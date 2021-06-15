21 House Republicans voted against giving medals to officers who responded to Jan. 6 riot

Shawna Chen
·1 min read

The House passed a bill Tuesday to award the Congressional Gold Medal to all law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, with 21 Republicans opposing the bill.

Why it matters via the Washington Post: "[T]he vote underscored the still-lingering tensions in Congress amid efforts by some GOP lawmakers to whitewash the events of that day."

  • The measure passed the House with a bipartisan vote of 406-21.

Details: The four medals awarded under the bill — one of the highest civilian honors — would be displayed in the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police headquarters, Smithsonian Institution and the Capitol building.

  • The bill names the three law enforcement officers who died following the attack, and singles out U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who lured a mob away from members of Congress.

  • The resolution recognizes their actions as an example of "the patriotism and the commitment of Capitol Police officers, and those of other law enforcement agencies, to risk their lives in service of our country."

The Republicans who voted against:

  • Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.)

  • Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.)

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.)

  • Rep. Michael Cloud (Tex.)

  • Rep. Andrew Clyde (Ga.)

  • Rep. Warren Davidson (Ohio)

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.)

  • Rep. Louie Gohmert (Tex.)

  • Rep. Bob Good (Va.)

  • Rep. Paul Gosar (Ariz.)

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.)

  • Rep. Andy Harris (Md.)

  • Rep. Jody Hice (Ga.)

  • Rep. Mary Miller (Ill.)

  • Rep. Barry Moore (Ala.)

  • Rep. Ralph Norman (S.C.)

  • Rep. Scott Perry (Pa.)

  • Rep. John Rose (Tenn.)

  • Rep. Matt Rosendale (Mont.)

  • Rep. Chip Roy (Texas)

  • Rep. Greg Steube (Fla.)

Worth noting: Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday the House will move forward with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

What's next: The bill will go to the Senate for a vote.

