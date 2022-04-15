21-year-old arrested after THC wax, LSD, mushrooms and more found inside Long Beach home

A 21-year-old Long Beach resident was arrested Thursday and charged with possessing and intending to distribute LSD and THC marijuana in wax form, according to the Harrison County sheriff’s office.

Phoenix Gene Carr is held at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 bond set by Judge Nick Patano.

During a search of a Long Beach residence Thursday, investigators with the sheriff’s office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics found 400 grams of THC wax and 360 doses of LSD.

Sheriff’s deputies seized $15,000 in cash found at Carr’s home.

Firearms, ammunition, meth and psilocybin mushrooms were also find inside the home, according to the release.