a piece of the legendary winemaking process.

Get the Olive and Poppy Wine Barrel Bracelet Gift Set at Wine Enthusiast for $79.95

14. For candy-loving Champagne fans: Sugarfina Bubbly Bears

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Sugarfina Bubbly Bears

Who doesn’t want to casually sip Champagne between work Zoom meetings? That’s what makes these Sugarfina gummy bears so wonderful. The small amount of Dom Perignon that’s infused in each bear is just enough to tease your tastebuds without making you feel tipsy.

Get the Sugarfina Bubbly Bears from Bloomingdales for $30

15. For the traveler, recycler or organizer: Reisenthel Bottlebag

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Reisenthel Bottlebags

These super-durable nine-bottle collapsible and reusable fabric bags were recommended to me by a friend, and I'm so thankful he did! The bags are wonderful for organizing stray bottles, carrying empties to the recycler, or lugging special bottles on a weekend getaway. For the ultimate gift, take the bag to your favorite local wine shop and fill it up with their favorite bottles.

Get the Reisenthel Bottlebag from Amazon for $20.27

16. For those who miss wine-country travel: Somm TV

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Virtually travel to vineyards via Somm TV

Let your favorite vineyard hopper visit the historic Trimbach vineyards in Alsace, France, from their living room! Somm TV is the only streaming service dedicated to wine. With shows that teach wine tasting and history, profile winemakers and sommeliers, and provide stunning scenery, the creators of the popular "Somm" documentary series launched the service based on their trio (and counting) of original docs. But the service also includes wine flicks like "Bottle Shock" and "A Year In Burgundy," and extends into the food world ("Delicacy" explores the world of Santa Barbara's sea urchins, and "Cooking with Wine," is well, self-explanatory). Pssst, enhance this gift by adding a streaming device, like the new Roku 4K Streaming Stick, or go big with one of our picks for the best Roku TVs.

17. For on-the-go wine lovers: Hydro Flask Wine Bottle

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Hydro Flask Wine Bottle

The company behind one of Reviewed’s favorite water bottles, the Hydro Flask, also makes an insulated container specifically for wine. The 25-ounce Hyrdo Flask Wine Bottle is designed to fit a full bottle of vino. Wine geeks will appreciate its double-insulation stainless steel that holds the wine’s temperature steady until it’s ready to sip or pour.

Get the Hydro Flask Wine Bottle at Amazon for $34.25

18. For vintage wine collectors: The Durand

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Durand Corkscrew

If the wine geek in your life has an impressive cellar and prefers drinking decades-old wine, consider the one tool that’s a must-have for carefully extracting old corks from the bottle. The Durand combines a traditional corkscrew with a device called an Ah-So, which supports the sides of the cork as you carefully pull it out. The Durand's price more than makes up for it the first time you pull out a disintegrating cork that doesn’t crumble and fall into that rare bottle worth twice as much (or possibly more!) as the gadget itself.

Get the Durand Corkscrew from Amazon for $145

19. For diligent tasting-note takers: Moleskin Wine Journal

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Moleskine Wine Journal

Tasting notes are a key part of many oenophiles' world. And while there are many online apps like Delectable and Vivino which let wine lovers keep track of their wines via their mobile phone, there's something about keeping a personal journal that feels a bit more intimate to the hobby. The Moleskine Wine Journal isn't just a burgundy-colored version of their beloved notebooks, it's specifically designed to help keep tasting notes well organized.

Get the Moleskine Wine Journal from Amazon for $29.95

20. For those who wish they could live in a wine cellar: LAFCO's 'Wine Room' candle

Best Wine Gifts 2021: LAFCO New York Wine Room candle

It’s no secret that aromatics wafting out of a wine glass can drive a wine lover's passion. So why not give them that experience, even when it may not be the optimal time to sip a glass. I've been lighting this LAFCO New York's “Wine Room” candle in my living room throughout the year, as its combination of black pomegranate, cherry, and oak really are reminiscent of an elegant Pinot Noir.

Get the LAFCO New York Wine Room Candle from Amazon for $66

21. For sentimental wine lovers: A cork catcher

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Cork Holder

Corks are small tangible mementos of spectacular bottles, or fabulous nights spent with friends or someone you love. That's what makes cork catchers, like this one in the shape of a wine barrel, such a fun gift to give. Once full, the cage offers reminders of all those special times.

Get the SODUKU Wine Barrel Cork Holder from Amazon for $21.99

22. For entertainers: Vagnbys Vinotive Wine Tower

Best Wine Gifts 2021: Vagnbys Vinotive Wine Tower Decanter

This is a decanter, aerator, server and centerpiece all in one! And while it's easy to argue all decanters will aerate and serve, this well-designed wine tower may be just what we need in a new socially distanced world. Pushing up the nozzle, which aerates as it pours, releases the wine into any glass you add underneath, adding a slightly safer barrier than passing around an open bottle. The Vinotive Wine Tower holds a full bottle of wine with plenty of space left inside for it to decant properly, too.

Get Vagnbys Vinotive Wine Tower Decanter from Amazon for $180

