21 Life Hacks From Warren Buffett That Anyone Can Use

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ashley Redmond
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage
Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage

You don't get to be one of the richest people in the world without knowing something the rest of us don't. Often referred to as the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett has a net worth of $125.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Insight: 11 Ways Warren Buffett Lives Frugally
Billionaire Status: The 25 Richest People in the US

While Buffett is unquestionably a genius when it comes to business, his words of wisdom aren't just good for finding a hot investment. In fact, there are many Warren Buffett tips that anyone can use.

Learn how you can apply Buffett's tips and hack your way to a wealthier life.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images
Michael Buckner / Getty Images

1. Decide That You're Going To Be Rich

In order to be rich, you have to believe that one day you will be. According to the Huffington Post, Buffett once reportedly said, "I always knew I was going to be rich. I don't think I ever doubted it for a minute."

For best results, set high expectations for yourself and work toward your goals and aspirations.

"Then, make it clear to yourself, your family and friends that you have a commitment to become financially independent," said Randall "Dolph" Janis, an insurance agent at Clear Income Strategies Group. "Create your future with a plan, knowing when to get aggressive against knowing when to be conservative."

Eric Francis / Stringer
Eric Francis / Stringer

2. Start Saving at a Young Age

By age 15, Warren Buffett had earned $2,000 delivering papers and selling magazine subscriptions, according to CNBC. He used $1,200 of his earnings to invest in a farm, forming a profit-sharing agreement with the farmer.

The lesson? "Start saving money as early as possible, so that you get into the habit," said Brittney Castro, founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women.

This is important whether you're saving to invest in a business or buy your first house.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Time Inc.
Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Time Inc.

3. Reinvest Your Profits

When Buffett was in high school, he and a friend bought a pinball machine. According to Biography, the pair put it in a barbershop and quickly earned enough to buy more machines and install them in other shops. The friends eventually sold all the machines for a profit of $1,200.

If you want your fortune to grow, the best thing you can do is keep reinvesting it in your business. Of course, you can enjoy the fruits of your labor, but don't spend it all in one place.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

4. Graduate College Early

Because of Buffett's sharp mind for business, it's no surprise that he managed to finish college in three years -- two at the Wharton School of Business and one at the University of Nebraska, according to the book "Icons of Business." Although college costs weren't nearly as high in Buffett's day as they are today, it's likely that he saved money by completing his education in three years instead of four.

Today's college students can save by following his lead.

For the 2016-2017 school year, the College Board estimated that the average cost of tuition at a private college was $33,480. If you attended a state school as a resident, you spent $9,650 per year. However, graduating early could save you even more when you factor in the cost of student loan interest paid out over the next 25 years.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

5. Bounce Back From Rejection

Ironically, Harvard Business School rejected Buffett after his interview. But instead of sulking, he headed to Columbia and met Benjamin Graham. Graham is a legend in the investment industry, and he became Buffett's mentor. Much of Buffett's incredible investing success could arguably be credited to Graham and the lessons he taught him.

"Turned down? Who cares, keep going, it happens all the time," said Tom Scuccimarra, national sales manager at M&O Marketing. "You can't take it personally, and you can't let it push you off course of your dreams."

Even if you get rejected from a school or job opportunity, it's important to keep moving forward. If Buffett had quit after Harvard dismissed him, he wouldn't be where he is today.

Gabe Palacio / Getty Images
Gabe Palacio / Getty Images

6. Communicate in Person

In 1951, when Buffett was looking for companies to invest in, he stumbled across GEICO. To investigate further, he rode a train to the company's headquarters. According to GEICO's website, the office was closed, so a janitor let him in. Luckily, a top executive was there, and they had a meeting. After, Buffett made one of his earliest stock purchases invested in GEICO. Today, the insurance company is a subsidiary wholly owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

Follow Buffett's advice and don't underestimate the value of face-to-face communication. When you're trying to achieve a business or personal goal, sometimes a phone call or email just won't cut it.

Gabe Palacio / Getty Images
Gabe Palacio / Getty Images

7. Be Persistent

When Buffett graduated college, he wanted to work on Wall Street. He offered to work for his mentor Graham, but Graham said, "no," wrote author James Altucher on his website. So, Buffett went back to Omaha -- but he still continued to pitch ideas to Graham. Eventually, Graham hired Buffett.

If you get a "no" from a potential employer who you really want to work for, never take it as a final answer -- keep trying until you get a "yes."

Eric Francis / Getty Images
Eric Francis / Getty Images

8. Master Public Speaking

Good public speaking skills can take you far in your profession. However, speaking in front of large groups can be terrifying for some -- even Buffett. In fact, Buffett admitted that used to throw up before public speaking.

But instead of letting his fear cripple him, Buffett took the necessary steps to improve his public speaking skills. According to Forbes, he took a Dale Carnegie public speaking course and he learned that he could, in fact, speak in front of a group. Buffett went on to become an excellent orator.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
Mario Tama / Getty Images

9. Maintain Good Savings Habits

According to the book "Icons of Business," Buffett returned to Omaha when Graham closed his partnership. Luckily, he had his finances in order. By being a good saver and avoiding debt, Buffett grew his savings from $9,800 to $140,000. He then went on to create Buffett Associates, Ltd.

Paul Tarins, president and founder of Sovereign Retirement Solutions, said, "When evaluating your cash flow, you should understand that the more revolving debt you carry, the more you will diminish the amount that can be invested."

By saving money and avoiding debt, you too can take advantage of business opportunities and pursue personal goals, such as retiring early.

Eric Francis / Getty Images
Eric Francis / Getty Images

10. Find a Business Partner

One could argue that Buffett wouldn't be successful without Charlie Munger, his billionaire right-hand man. According to the Economist, the pair met in 1959, and today Munger is the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

Business Insider reported that Buffett once wrote, "It took a powerful force to move me on from Graham's limiting views. It was the power of Charlie's mind. He expanded my horizons." Together, they took on some of Buffett's largest acquisitions, such as BNSF Corp.

If you want to be successful, it's important to find a trusted partner -- be it a business acquaintance, friend or spouse -- who challenges you to be better.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

11. Be True to Yourself

Berkshire Hathaway is located in a fairly average-looking building in Omaha. But since Buffett is worth close to $75 billion, many assume he works in more luxurious digs.

"Your personal image is not the perception of how successful you are. Don't be someone you are not," said Janis. Buffett owns who he is -- a humble, grounded and notoriously frugal man. Flashy headquarters wouldn't suit him.

You can follow this life hack by owning who you are; the people around you will view you as more authentic as a result.

Scott Olson / Getty Images
Scott Olson / Getty Images

12. Live Frugally

Whatever your goals are in life, living frugally gives you the latitude to accomplish them. Unlike other billionaires who live lavish lifestyles, Buffett is known for living modestly.

In fact, Munger said during the 2014 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Q&A, "Frugality is basically how Berkshire happened."

"There are things money can't buy," Buffett said at the same event. "I don't think standard of living equates with cost of living beyond a certain point. Good housing, good health, good food, good transport. There's a point you start getting inverse correlation between wealth and quality of life. My life couldn't be happier. In fact, it'd be worse if I had six or eight houses."

Matthew Peyton / Getty Images
Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

13. Invest In Yourself

Part of Berkshire Hathaway's success is due to the fact that Buffett put his money where his mouth was and invested in himself. Tarins believes that's imperative if you want to succeed in business and life.

"The best way to achieve wealth is always to pay yourself first," he said. "Many people are currently doing this by investing through their company's retirement plan. If you develop the habit of always paying yourself first, you will be extremely successful in acquiring wealth."

David Silverman / Getty Images
David Silverman / Getty Images

14. Stick to Your Guns

Berkshire Hathaway does not pay dividends. In fact, it paid out its only dividend in 1967, according to Investopedia. And Buffett claimed that he must have been in the bathroom when this happened.

Buffett reportedly doesn't like dividends, partly because they are taxed as income. Not receiving a dividend from Berkshire Hathaway is probably a sore spot for many investors. Regardless, Buffett refuses to pay them.

Sticking to your guns is a good life hack whether you're talking about investing in a business venture or allowing your teenager to go to that unsupervised party.

Alex Wong / Getty Images
Alex Wong / Getty Images

15. Be a Contrarian Investor

Buffett is what you would call a contrarian investor -- meaning he's known for buying assets that aren't doing well and then selling them when they do perform. As he once wrote for the New York Times, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful."

Being a contrarian or a value investor in life can take you far. Mitch Goldberg, president of investment firm ClientFirst Strategy, explained in a piece for CNBC that being a contrarian "requires identifying a company that will execute a plan to grow the business and at the same time has decent fundamentals ... so that if the plan takes longer to execute or if it doesn't work, you'll at least potentially have something of value that you could sell at a later date."

You can follow this advice by being careful about where you spend your money and avoiding fads.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
Mario Tama / Getty Images

16. Don't Invest Emotionally

Many investors have the urge to sell stocks when the market is down. However, a popular piece of Warren Buffett advice is to put your emotions aside when making business decisions.

Reminding investors to keep their emotions in check, Buffett told Forbes, "You're dealing with a lot of silly people in the marketplace; it's like a great big casino and everyone else is boozing. If you can stick with Pepsi, you should be okay."

For best results in business and life, follow this Buffett tip and avoid making crucial decisions in the heat of the moment.

Alex Wong / Getty Images
Alex Wong / Getty Images

17. Make the Tough Calls

Berkshire Hathaway's core business was originally textile mills, and Buffett maintained them for many years. In 1985, he sold the mill's equipment because they weren't making him any money. In fact, they were a drain on his company, according to Business Insider.

The decision might have been tough for Buffett to make, but it was imperative to his success. Making the hard call is important in life, as well. For example, you might have to skip that expensive vacation and invest your extra dollars in a retirement fund, instead.

Eric Francis / Getty Images
Eric Francis / Getty Images

18. Invest In What You Know

Buffett is famous for holding Coca-Cola stock; he purchased a 6.3 percent stake in the company in the late 1980s. As of July 18, 2017, he owned an 8.73 percent share in the soft drink company.

Buffett certainly knows Coke well -- he drinks up to five cans a day, and he once said, "I'm one quarter Coca-Cola."

You can follow this advice by pursuing a career about which you're truly passionate.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images
Mark Wilson / Getty Images

19. Be Honest

Buffett is known for his honesty. In a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter, he admits to losing $873 million by purchasing Energy Future Holdings' $2 billion debt and calls it a "big mistake."

Honest business practices build trust among colleagues, staff and even competitors. Moreover, investors then express confidence by offering more funding. The lesson? Be honest; it'll likely help your business -- and your personal life -- in the long run. Investing in what you know is also easier when you know more, and you can increase your knowledge by checking out 20 Warren Buffet recommended books.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

20. Give Back

As far as philanthropy goes, Buffett is likely one of the most generous men in the world. And along with Bill Gates, he is donating over half of his wealth. In 2010, Buffett started the Giving Pledge with the Gates family, which encourages billionaires to commit to giving away a large portion of their money while they are living or in their wills. As of 2017, 154 billionaires had signed.

However, giving back is important even if you're not a billionaire.

Said Buffett, "If you're in the luckiest 1% of humanity, you owe it to the rest of humanity to think about the other 99%."

Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com
Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com

21. Limit Your Activities

One of the best pieces of Warren Buffett advice actually comes courtesy of his business partner.

To explain Berkshire Hathaway's success under Buffett, Munger wrote in the company's annual shareholder letter, "Buffett's decision to limit his activities to a few kinds and to maximize his attention to them, and to keep doing so for 50 years, was a lollapalooza. Buffett succeeded for the same reason Roger Federer became good at tennis."

Focus your efforts on whatever it is that inspires you, and you might just achieve a level of success even Buffett would admire.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 21 Life Hacks From Warren Buffett That Anyone Can Use

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • Stellantis, Qualcomm Partner To Power Vehicle Platforms With Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions

    Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) forged a multi-year technology collaboration. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed. The alliance will help Stellantis merge all software domains into High-Performance Computers, leveraging the high-performance, low-power Snapdragon Automotive Platforms across all significant vehicle domains. The companies look to utilize the latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis advancements in vehicles across Stellantis' 14 automotive b

  • Why I Bought Both a New Car and a New House While Prices Were Up

    Home prices have been soaring throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with costs driven up by low mortgage rates leading to high demand at the same time when the supply of properties was limited. Despite the fact that home prices were hitting recent record highs and cars have been selling for above market price, I purchased both a home and a car in the last 12 months.

  • 2 Sizzling Dividend Stocks That Wall Street is Sleeping On

    Hot stocks that frequent the headlines can be great investments, but investors are most certainly paying a premium to get in on the action -- and hot growth stocks don't always pay off as hoped. Companies like real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pay reliable but high-yielding dividends don't often make the headlines but are still very much worthy buys. Right now, Wall Street is sleeping on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) despite them being sizzling dividend stocks.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • Albertsons says grocery shopper behavior is changing because of high gas prices

    High prices in the US have been reshaping what shoppers buy, including switching to more affordable options, like store brands, as inflation hits a 40-year high. Now inflation is also changing how often shoppers go to the grocery store. Shoppers at Albertsons, the second-biggest US grocery chain, are limiting shopping trips as a way to save on gas.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • When Does a Senior Citizen on Social Security Stop Filing Taxes?

    Tax Tip of the Day: If Social Security is your sole source of income, then you don't need to file a tax return - but other forms of income are taxable.

  • Elon Musk appeared to threaten Twitter with selling his 9.2% stake in the company if it doesn't accept his audacious $43 billion takeover offer

    On April 4, Musk disclosed he'd bought a stake in Twitter that made him the company's top stockholder. Now he wants to buy the company outright.

  • Two Founder-Led Cryptos to Buy and Hold Forever

    Chris Zook, the author of The Founder's Mentality, finds that founder-led businesses are more innovative because they exhibit business insurgency (the ability to buck industry norms or form new industries entirely), a "front-line obsession" with their business, and an ownership mindset that aligns them with investors. The same positive attributes that founders bring to publicly traded companies can also be applied to cryptocurrencies. It's hard to find a better team of founders, in crypto or equity markets, than the leaders of Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA), Do Kwon and Daniel Shin.

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • This Simple 401(k) Strategy Can Help Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

    Building a million-dollar portfolio may not be out of reach if you set goals and commit to making intentional moves every year.

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine U

  • GameStop's Candles Are Showing a Top Reversal Pattern

    Shares of video game retailer GameStop have been on a wild ride for more than a year but the most recent upswing is looking tired and vulnerable to a fresh decline. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of GME, below, we can see that prices made a runup last month on heavy volume and prices doubled in short order. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line moved up quickly and then down as prices retreated.

  • Why Savers Aren’t Getting Higher Rates With Today’s Red-Hot Inflation

    While the Federal Reserve is raising its target short-term interest rate, experts don't expect yields on deposit accounts as quickly as rates on loans or as high as they once had.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Another is a play on rising demand for mobile data, which will last for years and years. The final one is an inflation trade. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the classic Dividend Aristocrats, which is an elite group of dividend payers that have a long history of annual dividend hikes.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's when Indiana's $125 automatic taxpayer refund will hit your account

    Indiana residents will be payed either by check or through direct deposit, depending on how they filed their 2021 tax returns.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Inflation-Hedging Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years.

    In a market filled with volatility and uncertainty like the one we are currently in, it's never a bad idea to look for strong dividend stocks that can pay reliable passive income. With the consumer price index, a measure of the prices of goods and services that Americans use every day, having risen 8.5% year over year in March, inflation is surging. Three stocks that do this are the real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR); the popular food brand General Mills (NYSE: GIS); and America's second-largest bank by assets, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).