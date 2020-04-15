Useful Items That Will Enhance Your WFH Skills

For some, working remotely is a way of life. For others, shifting from office desk to home desk is not the most natural of transitions. Luckily, there's a ton of virtual support out there to help get us back on our streamlined workflow track. And we, the R29 Shopping team, are putting our product-hunting prowess to use in bringing intrepid newbies a collection of work-from-home organization items you can order online and receive ASAP.



We're taking our top WFH tips and pairing them with multiple product suggestions: starting small with time-management notepads and butt-support cushions, then moving up to bigger fish like standing desks and tech organizational systems. Scroll on to give this remote-productivity thing a run for its money.



Create A Dedicated Workspace



A dedicated workspace looks different for everyone depending on the size and layout of your space — but, a good place to start is with an at-home desk.



Whether you want to go for a more streamlined standing setup, a wall-mounted system, an in-bed/on-couch lap desk, or a classic standalone model, finding the proper pedestal for your work will enhance your abilities to complete it.



