21 men arrested in child sex sting in Greenwood
21 men arrested in child sex sting in Greenwood
21 men arrested in child sex sting in Greenwood
Meta is failing to stop vast networks of people using its platform to promote child abuse content, a new report in The Wall Street Journal says.
Can kids drink coffee? Here's what doctors say about letting your little one sip your latte.
Martinez rushed for 1,185 yards in the regular season.
What experts say about sexually transmitted infections and other concerns to watch out for during pregnancy.
The two current co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII will meet Sunday in Philadelphia, and San Francisco's quarterback situation isn't the only thing that will be different from January's Eagles beatdown.
Reginald Hudlin says they're competing with "at least 30" new holiday films as he reunites with famed "Boomerang" star.
Meta has received another formal request for information (RFI) from European Union regulators seeking more details of its response to child safety concerns on Instagram -- including what it's doing to tackle risks related to the sharing of self-generated child sexual abuse material (SG-CSAM) on the social network. The request is being made under the bloc's recently rebooted online rulebook the Digital Services Act (DSA), which started applying for larger in-scope platforms (including Instagram) in late August. The DSA puts obligations on Big Tech to tackle illegal content -- including by having measures and protections in place to prevent misuse of their services.
Russell Brand, Diddy, Cuba Gooding Jr., Axl Rose, Bill Cosby, Steven Tyler and Jamie Foxx are among the stars sued under the Adult Survivors At.
Bronny James is returning to the court at USC.
Jason Fitz is joined by quarterback expert and host of the Athletic Football Show Nate Tice to give a unique perspective on how we rank and grade quarterbacks by adding their head coach/playcaller into the equation. Fitz and Nate go through the current playoff bracket and give letter grades for each and every quarterback and head coach combo and determine who deserves more of the credit pie. The duo also discuss some fringe playoff contenders and some of the more interesting combos on bad teams. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss David Tepper's ownership style and the future of the Carolina Panthers, Brandon Staley and whether it's time for the Los Angeles Chargers to move on and how a quarterback's likability in the locker room can indirectly define their success.
Wrap up this popular Anne Klein beauty and other designer watches (Kate Spade! Fossil!)—for up to 70 percent off!
Bob Geldof may have disavowed his 1984 new wave carol, but the lesser-heard all-star remakes from 1989, 2004 and 2014 have their time-capsuled charms.
Not every company is participating voluntarily.
More baby-tracking wearables are entering the marketplace — and getting FDA clearance. What does it mean for parents?
"I want to reflect me, who I am, not a fabricated ideal for anyone else." The post ‘Men hate my outfits’: Gen Z-ers are pushing back against the male gaze with help from this viral Julia Fox interview appeared first on In The Know.
As Tiger Woods returns to professional golf, are victories ahead? Or will he have a more subtle impact on the game?
Experts share how to discuss drugs with kids, including the risk of taking pills or gummies from a friend.
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
In a 2024 NBA Draft class that is wide open, Sheppard's playing style can be slotted into a team's secondary unit right away.
The Thunder wing has continued to play despite the allegations.