21-year-old accused of shooting 2 people outside Ocean Springs daiquiri bar, police say

A 21-year-old Gulfport man is accused of shooting two people outside of an Ocean Springs daiquiri bar on Saturday night.

Police responded to the area of Washington Avenue and Bowen Avenue about 11:45 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said in a press release.

Witnesses told Ocean Springs police that the suspect, Jeremy Liberto, got into a physical fight with one of victims inside Ocean Springs Daiquiri Company, 714 Washington Avenue, before leaving the bar and returning to the area with a gun about 45 minutes later, according to the LeMaire.

“He confronted the victims on the sidewalk (near Bowen and Washington) and opened fire, striking two people,” LeMaire said in the press release.

Bystanders took Liberto’s gun away and the daiquiri bar security guard detained him until police arrived. Both victims were transported by Acadian Ambulance to Ocean Springs Hospital. Their condition was not known Sunday morning.

Liberto was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault and is held without bond at the Jackon County jail. He is awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with any information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228/875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.