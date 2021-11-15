21-year-old arrested in connection Norfolk double shooting

Police arrested and charged a 21-yeard-old man in connection to a Norfolk shooting that killed one man and hospitalized another Sunday.

Around noon, officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim on the 1300 block of Strand Street.

At the scene they discovered two gunshot victims. One man suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified him as Drosvin F. Escobar, 30 of Norfolk.

Officials also found a 26-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

Police arrested and charged Jose J. Gutierrez-Chavez, 21 of Norfolk, in connection to this incident which detectives say was a domestic-related shooting.

Chavez is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com