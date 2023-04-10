21-year-old Beaufort man shot and killed at apartment complex Sunday night, officials say

A Beaufort man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Sunday along Parris Island Gateway, according to the Beaufort Police Department and Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Daveion Reed, 21, died Sunday evening as a result of a single gunshot wound, according to Beaufort County Deputy Coroner Debbie Youmans. Youmans declined to give details on Reed’s time of death or say where the man was shot.

The police are investigating the case as a murder, which they say took place around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, according to Chief Deputy Stephenie Price, a spokesperson for the Beaufort Police Department. Officers found Reed in an apartment’s entryway at the Cross Creek Apartment Homes, located less than a mile northeast of the Beaufort Walmart.

Reed was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Three Black men, considered “subjects of interests” by Beaufort police, were seen leaving the area in a dark-colored four-door sedan shortly after the shooting, according to Price. Police have not released details on the shooter’s potential motive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Investigator Stephanie Fritz at 843-322-7913. If you wish to stay anonymous, please call the department’s Anonymous Tips Line at 843-322-7938.