21 Of The Most Overrated Movies In The History Of Cinema

The Telegraph

As a general rule, it’s safe to assume that things become obsolete for a reason – or so I imagine ChatGPT saying to a pixelated version of Elon Musk once artificial intelligence has made humans extinct. But there are exceptions to this, of course, when things get consigned to history long before their time: dodos, for example, and Liz Truss’s political career. Then there’s the humble cassette tape, widespread production of which ceased at around the same time as John Major’s government.