Useful Items That Will Enhance Your WFH Skills

For some, working remotely is a way of life. For others, shifting from office desk to home desk is not the most natural of transitions. Luckily, there's a ton of virtual support out there to help get us back on our streamlined workflow track. And we, the R29 Shopping team, are putting our product-hunting prowess to use in bringing intrepid newbies a collection of work-from-home organization items you can order online and receive ASAP.

We're taking our top WFH tips and pairing them with multiple product suggestions: starting small with time-management notepads and butt-support cushions, then moving up to bigger fish like standing desks and tech organizational systems. Scroll on to give this remote-productivity thing a run for its money.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Create A Dedicated Workspace


A dedicated workspace looks different for everyone depending on the size and layout of your space — but, a good place to start is with an at-home desk.

Whether you want to go for a more streamlined standing setup, a wall-mounted system, an in-bed/on-couch lap desk, or a classic standalone model, finding the proper pedestal for your work will enhance your abilities to complete it.

UNICOO Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Workstation, $, available at Amazon




Hashtag Home Brantley Floating Desk, $, available at Wayfair


Nathan James Telos Desk With Drawer, $, available at Walmart


UrbanHideout Laptop Breakfast Table Desk, $, available at Etsy


American Trails Freestanding Ladder Desk With Drawer, $, available at Amazon


Kikkerland Design iBed Lap Desk, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Invest In A Tech Setup


If working from a laptop at home feels restricting, compared to your previously more expansive in-office layout, try investing in a larger monitor, connective cables, wireless keyboard, and mouse to open things up.

There are plenty of more affordable separate screen options (aka under-$100) out there if you're on a tighter budget — plus, when you're no longer WFH, they can serve as an extra TV for elevated Netflix streaming in bed.

Sceptre Ultra Thin Frameless LED Monitor 2x HDMI VGA Built-in S, $, available at Amazon




Lucloud Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo, Ultra Slim, $, available at Amazon


cimetech Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo, $, available at Amazon


AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable, 25 Feet, 1-Pack, $, available at Amazon


ViewSonic 22 Inch IPS 1080p Frameless LED Monitor, $, available at Amazon


QGeeM USB C to HDMI Adapter 4K 30Hz Cable, $, available at Amazon


BENFEI Mini DisplayPort to HDMI Adapter, MacBook Air/Pro, $, available at Amazon


Acer 23.8-Inch (1920 x 1080) Widescreen Monitor, $, available at Amazon

Organize Your Desk Essentials


Now that you've got your workspace carved out, it's time to streamline the essentials — from paper goods to larger tech items, invest in organizational systems that elevate your WFH setup by keeping clutter at bay for a more unencumbered workflow.

Urban Outfitters Franklin Desk Riser, $, available at Urban Outfitters


Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer Storage Rack, $, available at Amazon


Bed Bath & Beyond Copper Wire Desk Accessories, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond


elago Charging Hub, $, available at Urban Outfitters


Latitude Run Diethild Acrylic Monitor 3-Tier Storage Riser Stand, $, available at Wayfair


Russell + Hazel Acrylic Desk Organizer, $, available at Anthropologie

Support Your Body


Finding the right body support for your WFH setup is key — and whether you invest in the entire chair, add a seat cushion, or go the foot-riser route, make sure it's a product with ergonomic benefits. Aka one that provides your entire body with proper alignment and pressure-relief for prolonged periods of sitting.

Symple Stuff Mesh Task Chair, $, available at Wayfair


Armen Living Summer Chair, Charcoal Fabric & Walnut Wood Finish, $, available at Amazon


Cushion Lab Extra Dense Ergonomic Lumbar Pillow, $, available at Amazon


Cascade Contour Lumbar Back Cushion, $, available at Relax The Back


PharMeDoc Orthopedic Seat Cushion for Office Chair, $, available at Bed Bath and Beyond


Everlasting Comfort Under-Desk Memory Foam Footrest, $, available at Amazon


DemonChest Office Mousepad with Gel Wrist Support, $, available at Amazon

Set Firm Work Hours & Wellness Reminders


While we rely heavily on our smartphones and computers for keeping track of time, reverting back to a dedicated timekeeper can help tighten productivity AND remind us to take breaks. Try using everything from a journal that holds you accountable to a time-management clock that carves out and alerts you on anywhere from five to 60-minute work periods — so you can get up and stretch your legs before getting back to it.

For some bonus wellness points, add in a smart water bottle that either marks off hydration time OR gives you a glowing reminder to keep sipping.

Intelligent Change The Five-Minute Journal By Intelligent Change, $, available at Urban Outfitters




Znewtech Time Management Hexagon Rotating Timer, $, available at Amazon


Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle, $, available at Amazon


Datexx The Miracle TimeCube Timer, $, available at Amazon


Hydracy BPA-Free Water Bottle With Time Marker, $, available at Amazon


Yunbaoit Visual Analog Timer, Time Management Tool (Green), $, available at Amazon

Keep Track Of Priorities


Again, keeping virtual to-do lists may have worked for our previously more in-transit schedules — but in a stuck-at-home setting, sometimes getting back to our hand-written roots is most impactful.

Try keeping either a physical productivity planner (that you can also use for mindfulness journalling) or a strategically prompted to-do pad that will help you keep your workflow (and your mind) clean, clear, and ready for action.

Anthropologie Mirabelle Deskpad, $, available at Anthropologie




Writey Board Reusable Foam Stick-On Planner, $, available at The Grommet


Habit Nest The Morning Sidekick Journal, $, available at Amazon

Enhance Your Atmosphere


Successfully working from home doesn't just hinge upon balancing your employment priorities, it's even more important to maintain a self-balance too. Adding certain atmosphere-enhancing goods to your space can help elevate your mood for a healthier and more productive daily workflow.

Think everything from air purifiers to plants, desk diffusers, floral arrangements, and candles.

ThornAndRaised String of Pearls Hanging Succulent, $, available at Etsy




Blueair Blueair Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier, $, available at Bed Bath and Beyond


Anthropologie Floral Bouquet Diffuser, $, available at Anthropologie


AmuseNd USB Cool Mist Humidifier With Breathing Light, $, available at Amazon


BARE KOLLECTIONS Clarity Candle Scented - 11oz, $, available at Amazon

Build A New Work Wardrobe


While one of the best things about WFH is getting to wear whatever the heck we want, sometimes staying in the same pair of PJs for three days straight can make us feel a little less than productive — which is why it's worth investing in (or revisiting if you already own) a few chic-but-comfy clothing essentials.

Opt for matching loungewear sets that look stylish while feeling super soft, or go the flowy house-dress route for an easy elegant look that won't make you too buttoned up.

SheIn Marled Drawstring Hoodie & Joggers Set, $, available at SheIn




Madewell Tie-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress in Swiss Dot, $, available at Madewell


Lou & Grey Triple Cloth Joggers, $, available at Lou & Grey

Lou & Grey Triple Cloth Henley Tunic Shirt, $, available at Lou & Grey


Free People Sweet Sunday Button Midi Dress, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

