Useful Items That Will Enhance Your WFH Skills

For some, working remotely is a way of life. For others,
shifting from office desk to home desk is not the most natural of transitions. Luckily, there's a ton of virtual support out there to help get us back on our streamlined workflow track. And we, the R29 Shopping team, are putting our product-hunting prowess to use in bringing intrepid newbies a collection of work-from-home organization items you can order online and receive ASAP. We're taking our top WFH tips and pairing them with multiple product suggestions: starting small with time-management notepads and butt-support cushions, then moving up to bigger fish like standing desks and tech organizational systems. Scroll on to give this remote-productivity thing a run for its money. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Create A Dedicated Workspace
A dedicated workspace looks different for everyone depending on the size and layout of your space — but, a good place to start is with an at-home desk.
Whether you want to go for a more streamlined standing setup, a wall-mounted system, an in-bed/on-couch lap desk, or a classic standalone model, finding the proper pedestal for your work will enhance your abilities to complete it.
UNICOO
Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Workstation, $, available at
Amazon More Hashtag Home
Brantley Floating Desk, $, available at
Wayfair More Nathan James
Telos Desk With Drawer, $, available at
Walmart More UrbanHideout
Laptop Breakfast Table Desk, $, available at
Etsy More American Trails
Freestanding Ladder Desk With Drawer, $, available at
Amazon More Invest In A Tech Setup
If working from a laptop at home feels restricting, compared to your previously more expansive in-office layout, try investing in a larger monitor, connective cables, wireless keyboard, and mouse to open things up.
There are plenty of more affordable separate screen options (aka under-$100) out there if you're on a tighter budget — plus, when you're no longer WFH, they can serve as an extra TV for elevated Netflix streaming in bed.
Sceptre
Ultra Thin Frameless LED Monitor 2x HDMI VGA Built-in S, $, available at
Amazon More Lucloud
Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo, Ultra Slim, $, available at
Amazon More cimetech
Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo, $, available at
Amazon More AmazonBasics
High-Speed HDMI Cable, 25 Feet, 1-Pack, $, available at
Amazon More ViewSonic
22 Inch IPS 1080p Frameless LED Monitor, $, available at
Amazon More QGeeM
USB C to HDMI Adapter 4K 30Hz Cable, $, available at
Amazon More BENFEI
Mini DisplayPort to HDMI Adapter, MacBook Air/Pro, $, available at
Amazon More Acer
23.8-Inch (1920 x 1080) Widescreen Monitor, $, available at
Amazon More Organize Your Desk Essentials
Now that you've got your workspace carved out, it's time to streamline the essentials — from paper goods to larger tech items, invest in organizational systems that elevate your WFH setup by keeping clutter at bay for a more unencumbered workflow.
Urban Outfitters
Franklin Desk Riser, $, available at
Urban Outfitters More Jerry & Maggie
Desktop Organizer Storage Rack, $, available at
Amazon More Latitude Run
Diethild Acrylic Monitor 3-Tier Storage Riser Stand, $, available at
Wayfair More Russell + Hazel
Acrylic Desk Organizer, $, available at
Anthropologie More Support Your Body
Finding the right body support for your WFH setup is key — and whether you invest in the entire chair, add a seat cushion, or go the foot-riser route, make sure it's a product with ergonomic benefits. Aka one that provides your entire body with proper alignment and pressure-relief for prolonged periods of sitting.
Symple Stuff
Mesh Task Chair, $, available at
Wayfair More Armen Living
Summer Chair, Charcoal Fabric & Walnut Wood Finish, $, available at
Amazon More Cushion Lab
Extra Dense Ergonomic Lumbar Pillow, $, available at
Amazon More Everlasting Comfort
Under-Desk Memory Foam Footrest, $, available at
Amazon More DemonChest
Office Mousepad with Gel Wrist Support, $, available at
Amazon More Set Firm Work Hours & Wellness Reminders
While we rely heavily on our smartphones and computers for keeping track of time, reverting back to a dedicated timekeeper can help tighten productivity AND remind us to take breaks. Try using everything from a journal that holds you accountable to a time-management clock that carves out and alerts you on anywhere from five to 60-minute work periods — so you can get up and stretch your legs before getting back to it.
For some bonus wellness points, add in a smart water bottle that either marks off hydration time OR gives you a glowing reminder to keep sipping.
Intelligent Change
The Five-Minute Journal By Intelligent Change, $, available at
Urban Outfitters More Znewtech
Time Management Hexagon Rotating Timer, $, available at
Amazon More Hidrate Spark
3 Smart Water Bottle, $, available at
Amazon More Datexx
The Miracle TimeCube Timer, $, available at
Amazon More Hydracy
BPA-Free Water Bottle With Time Marker, $, available at
Amazon More Yunbaoit
Visual Analog Timer, Time Management Tool (Green), $, available at
Amazon More Keep Track Of Priorities
Again, keeping virtual to-do lists may have worked for our previously more in-transit schedules — but in a stuck-at-home setting, sometimes getting back to our hand-written roots is most impactful.
Try keeping either a physical productivity planner (that you can also use for mindfulness journalling) or a strategically prompted to-do pad that will help you keep your workflow (and your mind) clean, clear, and ready for action.
Anthropologie
Mirabelle Deskpad, $, available at
Anthropologie More Writey Board
Reusable Foam Stick-On Planner, $, available at
The Grommet More Habit Nest
The Morning Sidekick Journal, $, available at
Amazon More Enhance Your Atmosphere
Successfully working from home doesn't just hinge upon balancing your employment priorities, it's even more important to maintain a self-balance too. Adding certain atmosphere-enhancing goods to your space can help elevate your mood for a healthier and more productive daily workflow.
Think everything from air purifiers to
plants
, desk diffusers, floral arrangements, and candles.
ThornAndRaised
String of Pearls Hanging Succulent, $, available at
Etsy More Anthropologie
Floral Bouquet Diffuser, $, available at
Anthropologie More AmuseNd
USB Cool Mist Humidifier With Breathing Light, $, available at
Amazon More BARE KOLLECTIONS
Clarity Candle Scented - 11oz, $, available at
Amazon More Build A New Work Wardrobe
While one of the best things about WFH is
getting to wear whatever the heck we want
, sometimes staying in the same pair of PJs for three days straight can make us feel a little less than productive — which is why it's worth investing in (or revisiting if you already own) a few chic-but-comfy clothing essentials.
Opt for
matching loungewear sets
that look stylish while feeling super soft, or go the
flowy house-dress route
for an easy elegant look that won't make you too buttoned up.
SheIn
Marled Drawstring Hoodie & Joggers Set, $, available at
SheIn More Madewell
Tie-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress in Swiss Dot, $, available at
Madewell More Lou & Grey
Triple Cloth Joggers, $, available at
Lou & Grey Lou & Grey
Triple Cloth Henley Tunic Shirt, $, available at
Lou & Grey More Free People
Sweet Sunday Button Midi Dress, $, available at
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here? How To Work From Home Due To Coronavirus Here's What R29ers Wear To Work From Home These Tiny Desks Are WFH Space Saviors