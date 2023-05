21 Facts About US History That'll Challenge Everything You Learned In Grade School

The Haymarket rally (which itself was in part to protest police violence that had killed two workers the night prior) became a riot when someone threw a bomb at police — eight labor activists were blamed (even though they all had alibis), and four of them were hanged (with a fifth dying by suicide the night before he was meant to be hanged). The trial and subsequent hangings were controversial due to the lack of evidence, and even prompted the men to be viewed as martyrs, inspiring other labor workers to rise up. The US wanted to avoid commemorating this event and emboldening workers to fight even harder for their rights.